The 46 best Cyber Monday 2018 deals already available

Cyber Monday deals have already started

Cyber Monday sales have already started online. Or maybe some of them are still leftover Black Friday sales. But the point is, you can still get a lot of stuff online and in stores at huge discounts.

With that in mind, we've pushed the most current deals to the front of the gallery. Check back for more top deals between now and Cyber Monday -- and in the weeks after, too.

Update: These deals are current as of Saturday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here. 

You can see all our Cyber Monday posts here. Now, check out the deals you can get right now.

Echo Dot (third-gen): $24 at Amazon ($26 off)

Add to Gift List

This is Amazon's cheapest price ($24) on its newest Echo Dot.

Availability: Now   

See it at Amazon.

$24.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Jabra Elite 65t: $120 at Jabra (save $50)

Add to Gift List

Amazon and Best Buy have the Jabra Elite 65t for $120 on sale for $120, a saving of $50. Jabra also has the the same deal when you apply promotional code BF2018 during checkout but the earphones are listed as on backorder.

Jabra also has the older Elite Sport ($150), Elite 45e ($60), Move Wireless ($50), Talk 45 ($40) and Talk 55 ($50). There are some additional deals on Jabra's deal listings page here.

Availability: Now  

See it on Amazon.

See it at Best Buy.

See it at Jabra (on backorder). 

$119.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Google Home Mini: $25 at Walmart and Target

Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price (half off) it's easy to put one in a secondary room.

Availability: Now

See at Walmart. (Aqua and coral versions available in-store only)

See it at Best Buy.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $100 at Amazon ($50 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's largest tablet, the Fire HD 10, which comes with 32GB of storage (as well as a slot to add memory cards), is now on sale at Amazon. That's $50 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that.

Availability: Now   

See it at Amazon.

Amazon Echo (second-gen): $70 at Amazon ($30 off)

Add to Gift List

You can save $30 on the Amazon Echo (second-gen). It lists for $100.

Availability: Now   

See it at Amazon.

Amazon Smart Plug for $5 with purchase of any Echo device (save $20)

Add to Gift List

Picking up a new Echo Dot or any other Echo gadget on Black Friday? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug onto your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like it'll be offering the same deal.

Availability: Now

See it at Amazon.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker: $70 at Amazon

Add to Gift List

Bose's SoundLink Micro is a pocket-sized speaker that sounds great for its tiny size. It lists for $100 but Amazon and Target discounted it to $70.

Availability: Now

See it at Amazon.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $30 at Amazon ($20 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's entry-level tablet is now $30.That's $20 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that. The canary yellow, punch red and marine blue can be ordered now for this price, but won't be back in stock until December.

Availability: Now   

See it at Amazon.

Bose SoundSport Free: $169 at Walmart, Amazon and other retailers ($30 off)

Add to Gift List

Bose's totally wireless SoundSport Free headphones rarely go on sale. They're $30 off at several retailers.

Availability: Now

See it at Walmart.

See it at Amazon.

See it at Target.

See it at Best Buy.

Echo Spot: $90 at Amazon ($40 off)

We didn't love the Echo Spot, but it's more appealing for $40 off or $90 -- if you're OK with a camera in the room.

Availability: Now   

See it at Amazon.

Apple iPad: $250 (32GB) at Amazon and Walmart ($80 off)

Target is offering the iPad 32GB version for $250, which is $80 off.

Availability: Now

See it at Target. (silver is sold out)

See it at Amazon. 

See it at Walmart

See it at Best Buy. ($260, with 2 year contract)

Tribit XSound Go: $22.99 at Amazon (regularly $33)

Tribit is running a limited-time deal on its XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon. This is one of the best mini Bluetooth speakers and already a good deal at its list price of $33. Apply promo code MEAK6STB at check out. Amazon also is offering a an additional $10 off to eligible customers when reloading $100, which brings the total down to $22.99.

Availability: Now

See it at Amazon. (Use promo code MEAK6STB)  

PlayStation VR bundle: $250 at Walmart, Target and Best Buy

This is a nice deal on a PlayStation VR bundle that includes a PSVR headset, PlayStation Camera, Move controllers, Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR for $250. It normally costs $350.

Target and Best Buy will also be discounting their other PSVR bundles (with different games) by $100. Some cost $200, but don't include Move controllers.

Availability: Now 

See it at Walmart. (Out of stock)

See it at Target. (out of stock)

See it at Best Buy.

Xbox One S + Minecraft: $200 at Best Buy, Target, Walmart and other retailers (save $100)

This is the main deal on the Xbox One S this Black Friday. The console normally retails for $300 and then you get Minecraft thrown in -- all for $200.

Availability: Now   

See it at Walmart. (In-store only)

See it at Best Buy.

Add $30 and get it bundled with the all-new Battlefield V game. This deal throws in Battlefield: 1943 and Battlefield 1 Revolution for free, too:

See Battlefield V bundle at Walmart

Xbox One X deals: Save $100 or more

If you want true 4K power, step up to the Xbox One X. You can get it now at various stores for $400, which is a $100 savings:

See it at Walmart. (In-store only)

Add $30 to get it with Fallout 76 or NBA 2K19 bundled in: 

See Fallout 76 bundle at Walmart.

See NBA 2K19 bundle at Walmart.

Another option? Best Buy has the Xbox One X + Battlefield 5 and extra controller for $430. Other retailers will have similar deals.

Availability: Now   

PS Plus 12 Month membership: $40 at Amazon and PlayStation Store ($20 off)

This price is as low as you'll see on a 12-month PS Plus membership. It's usually $60 but typically goes on sale around this time of year.

Availability: Now   

See it Amazon.

See at PS Store.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 ($60 off)

Add to Gift List

Normally $120, Amazon's Fire TV Cube is $60. It's been on sale before for $60, but we haven't seen it lower than that.

Availability: Now   

See it at Amazon.

Sony SRS-XB01 micro Bluetooth speaker: $17 at Walmart or $23 at Amazon (now)

Add to Gift List

You can get Sony's new micro Bluetooth speaker for a mere $17 at Walmart. That's an excellent deal on a decent little Bluetooth speaker that lists for $35. Expect this one to go fast. 

Availability: Now

See it at Amazon. (Out of stock)

See it at Best Buy.

See it at Walmart

Nvidia Shield TV with remote: $140 (save $40) at multiple retailers

Add to Gift List

One of the most powerful streamers around, the Shield throws together Android TV and Google Assistant thanks to the voice remote. This version lacks a game controller, but you could always get one later (they cost $60).

This price is available now from Walmart and other retailers.

Availability: Now   

See it at Amazon.

See it at Walmart.

70-inch Vizio E70-F3: $750 at Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Costco (save $150)

Add to Gift List

We called the E-Series the cheapest home-theater-worthy TV, in large part because it's the least-expensive with full-array local dimming -- a feature that goes further than any other for improving LCD picture quality. This huge Vizio is truly home-theater-sized, and this is a great price. 

Availability: Now -- this deal started Nov. 16 and supposedly runs through Black Friday weekend, though some retailers may end their sales earlier. 

See it at Target.

See it at Best Buy.

UE Wonderboom: $50 at Target ($20 off)

Add to Gift List

You can get cheaper Bluetooth speakers, but we loved the UE Wonderboom -- which is totally waterproof and sounds great -- when it cost $100. And you can get it now at Target for half that. 

Availability: Now

See it at Target (lilac, blue out of stock)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $35 at Amazon and Target (save $15)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K is already a good deal at $50, but Amazon and Target already have it for $15 off. 

Availability: Now

See it at Amazon.

Samsung 42mm Galaxy Watch: $280 at Target

Target and Amazon ran a pre-Black Friday sale on both the 42mm ($280) and 46mm ($300) Galaxy Watches The 42mm dropped to $250 at Target on Black Friday and is currently out of stock.

Availability: Now

See current deal at Amazon.

See current deal at Target. (42mm out of stock)

Roku Express: $29 at Walmart

Add to Gift List

The Roku Express, which we reviewed and really liked, usually retails at $35. At $29 it's an epic streaming bargain. 

Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV with purchase of a Roku player and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.)

Availability: Now 

See it at Walmart.

Polaroid 32-inch TV: $80 at Target

We haven't seen or tried this Polaroid 32-inch 720p LED TV, but at $80, it's a relatively low-risk purchase. Normally it sells for $130.

Availability: Now

See it at Target.

LG 65-inch C8 Series OLED TV: $2,600 (save $100)

Unfortunately, real Black Friday sales on LG's OLED TVs are pretty limited. Note that Best Buy's Black Friday sale price on the 65-inch C8 is $100 lower than anybody else's so far at $2,600 (CNET video guru David Katzmaier notes that the the B8 -- on sale now for $2,500 -- is $100 cheaper and ultimately the better deal). 

Availability: Now

See it at Best Buy.

HP Pavilion gaming laptop with Nvidia GTX 1050Ti: $599 at Walmart ($230 off)

Here's a solid $200+ markdown: a 15.6-inch laptop from HP. You get a respectable collection of entry-level gaming components, including an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU. 

Availability: Now

See it at Walmart.

Bose SoundSport Wireless: $100 at Walmart and Target

Add to Gift List

Bose's popular SoundSport Wireless sports earphones will be $50 off at Walmart and Target. They list for $150.

Availability: Now

See it at Walmart

See it at Target.

Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle: $45 at Walmart (save $29)

If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is the cheapest way to do it. Also known as the "Google Smart TV Kit," it includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings.

Availability: Now

See it at Walmart.

Samsung curved monitor: $168 ($61 off) at Walmart

We're no fans of Samsung's curved TVs, but monitors are another story, especially for gaming, where they can definitely increase your sense of immersion. Don't expect the kind of performance we loved in the CF791, but at this price it's not too much more to stay ahead of the curve.

Availability: Now

See it at Walmart.

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker: $60 at Target

Add to Gift List

JBL's compact Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker normally lists for $100 (though you can get it for around $85). Target has it for $60 on Black Friday, though it's out of stock in black.

Availability: Now 

See it at Target

Fitbit Versa: $150 at Target and Walmart

Add to Gift List

We're fans of the Fitbit Versa. It's a little expensive at its list price of $200, but Walmart and Target has it for $150 on Black Friday.

Availability: Now

See it at Walmart.  

See it at Target. (gray out of stock)

Ring Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot 3rd gen: $140 at Best Buy (save $110)

Add to Gift List

Normally $250 for both the Ring 2 and the new Echo Dot, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security -- perfect for when that Amazon guy comes knocking. Now, it's $140 as a doorbuster deal, which means there are limited quantities.

Availability: Now

See it at Best Buy.

Fitbit Charge 3: $120 at Target

Add to Gift List

We like Fitbit's Charge 3 -- and like it a little better when it's $120 instead of $150.

Availability: Now

See it at Target. (Rose gold/gray in-store only)

Roku Ultra 4K HDR streamer: $50 at Walmart, Target and Best Buy

The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value.

This price is also available at Target and elsewhere, but Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV with purchase of a Roku player and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.)

Availability: Now 

See it at Walmart. (discounted price not currently available)

See it at Target. (Out of stock)

See it at Best Buy.

Google Home Hub: $99 at Walmart, Target, Best Buy ($50 off)

Add to Gift List

Several retailers have the Google Home Hub on sale for $100 or $50 off its list price of $149. This is Google's version of Amazon's Echo Show.

Availability: Now

See it at Walmart.

See it at Target. (Out of stock)

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
Echo Plus (second-gen): $110 at Amazon ($40 off)

Amazon has dropped the price of the its second-gen Echo Plus by $40. It lists for $150.

Availability: Now   

See it at Amazon.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $50 at Amazon ($30 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is a good deal at $80. For $50 it's an even better deal.

Availability: Now   

See it at Amazon.

Amazon Echo Show (second-gen): $180 at Amazon ($50 off)

Add to Gift List

The new improved Echo Show (second-gen) costs $180 ($50 off) this Black Friday. While they can still be ordered now, they won't be back in stock until December 5 (sandstone color), 6 (in black) and 8 (charcoal).

Availability: Now   

See it at Amazon.

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 Wi-Fi router: $99 at Walmart (save $100)

The best solution for Wi-Fi trouble is a new router, and the powerful Nighthawk is one of the best, especially for larger homes where the fringes don't get bars. To get one for under $100 is a good deal.

Availability: Now    

See it at Walmart. (In-store only)

Linksys Velop Mesh Router 3 Pack: $200 at Walmart (save $150)

Add to Gift List

I've used this Linksys Velop Mesh Router system and it works well once you get it set up (I found set up to be a little tricky). Our reviewer thought it was expensive for it was, but $200 for pack of three is a pretty decent deal.

Availability: Now

See it at Walmart.

Lenovo Flex 6 2-in-1 (14-inch screen, Core i5, 8GB of RAM): $529 (save $100)

The Lenovo Flex line is one the better two-in-one deals even when it's not on sale. It's almost as good as the higher-end Yoga line, with a similar 360-degree hinge, but at lower prices. This model is equipped with a Core i5, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. It's available now for $629.

Availability: Now (in-store only)

See it at Staples.

HP Pavilion 15: $500 at Staples ($170 off)

A decent step-up laptop, this has an Intel Core i7 CPU, 24GB of RAM (total includes Intel Optane RAM) and 1TB of storage. It's a solid deal at $500. It's available now for $670.

Availability: Now

See it at Staples. (in-store only)

Linedock 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air dock: 30 percent off

Here's a niche bonus deal for all of you who own 13-inch MacBook Pros or the new MacBook Air that are port-challenged. Linedock, a startup that makes swanky docks with loads of ports for those models (the 12-inch MacBook would fit on top of it as well), is having a 30 percent off sale.

These docks start at $299 and go up from there if you add storage (up to 1TB). With the discount, the base model goes to around $210.

Available: Now through Nov. 25

See it at Linedock.

BeatsX wireless earphones: $75 at Walmart (save $30)

A cheaper version of those Bose neckband-style sports headphones with the advantage of a big "B" on the ear, these are comfortable, lightweight, water-resistant... and priced really well.

Availability: Now

See it at Walmart. (In-store only)

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR smart Roku TV: $350 at Amazon and Target

Add to Gift List

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR smart Roku TV (model 55S405) is one of the best TV values out there with decent picture quality for the price and Roku streaming built-in. This is a 2017 model that usually lists for $450. The 2018 version costs $430. 

Availability: Now   

See it at Amazon (Out of stock but can still be ordered)

See it at Target (Out of stock)

PlayStation 4 Slim (1TB) + Spider-Man: $200 at Walmart and elsewhere ($160 savings)

Add to Gift List

This PS4 Slim deal bundle includes the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200. Has been an excellent deal. It appears to be temporarily out of stock at Amazon and GameStop and available in-store only at Best Buy at the moment, but Walmart has restocked. It's unclear whether Target, GameStop or Best Buy will restock online, so keep checking.

Availability: Now

See it at Walmart. (Out of stock)

See it at Best Buy. (Out of stock)

See it at Target. (Out of stock)

See it at GameStop. (Out of stock)

Element 55-inch 4K smart TV: $200 at Target

This budget Element 55-inch 4K TV normally sells for $380. But Target will have it for the rock-bottom price of $200 for Black Friday.

AvailabilityNow

See it at Target. (Out of stock)

Apple Watch Series 3: Starting at $200 at Target (save $80)

Add to Gift List

The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS is now $200 at Target while the cellular version is $300 (usually $380). Note these are the 38mm prices -- the 42mm cost a bit more.

Availability: Out of stock (sale ends Saturday at Target).

See it at Target. (Out of stock)

Vizio 50-inch E Series 4K HDR smart TV: $350 + $100 Dell Gift card at Dell

Add to Gift List

Dell will have one of our favorite budget TVs, the Vizio 50-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model E50-F2) for $350. It's usually $400.

Availability: Thanksgiving, 3 p.m. ET.

See it at Dell. (Out of stock)

LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV: $600 + $100 Dell gift card at Dell

Normally about $800, the LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model 65UK6090PUA) for $600 at Dell, plus you'll get a $100 Dell gift card.

Availability: Now (Out of stock)  

See it at Dell. (Out of stock)

HP Pavilion x360 (15-inch screen, Core i5, 8GB of RAM): $479 at Walmart

Looking for a real laptop? This deal offers decent components, including a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive for $479.

Availability: Now

See it at Walmart. (out of stock)

Sharp 55-inch 4K TV with Roku TV for $250 (save $200)

This Sharp features the best smart TV system -- Roku TV -- for as low ($250) as we've ever seen at this price. We haven't seen the Sharp directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017. We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example.

Availability: Out of stock

See it at Best Buy. (Out of stock)

Surface Pro 6 (Core i5) with keyboard: $800 at Costco (save $200)

While Best Buy has the entry-level Surface Pro 6 (with Core m3 processor) + keyboard for $600, Costco will be selling this step-up Core i5 Surface Pro 6 bundle for $800 or $200 off.

Availability: Now

Keep in mind with this and any other Costco deal, Costco's Black Friday promotions are available only to members. Annual plans are available for $60 to $120.

See it at Costco. (Out of stock)

Apple HomePod: $250 at Best Buy ($100 off)

Add to Gift List

Apple's awesome-sounding smart speaker has two major knocks: Siri still isn't as good a voice assistant as Alexa or Google, and the $350 price is just too high. This Best Buy discount nicely addresses the second issue, getting it to a much more reasonable $250

Availability: Now

See it at Best Buy. (Black out of stock)

Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (P-Series Quantum): $1,400 at Costco

Costco will have Vizio's excellent 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model PQ65-F1) on sale for $1,400 starting on Nov. 16. It's normally $2,000.

Availability: Out of stock

See it at Costco. (Out of stock)

65-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $398 at Walmart

This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested.

Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U, and that brands and models vary per store. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured). We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example. Still, at this size, price and level of smart TV convenience, these sets are a steal.

Availability: Out of stock

55-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV: $248 at Walmart

This is basically the 55-inch version of the Walmart TCL/Sharp deal on the last page. Again, we haven't reviewed this particular model -- it seems to be exclusive to Walmart -- but we're betting its picture quality and great Roku smart TV-ness line up well with the TCL 55S405. But the Hisense is much cheaper (one 55-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV is selling for $378, but it's unclear if it's the same model).

AvailabilityOnline deals are available now. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last.

See it at Walmart.

Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV: $400 at Dell

Normally $480, the Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model UN55NU6900) will be available for $400 at Dell starting on Nov. 16.

Availability: Now 

See it at Dell (Out of stock)

Hisense 40-inch TV: $99 at Walmart

We haven't reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.

Availability: Out of stock

Acer Aspire 5 with Nvidia GeForce MX150 and Intel Core i5: $500 at Newegg ($200 off)

Newegg has loaded up this Acer laptop with a remarkable collection of components. We loved a nearly identical version at $600. And for $100 less, Newegg is offering it with an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia's GeForce MX150 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. 

Availability: Now (Out of Stock)

See it at Newegg. (Out of stock)

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart Deluxe: $300 at Amazon and elsewhere

This is the big Nintendo Switch bundle deal for Black Friday. You pay full price for the console ($300) and get Mario Kart Deluxe for free. The Fortnite bundle retails for the same price and is available now -- though Fortnite is free to download, the bundle will net you 1000 free V-Bucks.

Availability: Now

See it at Amazon. (Out of stock)

