Cyber Monday 2018 phone deals: Free OnePlus 6T today, LG V40 BOGO, free LG TV

Cyber Monday is upon us tomorrow. One of the most important shopping days of the year, it carries on the Black Friday love with even more online offers. Right now you can still get our favorite deal, a free OnePlus 6T from T-Mobile when you activate a new line of service. The OnePlus 6T is one of CNET editors' unanimous picks for best-value devices of the year, and T-Mobile's discount is far more appealing than OnePlus' own promotions.

There are also discounts on the LG V40, LG V30+ and LG G7, and a separate offer for a free $500 TV when you buy the V40. Plus, our favorite budget buy, the unlocked Moto G6, is on sale for $200, which is $50 off the regular price. Expect more sales to pop up Nov. 26.

Keep a close eye on when promotional dates start and end, some are only valid as long as "supplies last." We'll update this often with the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday phone deals we find.

If you're open to more phone brands, see Cyber Monday deals specifically for the iPhone XS, XR and iPhone X, the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL and T-Mobile's Black Friday promotions.

AT&T: Buy an LG V40 or V35, get one free Juan Garzon / CNET Like a good two-fer? When you buy an LG V40 or LG V35 from AT&T on a new line of service through AT&T Next's installment plan, you'll get the second line for free...eventually. You'll recoup the cost of the second phone over 30 months of bill credits, which begin within three billing cycles. This is par for the course with carrier BOGOs and discounts, and you will save money over time. The offer is available now. See at AT&T Read LG V40 review

LG V30+ for $400 at Amazon Josh Miller/CNET The $400 price is a deal on an unlocked version of 2017's best LG phone. This is a big-screen device with strong camera performance and the ability to take wide-angle selfies, and the "V30+" model in this deal has 128GB of built-in storage. For a little perspective, the LG V40 retails for around $950 (the exact V40 price varies by carrier). This deal is available now at Amazon. See at Amazon LG V30 review

Motorola Moto G6: $200 at Best Buy (Save $50) Josh Miller/CNET Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches. This deal is available now at Best Buy. See at Best Buy Moto G6 review

OnePlus 6 for $100 off, from OnePlus.com This offer is about as straightforward as it gets. OnePlus is shaving $100 off the price of a OnePlus 6, which will start at $429. The sale is live now through Nov. 26 while supplies last. See at OnePlus OnePlus 6 review

Sprint: Buy an LG V40, get a $500 LG TV for free Josh Miller/CNET Sprint customers looking for a new Android phone should give this one some thought. When you lease the LG V40 with new activation ($20 per month with Sprint Flex), Sprint will ship you a 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV from LG that's worth $500. The TV ships up to 8 weeks after approved online registration. This offer is available now and runs through through Dec. 2, while supplies last. See at Sprint LG V40 review

Verizon: $200 off a $400+ Android phone Josh Miller/CNET Verizon will take $200 off the price of any other Android phone that costs $400 or more. This offer is available now through Nov. 25. See at Verizon

OnePlus 6T bundles from OnePlus.com James Martin/CNET If you're eyeing the unlocked OnePlus 6T, the company has two bundle offers in store. Buy OnePlus 6T (128GB) in either black shade and get a free fast charge adapter with 100cm Type-C cable -- this is a $14.95 savings

Buy the OnePlus 6T (256GB) in either black shade and get a fast car charger, a savings of $29.95 The promotion is available now through Nov. 26, while supplies last. See at OnePlus OnePlus 6T review





Huawei Honor View 10 for $349: Amazon (Save $150) Andrew Hoyle/CNET With some solid core specs, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse midrange phone for hundreds less than a premium phone. The sale is available now and runs through Nov. 26. See at Amazon Honor View 10 review

