Disney Plus' launch marred by complaints of service failures, login problems

Disney Plus launched early Tuesday, and users are already complaining of service failures.

So far, Disney Plus complaints are clustered in big cities in the Eastern US and Canada, lining up with the the areas likely to experiencing peak demand early Tuesday morning, according to outage tracker DownDetector. The tracker also showed complaints in the Netherlands, where Disney Plus launched as a subscription service Tuesday after operating as a free beta app for weeks.

Disney said that demand for Disney Plus has exceeded its "high expectations."

"We are pleased by this incredible response and are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience," the company said in a statement.

The complaints run a gamut of errors, including difficulties logging in, inability to stream, app failures, shows and movies disappearing from the library and other problems.

Disney Plus is the entertainment giant's streaming service for almost everything it creates. At $7 a month, Disney Plus is designed as the exclusive home to stream theatrical blockbusters from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Disney's own studios, as well as original programs and a big library of titles.

It's possibly the most high-profile example of traditional Hollywood reorienting to compete in streaming video against the likes of Netflix. Disney realigned its entire company to make a gigantic bet on streaming, including forsaking the hundreds of millions of dollars Netflix itself was paying Disney to stream the company's blockbuster movies.