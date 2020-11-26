CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Black Friday 2020 deals Best Black Friday soundbar deals Crock-Pot recall Black Friday deals on Jabra, AirPods Best Nintendo gifts Black Friday laptop deals PS5 restock
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday 2020 camera deals : discounts on Nikon, GoPro, Canon and Sony.

Looking for a deal on a dSLR, digital camera or action cam? Here are the best discounts we've spotted on cameras.

Listen
- 00:26
Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (3 items)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday deals are already in full swing. If you're looking to expand your camera kit or find a gift for an aspiring photographer or future YouTube sensation, now is a good time to snag a decent discount on a digital camera or action cam. The deals we're currently seeing aren't completely mind-blowing, but there are some solid discounts on top brands, including Canon, Nikon, Sony and GoPro. We'll keep adding to this list as more cameras go on sale for the holiday season, so check back often.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

Canon T7 kit with two lenses: $500

Save $100
Best Buy

If you're looking for an entry-level dSLR, the Canon T7 kit with two lenses -- the EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm -- is a decent value at $500. It's regularly $600. 

$500 at Best Buy

Nikon Z50 Kit with two lenses: $1,097

Save $250
Amazon

Several retailers have Nikon's Z50 mirrorless camera kit with two lenses -- the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f3.5-6.3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f4.5-6.3 VR -- for $250 off. This is a smaller camera that's more compact than standard dSLRs and is favored by vloggers.

$1,097 at Amazon

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 with 18-55mm lens: $599

Save $150
Canon

You can save $150 on this Canon EOS Rebel SL3 kit that includes a versatile EF-S 18-55mm -- that matches this particular combo's all-time lowest price. You can read more about this excellent DSLR in our first look at the Canon EOS Rebel SL3

$599 at Amazon

Sony ZV-1: $678

Save $120
Lexy Savvides/CNET

Sony's popular vlogging camera, the ZV-1, is $100 off or more at several retailers. A version that includes an accessory kit -- a grip and 64GB memory card -- is $100 more. It's also on sale. Read our Sony ZV-1 first take.

$678 at Amazon

GoPro Hero 9 Bundle: $350

Save $200
Josh Goldman/CNET

The 2020 GoPro upgrade adds a front-facing selfie screen and a whopping 5K video resolution (at 30 frames per second). In other words, it's the one to get if you want all the latest bells and whistles. A Hero 9 bundle -- including a floating hand grip, a magnetic swivel clip, a spare battery, a 32GB SD card and a camera case, as well as a one-year subscription to GoPro's cloud storage service -- is currently on sale for $350 on the GoPro website. Read our GoPro Hero 9 Black first take.

$350 at GoPro

GoPro Hero 8 Black 4K: $300

Save $50
Joshua Goldman/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2019

If you can do without that top-end resolution and front-facing screen, the older Hero 8 is a great choice. It still does 4K video at 60 fps, so it's no slouch. Read our GoPro Hero8 Black review.

$300 at Best Buy

GoPro Hero 7 Silver: $180

Save $20
Amazon

If you're looking for a really solid GoPro at an affordable price, check out the GoPro Hero 7 Silver, which is available for just $180 on Amazon. This device takes 4K 30fps video, is easy to use, has voice control and is totally waterproof for even the most rugged outdoor adventuring.

$180 at Amazon

GoPro Hero 7 White: $119 (Update: Out of stock)

Save $40 vs. Amazon
Walmart

This GoPro is technically discontinued, but it's available for about $110 less than the Hero 7 Black, which is the entry-level model in GoPro's current lineup. Not bad for a fully waterproof video camera that can still pull down full HD video. It's been in and out of stock at Walmart the last few days, so check back if it's listed as out of stock. 

$119 at Walmart
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020