All the major retailers are jostling for position to offer the best deals this Cyber Monday, with discounts on tech, TVs, games and smart home products. Target's upping the ante with 15 percent off items purchased from Target.com. It's not quite sitewide, but the extra discount applies to a lot of products -- including some that are already on sale.
So check out some of the top ways to leverage that 15 percent, followed by some earlier deals that may still be available. Likewise, be sure to hit up Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for more of the best Cyber Monday bargains.
Keep in mind:
- Deals and prices have been verified as of Monday, Nov. 26.
- Some deals may be in-store only, but the extra 15 percent off is available only at Target.com.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
The best Target deals that include an extra 15 percent off
Lots of Amazon products, including the Echo Show (second-generation): $153 (save $77)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Target's got you beat, Amazon! The retailer is not only matching your Cyber Monday sale prices on Echo, Fire and other Amazon-branded gear, but also providing an extra 15 percent off. That makes for some of the best prices of 2018 on things like the Echo Show.
Nest Hello Video Doorbell: $152 (save $78)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
This is officially the lowest price to date on CNET's Editors' Choice doorbell, which normally runs $229. It's a particularly great choice if you're already using Google or Nest smart-home gear -- but still quite good if you're not.
23andMe Personal DNA Ancestry Kit: $50 (save $50)23andMe
What's your origin story? These kits use a DNA sample to trace your roots across over 150 populations worldwide. This kit was already heavily discounted to $59. The extra 15 percent off makes it an even better deal.
Target Cyber Monday deals available online now
Google Home Hub, $100 (save $50)Chris Monroe/CNET
OK Google, what's new? This cameraless, petite smart screen will blend into any room. And makes perfect sense in the kitchen, as a photo frame or a smart home control panel.
Amazon Echo Dot (2018), $24 (half price)Ry Crist/CNET
It's tiny, cheap and sounds better than any Dot yet. If you haven't taken the Alexa plunge yet, here's your excuse.
Update: Only the charcoal colour is available to buy, but stock levels may fluctuate throughout the day.
JBL Flip 4, $60 (save $40)Sarah Tew/CNET
Fully waterproof and available in multiple colors, the Flip 4 is one of the best speakers in its size class, and this is a great price.
Bose SoundLink Micro, $70 (save $30)Sarah Tew/CNET
Bose speakers almost never get deep discounts, so this is a sweet sale on what is arguably the best sounding speaker in its tiny size class.
This deal is now live online.
Xbox One X 1TB for $400 (save $100)
The most powerful gaming console on the market is available for a record-low price starting now. Microsoft.com also has this deal, and other retailers could follow suit.
This deal is live online now.
Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 (save $15)Sarah Tew/CNET
It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but if you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway, this price is almost too good to pass up -- especially if you miss Amazon's own sale.
Deal available now.
UE Wonderboom waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
You can pick up certain colors of this highly rated little speaker right now for as little as $60 on Amazon, but Target's discount is still a significant savings.
The deal is live online now but blue and lilac are currently out of stock.
Fitbit Versa, $150 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
Less than half the cost of an Apple Watch, the Versa is the best fusion of smartwatch and general fitness tracker anywhere near this price.
Deal available now (light gray out of stock!)
Roku Streaming Stick: $30 (save $20)Sarah Tew/CNET
Still our favorite streamer for non-4K TVs, this little guy beats Amazon's basic Fire TV Stick ($25 starting Sunday) with a more neutral menu system and remote that can control your TV's volume and power.
This deal is also available at other major retailers, including Amazon.
Google Home Mini, $25 (half price)Chris Monroe/CNET
Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room.
Sony PlayStation VR bundle with Creed and Superhot, $250 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
This one is temporarily out of stock online but may be available at a store near you. We recommend heading to Walmart for some really great PlayStation VR deals. With Tetris Effect, Astrobot and Beat Saber coming out in quick succession, now is a great time to pick up a unit.
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $90 (save $110)Sarah Tew/CNET
Target kicked off this deal early for its REDcard holders. Available in a range of colors, Beats' wireless sports headphones list for $200 but you can find them for much less. At this discount they're a good deal for the Beats fan on your list.
TCL 55S405 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV, $350 (save $30)Sarah Tew/CNET
The best price yet for our favorite budget 55-inch TV recommendation for people who put a higher priority on streaming and convenience than they do on picture quality.
This deal is currently out of stock online but may be available in a store near you.
70-inch Vizio E70-F3: $750 (save $150)Sarah Tew/CNET
We called the E-Series the cheapest home-theater-worthy TV, in large part because it's the least expensive with full-array local dimming -- a feature that goes further than any other for improving LCD picture quality. This huge Vizio is truly home-theater-sized, and this is a great price.
This deal is currently out of stock online and in store but stock levels may fluctuate throughout the day.
Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299 (save $60)Mark Licea/CNET
The Nintendo Switch is normally $299 by itself. This bundle includes the system's best party game, a $60 value, basically for free.
Update, Nov. 23: This deal is currently out of stock.
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $230 (save $120)Sarah Tew/CNET
Doorbuster (limited quantities): If an Xbox is on your list, this deal can save you a bundle. (Note this isn't the more powerful Xbox One X.)
Update, Nov. 23: This deal is out of stock online but may be available at a store near you.
PlayStation 4 1TB with Spider-Man bundle, $200 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
This is the same great bundle that's already out of stock at Walmart, Target, GameStop and Amazon. Retailers tend to get new stock in throughout the sale period, however, so you may want to follow the PS4 site for updates -- it's not always 100 percent accurate, but it does have nifty links to major retailer pages.
This deal is currently out of stock online and in store.
