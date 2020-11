Black Friday camera deals available now: Price cuts on GoPro, Canon, Nikon and Sony

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

We're not seeing a lot of mind-blowing digital camera and action-cam deals heading into Black Friday, but there are a few solid discounts to be had from top brands such as Canon, Nikon, Sony and GoPro. So, if you're looking for a gift an aspiring photographer or future YouTube sensation, you might find just the ticket on our list of deals. We'll keep adding to this list as more cameras go on sale for the holiday season.

Best Buy If you're looking for an entry-level dSLR, the Canon T7 kit with two lenses -- the EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm -- is a decent value at $500. It's regularly $600.

Amazon Several retailers have Nikon's Z50 mirrorless camera kit with two lenses -- the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f3.5-6.3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f4.5-6.3 VR -- for $250 off. This is a smaller camera that's more compact than standard dSLRs and is favored by vloggers.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Sony's popular vlogging camera, the ZV-1, is $100 off at several retailers. A version that includes an accessory kit -- a grip and 64GB memory card -- is $100 more. It's also on sale. Read our Sony ZV-1 first take.

Josh Goldman/CNET The 2020 GoPro upgrade adds a front-facing selfie screen and a whopping 5K video resolution (at 30fps). In other words, it's the one to get if you want all the latest bells and whistles. A Hero 9 bundle -- including a floating hand grip, a magnetic swivel clip, spare battery, 32GB SD card and camera case, as well as a 1-year subscription to GoPro's cloud storage service -- is currently on sale for $350 on the GoPro website. Read more about the GoPro Hero 9 Black..

Joshua Goldman/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If you can do without that top-end resolution and front-facing screen, the older Hero 8 is great choice. It still does 4K video at 60fps, which is no slouch. Read our GoPro Hero8 Black review.

Amazon If you're looking for a really solid GoPro at an affordable price, check out the GoPro Hero 7 Silver, which is available for just $180 on Amazon. This device takes 4K30 video, is easy to use, has voice control and is totally waterproof for even the most rugged outdoor adventuring.