Prime Day 2019 wellness deals: AncestryDNA, electric toothbrushes and mini elliptical on sale

There's still plenty of time to get in on the Prime Day 2019 action, with huge deals that run through Tuesday night. The sale is an opportune time to consider investing in products that make you feel good, whether on a fitness, wellness or overall awareness level. Here are some standout deals that can be yours for as much as half off the original price.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on this page.

Amazon If you were ever curious about what might happen if you self-administered a genetic ethnicity test, this Prime Day deal will give you over half off to try it out at a much better price. See CNET's complete directory of DNA testing kits for more info.

When you're ready to get really serious about oral care, this rechargeable toothbrush has five different modes and a travel case that charges it up. This Prime Day deal offers 30% off the original price.