Best Black Friday digital camera deals available now

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

We're not seeing a lot of incredible digital camera and action-cam deals heading into Black Friday, but there are a few nice discounts to be had from top brands such as Canon, Nikon, Sony and GoPro. Here's a selection of deals to choose from, most of them available right now. We'll add to the list as we spot more of them and other deals expire.

Best Buy If you're looking for an entry-level dSLR, the Canon T7 kit with two lenses -- the EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm -- is a decent value at $500. It's regularly $600.

Amazon Several retailers have Nikon's Z50 mirrorless camera kit with two lenses -- the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f3.5-6.3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f4.5-6.3 VR -- for $250 off. This is a smaller camera that's more compact than standard dSLRs and is favored by vloggers.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Sony's popular vlogging camera, the ZV-1, is $100 off at several retailers. A version that includes an accessory kit -- a grip and 64GB memory card -- is $100 more. It's also on sale. Read our Sony ZV-1 first take.

Joshua Goldman/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Both GoPro's current top-end Hero 9 Black 5K (normally $450) and last year's top-end, the Hero 8 Black 4K (normally $350) are $50 off. As usual, if you're OK with not having the latest and greatest, you can save some money on last year's latest and greatest (the Hero 8 Black). The Hero 9 Black is a bigger and better camera overall and most importantly, it has better battery life. But the Hero 8 Black, which started out at $400, was and still is an excellent action cam. Read our GoPro Hero8 Black review.