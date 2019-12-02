Cyber Monday 2019 laptop deals: $350 off Lenovo Yoga Chromebook, $300 off Apple MacBook Pro

Sarah Tew/CNET

Cyber Monday is here and we're seeing tons of legitimately great laptops deals. With price cuts this good, products are selling out fast, so we'll keep updating this list throughout Cyber Monday as laptop deals come in and out of availability. There are savings of up to $300 from companies including Apple, Dell and LG, leaving you big bucks to complete the rest of your holiday shopping.

The MacBook Air is still seeing some heavy reductions with $900 for the current model, or $1,100 for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. And we're very pumped about this $350 discount on one of our favorite Chromebooks -- the Lenovo Yoga C630 -- now on sale at Best Buy for $550.

This article will be kept up to date with the latest and greatest offers, with more coming soon, so bookmark it and keep checking back.

Cyber Monday laptop deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is offering up a $350 discount on one of our favorite Chromebooks -- the Lenovo Yoga C630. For hundreds less than its Windows near-equivalent, it features a sweet, versatile 4K display on an all-around solid laptop. Read our Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The new 13-inch MacBook Pro that was released in July is now down to $1,000 at Amazon (sale price visible in cart). This one won't last long. Read more about the new MacBook Pro.

Sarah Tew/CNET The brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale at Amazon for $2,199 -- that's a $200 discount on a killer laptop that came out less than 30 days ago. It's currently back-ordered, but the sale price still applies. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

Dell Dell's Vostro line is designed for business folks -- but this loaded configuration would let you interrupt the workday for some gaming. After an $820 discount, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce MX130 graphics card for $999.

dell This two-in-one laptop from Dell is a bit bigger and more powerful than the Samsung mentioned above. It provides a 15.6-inch touchscreen powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM while serving up a 512GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're hunting for a touch screen 2-in-1 Chromebook the more frugal side, this Acer Spin model is good, even though it's mostly the price that will wow you. The hinge folds back 360 degrees, turning this into a tablet, and the main tradeoff is an Intel Celeron processor and the lack of hard drive space, but that's standard for a non-premium Chromebook and this is perfect for kids or as a no-frills travel laptop. k

Sarah Tew/CNET The LG Gram 14 two-in-one laptop lives up to its pedigree, delivering awesome battery life and strong performance at a lighter weight than the competition. This 14-inch model features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our LG Gram 14 review.

Black Friday 2019 laptop deals that are expired, but likely to come back:

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the 13.3-inch version of the larger 15.6-inch Notebook 7 Spin model we reviewed (and liked). This convertible two-in-one laptop has a touchscreen that can rotate 360-degrees into tablet mode. It features a standard midrange component lineup with an Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of memory, but goes beyond the standard 256GB SSD you see on many midrange models and doubles the storage capacity to 512GB.

Sarah Tew/CNET Great discount on this office-favorite workhorse Core i5 laptop, which has a standard 8GB RAM/256GB SSD setup and a 15-inch full HD display. Based the relative value of several different available configurations, we called the Aspire 5 an overall CNET Editors' Choice winner.

HP This is a decent budget gaming laptop, model number 15-dk0068wm, with a Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GTX GeForce 1050. We thought this deal wouldn't be available until Wednesday, but it went up early.

HP Big-screen Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 and a touchscreen. Popular deal, as it's already temporarily sold out, but will hopefully be back in stock soon.

Sarah Tew/CNET Nicely upgraded budget-friendly gaming laptop, with a Core i7 CPU and GTX 1650 graphics.

