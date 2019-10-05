Adam Hunger / Getty Images

The first game of each 2019 American League Division Series (ALDS) is in the books, and they went pretty much as expected. The World Series favorite Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 thanks to a brilliant one-hit performance by future hall-of-famer Justin Verlander, while the New York Yankees outslugged the Minnessota Twins 10-4 in the Bronx. Now the underdogs will try to even the series with Game 2 today.

The Twins/Yankees game starts 5:07 p.m. ET, the Rays and Astros play at 9:07 p.m. ET, and both games air on FS1.

Here's what else cord cutters need to know to watch the ALDS and the rest of the MLB postseason.

Who's in?

The American League division and Wild Card winners are:

After knocking out the As, the Rays head to Houston to play the Astros in one division series, and the Twins and Yanks face off in the other division series.

The National League division and Wild Card winners are:

In last night's NLDS action the Cardinals beat the Braves and the Dodgers pounded the Nationals. Both National League Division Series continue Friday.

What's the postseason schedule look like?

Here's the schedule for the remaining ALDS (all times ET):

Saturday, Oct. 5: MIN at NYY Game 2, 5:07 p.m, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 5: TB at HOU Game 2, 9:07 p.m., FS1

TB at HOU Game 2, 9:07 p.m., FS1 Monday, Oct. 7: HOU at TB Game 3, MLB Network

Monday, Oct. 7: NYY at MIN Game 3, FS1

NYY at MIN Game 3, FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 8: HOU at TB Game 4 (if necessary), FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 8: NYY at MIN Game 4 (if necessary), FS1

NYY at MIN Game 4 (if necessary), FS1 Thursday, Oct. 10: TB at HOU Game 5 (if necessary), FS1

Thursday, Oct. 10: MIN at NYY Game 5 (if necessary), FS1

The next round is the League Championship Series. The NLCS begins on Friday, Oct. 11. The ALCS begins on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The World Series begins Tuesday, Oct. 22. If it goes the distance, Game 7 of the World Series will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

How can I watch on TV?

The MLB postseason is broadcast on Fox, FS1 and TBS. Two games of the ALDS, including tonight's Twins/Yankees Game 1, will be shown on MLB Network.

Let's look at it round by round:

The ALDS is on FS1 and MLB Network, and the NLDS is on TBS.

The ALCS is on Fox and FS1, and the NLCS is on TBS.

The World Series is on Fox.

How can I watch online?

You can livestream games the Fox Sports Go app or Watch TBS app, but you'll need to authenticate your account to prove you're a pay TV subscriber.

Cord cutters can watch postseason baseball with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network or the MLB Network. See below to find out which services carry Fox, FS1 and MLB Network to watch AL postseason games and the World Series.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes the five channels you need -- Fox, FS1, ESPN, TBS and MLB Network -- to watch every postseason game. For Fox in your area, get the details about YouTube TV's available networks here.

PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Access plan includes Fox, FS1, TBS and ESPN. The $55-a-month Core plan adds MLB Network. Plug in your zip code here to see if Fox is available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox, FS1, TBS and ESPN, but not MLB Network. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if you get Fox where you live.

AT&T Now TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1, TBS and ESPN. Neither of its plans include MLB Network. Enter your zip code here to see if you can get Fox in your area.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets, along with FS1 and TBS, but not ESPN or MLB Network.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue or Orange package includes TBS, and the Orange package includes ESPN. Neither package includes Fox or FS1, but you can add the MLB Network for $10 a month with the Sports Extra add-on package. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month, and a free preview of MLB Network is available until Oct. 12.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

MLB.com At Bat app



The MLB.com At Bat app is great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but it's less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason, because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you're a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Over-the-air antenna

If you just want to watch the World Series on Fox, you can do so with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have suggestions for the best indoor antennas that start as low as $10.