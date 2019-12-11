Now's your chance to get this Fluance reference-quality turntable for $100 off

Fluance

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

I happen to be old enough that when I got my first real adult job, I made a trip to a high-end audio shop and bought a turntable to satisfy my audiophile urges. Of course, the handwriting was already on the wall: I picked up my first CD player on that very same shopping trip, and within a decade, my venerable turntable would become little more than a paperweight as I transitioned entirely to CD (and then digital). The turntable market today is a faint shadow of what it once was, but that doesn't mean there aren't still some superb models out there for vinyl aficionados. Fluance, a name respected by audiophiles for its loudspeakers, has started to dabble in turntables as well, and the company now makes some of the best on the market. Right now, you can get the Fluance RT84 for $350, which is $100 off the list price.

The Fluance RT84 is situated near the top of its family of turntables. It's belt-driven and sits on a solid wood base, has a heavyweight acrylic platter and metal tonearm with a high-quality Ortofon 2M Red phono cartridge. Check out our full review of the Fluance RT-84 turntable.

For sure, this turntable isn't for everyone -- most people don't even own a vinyl collection anymore. But if you still have a garage full of albums or are jumping on the recent vinyl resurgence (I hear Jack White throws some awesome vinyl release parties), the RT-84 is a great turntable that's currently priced like a much, much more midrange model. The deal runs though Dec. 25.

