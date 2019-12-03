Extended Cyber Monday deal: Get a Sonos Play:1 two-pack for only $230

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Sonos has long been the king of the hill when it comes to multiroom audio. The earliest Sonos systems eased us into the digital age, making it easy to play our MP3 collection in every room of the house. Later, Sonos added countless streaming services so you could ditch your hard drive full of tracks. The Sonos Play:1 was the company's first foray into fully integrated bookshelf speakers, and it's still the most affordable and stylish way to start out or just add another zone. Since Black Friday, Costco has a Sonos Play:1 two-pack on sale for $230, and you can choose either the white or black finish. That's one of the best prices we've ever seen, and is at least $70 less than the best price currently on Amazon. We don't know how long this deal will last, however, so if you're thinking about it, now is the time to strike!

To take advantage of the deal, you need to be a Costco member, but if you need a great pair of multi-room speakers, this deal alone virtually pays for the membership.

Don't be confused by the array of similarly named speaker packages. The Play:1 was originally released in 2014, but is remarkably similar to both the first- and second-gen Sonos One. In fact, neither of the newer speakers offer much that you won't find in the Play:1 (aside from Alexa and Google Assistant support), so it's still a great value -- even better at this price.

Now playing: Watch this: ​Sonos One is the best sounding smart speaker you can...

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.