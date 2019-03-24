For its first Gram two-in-one laptop, LG stuck with the same formula that's made its other Gram laptops worth your attention: Extremely long battery life and strong performance packed into an unbelievably lightweight body. It's just that this time LG added 360-degree hinges and a pen-enabled touchscreen, and includes a Wacom AES 2.0 Pen with 4,096 pressure levels and tilt detection to get the most from it.

If battery life and travel weight are your most important priorities -- as they are for many laptop buyers -- the LG

Gram 14 2-in-1 should be high on your list. That is, if you don't mind paying for the privilege. The Gram is currently available in one configuration available at Best Buy for $1,500. It's not available in the UK or Australia, but the price converts to £1,135 and AU$2,110.

As premium 14-inch ultraportable two-in-ones go, the $1,500 price isn't unreasonable for what you're getting, and is in line with our top 14-inch two-in-one, Lenovo's Yoga C930. However, the C930 starts at $1,050, is available in multiple configurations and has a few design advantages that could potentially tip the scales in its favor.

View full gallery Sarah Tew/CNET

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2019) Price as reviewed $1,500 Display size/resolution 14-inch 1,920x1,080 touch display CPU 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8565U PC Memory 16GB DDR4 SDRAM 2,400MHz Graphics 128MB Intel UHD Graphics 620 Storage 512GB SSD Networking 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless; Bluetooth 5.0 Operating system Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

When every ounce matters

Two-in-one designs typically weigh more than their clamshell counterparts, but LG kept the Gram to only 2.5 pounds (1.1 kg). By comparison, 2018's LG Gram 15 laptop is also 2.5 pounds, while the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga C930 two-in-one is a touch more than 3 pounds (1.4 kg). Samsung's redesigned Notebook 9 Pro two-in-one falls in between the LG and Lenovo at 2.8 pounds.

While it's not a huge weight savings between those two-in-one models and the LG, if you're a student or a professional that's already carrying around books or files all day long, it'll make a difference. Plus, while the LG comes with a power brick with a pin connector, it can be charged through its USB 3.1 Type-C port that also supports video out, high-speed data transfer and Ethernet via an included adapter.

View full gallery Sarah Tew/CNET

Other ports and connections include two USB 3.0 ports (Type-A), a microSD card slot and HDMI output. The keyboard and touchpad are similar to those on other Gram laptops. The touchpad is solid: It's smooth and responsive without any jumpiness. The keyboard is good and generally comfortable despite its minimal key travel.

However, while most of the keys are reasonably large, the Enter and Backspace are just a little too small, which led me to occasionally miss them. Not a dealbreaker, but something you might have to adjust to. Two levels of backlighting are available when you need it and the power button in upper right of the keyboard doubles as a fingerprint reader.