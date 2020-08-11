Sony ZV-1: This little video camera is almost perfect

When Sony first revealed the ZV-1, YouTube was flooded with reviews saying it was the "perfect" or "ultimate" camera for vlogging. So, as a content creator who's found herself working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, I had to put it to the test.
After having used this $750 (£699, AU$1,299) camera for a number of my videos, I have to say it really does live up to the hype. But there are some caveats. Watch my review, along with plenty of samples from the ZV-1, in the video above.
Some of the features that content creators will love:
- Background defocus button: just a fancy way of saying stopping down the aperture to achieve a blurred background effect.
- Product showcase mode: hold up an object in front of the camera and it'll snap focus quickly and effectively.
- Eye-tracking AF: accurate and effective for ensuring you're in focus when you're in the frame.
- Slow motion effects: normally reserved for more expensive Sony cameras, and the results at all the frame rates, but especially 960fps, are really cool.
But it's not all smooth sailing:
- Battery life: it just doesn't last long enough if you shoot 4K.
- Stabilization: while very good, it's not quite at the level of smoothness from a high-end smartphone like the iPhone 11 Pro.
