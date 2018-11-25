The 46 best Cyber Monday 2018 deals already available

Amazon and Best Buy have the Jabra Elite 65t for $120 on sale for $120, a saving of $50. Jabra also has the the same deal when you apply promotional code BF2018 during checkout but the earphones are listed as on backorder.
Jabra also has the older Elite Sport ($150), Elite 45e ($60), Move Wireless ($50), Talk 45 ($40) and Talk 55 ($50). There are some additional deals on Jabra's deal listings page here.
Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price (half off) it's easy to put one in a secondary room.
Picking up a new Echo Dot or any other Echo gadget on Black Friday? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug onto your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like it'll be offering the same deal.
Amazon's entry-level tablet is now $30.That's $20 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that. The canary yellow, punch red and marine blue can be ordered now for this price, but won't be back in stock until December.
Tribit XSound Go: $22.99 at Amazon (regularly $33)
Tribit is running a limited-time deal on its XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon. This is one of the best mini Bluetooth speakers and already a good deal at its list price of $33. Apply promo code MEAK6STB at check out. Amazon also is offering a an additional $10 off to eligible customers when reloading $100, which brings the total down to $22.99.
One of the most powerful streamers around, the Shield throws together Android TV and Google Assistant thanks to the voice remote. This version lacks a game controller, but you could always get one later (they cost $60).
We called the E-Series the cheapest home-theater-worthy TV, in large part because it's the least-expensive with full-array local dimming -- a feature that goes further than any other for improving LCD picture quality. This huge Vizio is truly home-theater-sized, and this is a great price.
Availability: Now -- this deal started Nov. 16 and supposedly runs through Black Friday weekend, though some retailers may end their sales earlier.
The Roku Express, which we reviewed and really liked, usually retails at $35. At $29 it's an epic streaming bargain.
Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV with purchase of a Roku player and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.)
Unfortunately, real Black Friday sales on LG's OLED TVs are pretty limited. Note that Best Buy's Black Friday sale price on the 65-inch C8 is $100 lower than anybody else's so far at $2,600 (CNET video guru David Katzmaier notes that the the B8 -- on sale now for $2,500 -- is $100 cheaper and ultimately the better deal).
Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle: $45 at Walmart (save $29)
If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is the cheapest way to do it. Also known as the "Google Smart TV Kit," it includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings.
We're no fans of Samsung's curved TVs, but monitors are another story, especially for gaming, where they can definitely increase your sense of immersion. Don't expect the kind of performance we loved in the CF791, but at this price it's not too much more to stay ahead of the curve.
Normally $250 for both the Ring 2 and the new Echo Dot, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security -- perfect for when that Amazon guy comes knocking. Now, it's $140 as a doorbuster deal, which means there are limited quantities.
Roku Ultra 4K HDR streamer: $50 at Walmart, Target and Best Buy
The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value.
This price is also available at Target and elsewhere, but Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV with purchase of a Roku player and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.)
The new improved Echo Show (second-gen) costs $180 ($50 off) this Black Friday. While they can still be ordered now, they won't be back in stock until December 5 (sandstone color), 6 (in black) and 8 (charcoal).
Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 Wi-Fi router: $99 at Walmart (save $100)
The best solution for Wi-Fi trouble is a new router, and the powerful Nighthawk is one of the best, especially for larger homes where the fringes don't get bars. To get one for under $100 is a good deal.
I've used this Linksys Velop Mesh Router system and it works well once you get it set up (I found set up to be a little tricky). Our reviewer thought it was expensive for it was, but $200 for pack of three is a pretty decent deal.
The Lenovo Flex line is one the better two-in-one deals even when it's not on sale. It's almost as good as the higher-end Yoga line, with a similar 360-degree hinge, but at lower prices. This model is equipped with a Core i5, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. It's available now for $629.
Linedock 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air dock: 30 percent off
Here's a niche bonus deal for all of you who own 13-inch MacBook Pros or the new MacBook Air that are port-challenged. Linedock, a startup that makes swanky docks with loads of ports for those models (the 12-inch MacBook would fit on top of it as well), is having a 30 percent off sale.
These docks start at $299 and go up from there if you add storage (up to 1TB). With the discount, the base model goes to around $210.
This PS4 Slim deal bundle includes the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200. Has been an excellent deal. It appears to be temporarily out of stock at Amazon and GameStop and available in-store only at Best Buy at the moment, but Walmart has restocked. It's unclear whether Target, GameStop or Best Buy will restock online, so keep checking.
Sharp 55-inch 4K TV with Roku TV for $250 (save $200)
This Sharp features the best smart TV system -- Roku TV -- for as low ($250) as we've ever seen at this price. We haven't seen the Sharp directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017. We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example.
Apple's awesome-sounding smart speaker has two major knocks: Siri still isn't as good a voice assistant as Alexa or Google, and the $350 price is just too high. This Best Buy discount nicely addresses the second issue, getting it to a much more reasonable $250.
This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested.
Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U, and that brands and models vary per store. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured). We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example. Still, at this size, price and level of smart TV convenience, these sets are a steal.
This is basically the 55-inch version of the Walmart TCL/Sharp deal on the last page. Again, we haven't reviewed this particular model -- it seems to be exclusive to Walmart -- but we're betting its picture quality and great Roku smart TV-ness line up well with the TCL 55S405. But the Hisense is much cheaper (one 55-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV is selling for $378, but it's unclear if it's the same model).
Availability: Online deals are available now. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last.
We haven't reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.
Acer Aspire 5 with Nvidia GeForce MX150 and Intel Core i5: $500 at Newegg ($200 off)
Newegg has loaded up this Acer laptop with a remarkable collection of components. We loved a nearly identical version at $600. And for $100 less, Newegg is offering it with an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia's GeForce MX150 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart Deluxe: $300 at Amazon and elsewhere
This is the big Nintendo Switch bundle deal for Black Friday. You pay full price for the console ($300) and get Mario Kart Deluxe for free. The Fortnite bundle retails for the same price and is available now -- though Fortnite is free to download, the bundle will net you 1000 free V-Bucks.