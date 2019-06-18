CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 review review: The Chromebook with the killer 4K display

By
Compare These

The Good Excellent 4K display that’s a joy to use in laptop and tablet mode. Durable all-aluminum chassis. Very solid performance and battery life.

The Bad The keyboard is a bit mushy. Stylus not included. You can’t run those few Windows- and MacOS-only applications on the Chrome operating system.

The Bottom Line For hundreds less than its Windows near-equivalent, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 features a sweet, versatile 4K display on an all-around solid laptop.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

8.5 Overall
  • Design 8
  • Features 9
  • Performance 9
  • Battery 8

Review Sections

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 further expands the boundaries of what you can expect from a Chromebook in 2019. The standout feature is a terrific convertible, 15.6-inch, 4K display -- but it also has a complement of solid components and a sturdy, tasteful aluminum chassis. And like most Chromebooks, it costs hundreds less than a similarly-configured Windows counterpart.

12-lenovo-yoga-chromebook-c630
Sarah Tew/CNET

And, in fact, the C630 is the Chromebook version of Lenovo's excellent C930 -- an Editor's Choice and one of our all-time favorite 2-in-1 convertibles. The C930, which runs Windows, can be configured with some higher-end components and has a few noteworthy extras that the C630 Chromebook lacks (e.g. a fingerprint reader and digital stylus that can be housed in the display's hinge). But it also costs a lot more.

03-lenovo-yoga-c930

Lenovo's Yoga C930, pictured here, is the Windows equivalent of the Yoga C630 Chromebook.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

We tested the top-tier C630 Chromebook configuration (model 81JX0008UX) which retails for $900. At the time this review was published it was selling for $730 -- but we've seen Lenovo discount it to closer to $600. In addition to the UHD 4K display, our test unit came with an 8th generation Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 128GB of eMMC storage. That's less firepower than what you'll find on the average Windows machine, but more than potent enough to keep webpages loading fast and apps zipping along on this Chromebook, which is as fast as any we've tested.

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630

Price as reviewed $730
Display size/resolution 15.6-inch 3,840x2,160-pixel touchscreen
CPU 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8250U
Memory 8GB DDR4 RAM
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620
Storage 128GB eMMC
Webcam 720p HD 
Networking Dual band 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.1
Operating system Chrome OS

Best Laptops for 2019

All Best Laptops

More Best Products

All Best Products

Now on CNET News

Inside the smart home technology giving wounded veterans the life they deserve
The next video game you play may never end
Exposed database reveals personal information of 1.6 million job seekers

Discuss Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 review