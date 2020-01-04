Konka brings OLED TV to the US to take on LG and Sony

Konka

CES 2020

Chinese TV manufacturer Konka will join LG, Sony and maybe more TV makers soon in selling OLED TVs to US customers. The new 4K OLED TV, the X11 Series, will be available in 55- and 65-inches this spring. Televisions by LG and Sony that use organic light emitting diode technology deliver superior picture quality to standard LCD and QLED TVs in CNET's tests, but are also very expensive. Konka did not announce pricing on the X11 series.

The company will release four different ranges of TVs in the US in total -- the entry level H3, the 4K U5 series, the QLED Q7 series and the OLED X11 series. All of the models will feature an Android TV interface and voice control remotes. While the OLED has inherent, per-pixel dimming the company has confirmed that none of the LCD TVs launched in Spring will have full-array local dimming.

Konka will also be introducing a smart speaker called Karma which uses Google Assistant, but pricing is not yet known.

Konka

The Q7 Series is a 4K QLED TV (LCD TV with Quantum Dot technology) and will be available in a 50-inch ($700), 55-inch ($800), 65-inch ($1,200) and 75-inch ($2,000). It includes:

XC3 UHD Engine,

ColorWave Pro Wide Color Gamut

ZeroBezel Pro Design

Konka

The U5 Series is a 4K LED TV with four HDMI 2.0 inputs. Its picture quality features include:

XC3 UHD Engine

DynaBright

AccuMotion 120

The series will be available in 43-inch ($400), 50-inch ($500), 55-inch ($600) , 65-inch ($1,000) and 75-inch ($1,500).

The company's entry-level H3 Series is an LCD model with DynaBright dimming and AccuMotion 120 motion compensation. It comes with 3 HDMI inputs and is available in a 32-inch HD (720p) for $200 and a 40-inch FHD (1080p) for $300.

The company is also exhibiting at CES 2020 where will show off a number of 8K resolution TVs including an 88-inch OLED, a 75-inch LED TV and a product intriguingly named the "8K Chassis with Built-in 5G".

Is there room for another Chinese manufacturer in the US market? TCL was able to capitalize on the retreat of brands like Panasonic to become the second-best-selling TV last year behind Samsung, due mainly to the success of its Roku TV range. But instead of partnering with Roku, Konka's choice of the less-popular Android TV platform may play a role. It also remains to be seen whether US buyers will want to trust a relatively unknown brand, especially with an OLED TV that's sure to be expensive.

We look forward to hearing more about the OLED range at this year's CES.