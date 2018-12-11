B&H marked down a ton of Apple hardware during the week leading up to Cyber Monday -- and it's not turning back. The retailer continues to tweak its discount on the 2018 MacBook Air that Apple introduced less than two months ago, and which is now priced at $1,059.

That's $140 off Apple's retail price, $10 off the previous low from Black Friday -- and just $60 more than the list price of the comparable 2017-era base model. Speaking of which -- B&H also has a pretty sweet deal on the older MacBook Air, which its selling for $869. Sure, the newer version features a superior display, a much faster processor, Touch ID and a bigger touchpad. But B&H's deals on both models are as good as we've seen.

B&H's sale extends across the MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines -- and there are some modest discounts on older Mac Mini, iMac and Mac Pro models as well. Higher-end MacBook Pro configurations from 2017 are selling for as much as $800 off.

Now playing: Watch this: See the best laptops of 2018

There loads of configurations on sale and we've highlighted some of our favorites below.

Keep in mind:

Prices and availability are confirmed as of Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. ET.

B&H says the deal on the 2018 MacBook Air expires on Dec. 22.

CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured below.

MacBook Air (silver, 2018) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD for $1,059 (save $140) This is the brand-new MacBook Air, equipped with a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch Retina display (with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution) and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. There are multiple configurations on sale -- but the best deal is on the silver-colored base model, with a 256GB hard drive and 8GB of RAM, which costs $1,059. The same configuration in gold or space gray goes for $10 more. Deal expires on Dec. 22. See at B&H Read the CNET review

MacBook Air (silver, 2017) for $869 (save $130) Sarah Tew/CNET This is the older version of Apple's super-popular "budget" laptop. This configuration features a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. See at B&H Read the CNET review

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2017) with 15.4-inch display, Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD for $2,399 (save $800) Sarah Tew/CNET B&H returns to its Cyber Monday deal -- $1,000 off an absolutely loaded configuration from 2017. See at B&H Read the CNET review

12-inch MacBook (2017) with Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1,099 (save $200) Sarah Tew/CNET A nice configuration of the best version of the MacBook at the best price we're likely to see. See at B&H Read the CNET review

MacBook Pro (2018) with Touch Bar and Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,499 (save $300) Sarah Tew/CNET A decent deal on a pretty high-end configuration of the newest MacBook Pro, which came out this summer. Sweet. See at B&H

21.5-inch iMac (2017) with Intel Core i5 and 1TB hard drive for $999 (save $100) James Martin/CNET Sure, it runs an integrated graphics processor. And it can't compete with its larger, 27-inch 4K sibling. But you can do much worse than a 21.5-inch iMac, with 8GB of RAM and a huge 1TB hard drive, for $1,000. See at B&H Read the CNET review

Originally published Nov. 14.

Update, Dec. 11: To reflect new and updated discounts.

Cyber Monday 2018 deals in each category



Cyber Monday 2018 deals by store

Cyber Monday 2018: CNET's complete coverage