The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 further expands the boundaries of what you can expect from a Chromebook in 2019. The standout feature is a terrific convertible, 15.6-inch, 4K display -- but it also has a complement of solid components and a sturdy, tasteful aluminum chassis. And like most Chromebooks, it costs hundreds less than a similarly-configured Windows counterpart.

Sarah Tew/CNET

And, in fact, the C630 is the Chromebook version of Lenovo's excellent C930 -- an Editor's Choice and one of our all-time favorite 2-in-1 convertibles. The C930, which runs Windows, can be configured with some higher-end components and has a few noteworthy extras that the C630 Chromebook lacks (e.g. a fingerprint reader and digital stylus that can be housed in the display's hinge). But it also costs a lot more.

Sarah Tew/CNET

We tested the top-tier C630 Chromebook configuration (model 81JX0008UX) which retails for $900. At the time this review was published it was selling for $730 -- but we've seen Lenovo discount it to closer to $600. In addition to the UHD 4K display, our test unit came with an 8th generation Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 128GB of eMMC storage. That's less firepower than what you'll find on the average Windows machine, but more than potent enough to keep webpages loading fast and apps zipping along on this Chromebook, which is as fast as any we've tested.