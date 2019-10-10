Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After a record first inning helped send the Cardinals past the Braves and a late rally pushed the Nationals by the Dodgers Wednesday, Thursday brings the final Game 5 of the divisional round of the MLB playoffs. With a win today, either the Houston Astros or the Tampa Bay Rays will move on. The other team will go home.

With Justin Verlander getting hit hard on short rest in Game 4, the Astros are turning to their other ace, Gerrit Cole, to keep their season alive. Opposing him will be the Rays' hard-throwing Tyler Glasnow, Tampa's Game 1 starter who gave up two runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in what ended up being a 6-2 Houston win.

The winner will take on the New York Yankees Saturday in the ALCS. First pitch from Houston is set for 7:07 p.m. ET on FS1.

Here's what else cord cutters need to know to watch the ALDS and the rest of the MLB postseason.

Who's in?

The American League division and Wild Card winners are:

After knocking out the As in the Wild Card game, the Rays play the Astros in one division series. The winner will get the Yankees in the ALCS Saturday.

The National League division and Wild Card winners are:

In a surprising twist, both of the National League's top seeds have both been eliminated. The NLCS pits the wild card-winning Nationals against the NL Central champion Cardinals. Game 1 of the NLCS is set for Friday night in St. Louis.

What's the postseason schedule look like?

Here's the schedule for the remaining ALDS:

Thursday, Oct. 10: TB at HOU Game 5, 7:07 p.m. ET on FS1

The next round is the League Championship Series. The NLCS begins on Friday, Oct. 11. The ALCS begins on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The World Series begins Tuesday, Oct. 22. If it goes the distance, Game 7 of the World Series will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

How can I watch on TV?

The MLB postseason is broadcast on Fox, FS1 and TBS. Today's Astros/Rays game will be shown on MLB Network, which will be the second and last postseason game to be broadcast on MLB's own channel.

Let's look at it round by round:

The ALDS is on FS1, and the NLDS is on TBS.

The ALCS is on Fox and FS1, and the NLCS is on TBS.

The World Series is on Fox.

How can I watch online?

You can livestream games on the Fox Sports Go app or Watch TBS app, but you'll need to authenticate your account to prove you're a pay-TV subscriber.

Cord cutters can watch postseason baseball with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network or the MLB Network. See below to find out which services carry Fox and FS1 to watch AL postseason games and the World Series.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes the five channels you need -- Fox, FS1, ESPN, TBS and MLB Network -- to watch every postseason game. For Fox in your area, get the details about YouTube TV's available networks here.

PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Access plan includes Fox, FS1, TBS and ESPN. The $55-a-month Core plan adds MLB Network. Plug in your ZIP code here to see if Fox is available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox, FS1, TBS and ESPN, but not MLB Network. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if you get Fox where you live.

AT&T Now TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1, TBS and ESPN. Neither of its plans includes MLB Network. Enter your ZIP code here to see if you can get Fox in your area.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets, along with FS1 and TBS, but not ESPN or MLB Network.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue or Orange package includes TBS, and the Orange package includes ESPN. Neither package includes FS1, but Sling Blue customers in select cities can watch Fox. You can add the MLB Network for $10 a month with the Sports Extra add-on package. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month, and a free preview of MLB Network is available until Oct. 12.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

MLB.com At Bat app

The MLB.com At Bat app is great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but it's less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason, because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you're a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Over-the-air antenna

If you just want to watch the World Series on Fox, you can do so with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have suggestions for the best indoor antennas that start as low as $10.