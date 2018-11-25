If you're not a tabletop gamer, chances are you know someone who is (even if they don't talk about it at the office). High-end, very complex board games are having a cultural moment of the kind not seen since the '70s/'80s heyday of Dungeons and Dragons. Tabletop gamers livestream on Twitch and YouTube, and many games follow the video game model of adding expansions, collectibles and even DLC (for their companion apps).

Update Nov. 25, 2:30 p.m. PT: Many of the best Black Friday sales, including the $27 deals on the Fallout board game and Betrayal at House on the Hill, both at Amazon, sold out quickly. But, some of our favorite game deals are hanging on for Cyber Monday, along with a few new additions.

Arkham Horror: The Card Game, $25 (save $15) Fantasy Flight Games One of the best-loved card-based modern tabletop games. I just ordered this from Amazon via this sale, so hit me up and we'll get a group going. $25.00 at Amazon

Pandemic, $25 (save $15) Z-Man Games A great price for this cooperative people-vs-germs game (even if it was $19 for Black Friday). There are many, many sequels and expansions, but the original is still a great entry point. Also get the same price at Walmart. $25.00 at Amazon

A Game of Thrones: Catan, $56 (save $24) Catan GmbH If you missed out on Black Friday deals for the original Catan, check out this offshoot of the popular exploration, settlement and trade game. Like chocolate and peanut butter (at least according to the old TV commercials), GoT and Catan seem like they'd go together well. $56.00 at Walmart

Detective: A Modern Crime Board Game, $27 (save $23) Portal Games A crime-solving game that has gotten a lot of good reviews, and it seems like a nice break from the usual fantasy dungeons and Lovecraftian horrors. $27.00 at Cardhous

Runewars: Miniatures Game, $30 (save $70) Fantasy Flight Games This is real old-school miniature armies on a giant battlefield stuff. Not my scene, but looks like a nice package. Usually close to $100, this is a pretty steep discount $30.00 at Minature Market

Cyber Monday 2018 deals in each category



Cyber Monday 2018 deals for specific devices

Cyber Monday 2018 deals by store

Cyber Monday 2018: CNET's complete coverage