Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat will bring its plant-based meat to another fast-food chain next month. Hundreds of Subway restaurants will serve meatballs without the actual meat.

Subway will sell a Beyond Meatball Marinara sub in September, according to a press release Wednesday. The nonmeat sandwich will be available for a limited time in 685 restaurants in Canada and the US.

Beyond Meat has several chains serving its plant-based meat. Carl's Jr., Dunkin' and Del Taco use the meatless beef in their dishes, along with a dozen traditional sit-down restaurants.

Impossible Foods, the creator of the other plant-based meat, will also see a nationwide rollout soon when its Impossible Whopper will be available at 7,200 Burger Kings as of Aug. 9.