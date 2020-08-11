CNET también está disponible en español.

Sony ZV-1: This little video camera is almost perfect

Looking for the best camera for making YouTube videos, without breaking the bank? This could be it.

When Sony first revealed the ZV-1, YouTube was flooded with reviews saying it was the "perfect" or "ultimate" camera for vlogging. So, as a content creator who's found herself working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, I had to put it to the test.

After having used this $750 (£699, AU$1,299) camera for a number of my videos, I have to say it really does live up to the hype. But there are some caveats. Watch my review, along with plenty of samples from the ZV-1, in the video above.

Some of the features that content creators will love:

  • Background defocus button: just a fancy way of saying stopping down the aperture to achieve a blurred background effect.
  • Product showcase mode: hold up an object in front of the camera and it'll snap focus quickly and effectively.
  • Eye-tracking AF: accurate and effective for ensuring you're in focus when you're in the frame.
  • Slow motion effects: normally reserved for more expensive Sony cameras, and the results at all the frame rates, but especially 960fps, are really cool.

But it's not all smooth sailing:

  • Battery life: it just doesn't last long enough if you shoot 4K.
  • Stabilization: while very good, it's not quite at the level of smoothness from a high-end smartphone like the iPhone 11 Pro.