Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday is once again proving to be a great day to get a deal on a tablet, laptop, desktop or monitor. Some retailers are continuing their incredible Black Friday discounts -- including B&H, which is offering up to $550 off of some Apple laptop, as detailed below, until tonight (Nov. 26) at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Every retailer that sells computers -- desktops and laptops, Chromebooks and gaming rigs, tablets and convertibles -- is looking to clear out inventory before the end of 2018. We're seeing lots of markdowns on older machines and configurations featuring Intel's previous seventh-gen processors. But that's not to say that there aren't any brand-new systems with cutting-edge tech on sale. There definitely are.

We're also seeing how increased competition in the tablet market is driving down prices this year. At the high end, the rash of newly announced tablets in October from Apple, Google and Microsoft have already yielded one dynamite deal: a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro bundled with a Type Cover keyboard for $800 at Best Buy. (The Black Friday version of this bundle, which also included the Pen, is now gone.)

As always, remember the caveats. Most of these deals will end after today, though some will go on indefinitely. In addition:

Tablets

Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover for $799 (save $260) Sarah Tew/CNET It's not as sweet at the Black Friday deal, which also included the Pen, but Best Buy's bundle still rocks: you get a brand new Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5 and a Surface Type Cover for $799. The Pen tacks on another $99, but this complete set usually retails for more than $1,100. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

HP ZBook x2 G4 for $899 at B&H (Save $1,000) This is a terrific deal if you need a professional pressure-sensitive tablet that doubles as a laptop. The configuration has an i7-7500U, 4K screen (not the color-accurate one), 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, but it also has a workstation-class Nvidia Quadro M620. Note that not all configurations are available; the $799-after-discount version appears to have been discontinued. See at B&H Read the CNET review

Laptops



2017 and 2018 Apple MacBook Pros discounted up to $550 off Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is no longer offering these deals, but B&H still has big discounts on the newest batch of MacBook Pro laptops and iMac computers, and some still-current 2017 versions, too. You can max out the discount by choosing more expensive configurations -- including this 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar equipped with a Core i7, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,949, or $550 off. Nice. See at B&H Read the CNET review

HP Pavilion laptop (14-inch screen, Core i5, 8GB of RAM): $370 (save $260) Staples has a 14-inch HP Pavilion laptop equipped with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive for $370. Without an SSD, it may not be super fast -- but, at this price, it's a monster deal nevertheless. See at Staples

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s with Core i5 and 1TB hard drive for $349 ($150 off) Sarah Tew/CNET It's not the fanciest laptop in the world, but it is slim and lightweight. And Walmart's configuration, which has an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 1TB hard drive, is a remarkable value. Note that the similar Costco discount has expired, but Staples has an on-sale version of the same laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 2700U instead, for $500 with the $150 off -- it's available online only. Walmart's deal is available now. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Huawei MateBook X Pro for $1,350 (save $150) This machine is compact, light, has a stellar sRGB display, a very good sound system and delivers solid performance for its size. This is the best price we've seen. Deal available now through Nov. 26. See at Microsoft Read the CNET review

HP 15t laptop with Intel Core i7 for $550 ($690 off) This remains a solid deal on a good machine with a slightly older, though high-end processor. You get a 15.6-inch touchscreen with a seventh-gen Core i7 CPU plus 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. This deal is available now through Nov. 26. See at HP

HP 15 with Intel Core i7 and 1TB hard drive for $450 ($350 off) Lots of retailers have deals going on this machine -- but we haven't seen any better than this one from Office Depot. HP model 15-da0086od features some killer components including a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and an enormous 1TB hard drive. HP's offering a similar touchscreen model for $550 (above). See at Office Depot

2017 Apple MacBook Air for $869 ($130 off) Apple announced a new, more expensive of the beloved MacBook Air in October and B&H has the previous edition discounted to $869. It's a good deal -- you get a fifth-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB hard drive -- on an older, though still great, laptop, if you can deal with the lower-resolution screen. Best Buy previously had it for $800 but that deal has expired. See at B&H Read the CNET review

Dell XPS 13 for $1,399 ($250 off) The XPS 13 is one of the best all-around 13-inch laptops, and this is a decent discount at Costco on a 13-inch model with a Core i7 processor. Costco's deal is live now and available online only through Nov. 26 or while supplies last. See at Costco Read the CNET review

Lenovo Flex 5 with Intel Core i5 and 1TB hard drive for $500 ($300 off) A simply killer deal from Office Depot. The Flex 5's 15.6-inch display gives you more room for work and, complemented by its speakers, makes it good for video, music and games. It also has plenty of battery life to get you through the day. This deal is available in-store only. See at Office Depot Read the CNET review

Gaming PCs

Origin PC Eon15-S and games bundle for $1,300 (save $400) Sarah Tew/CNET We're fans of Origin PC, and its Eon15-S, which includes some features you don't normally see in a gaming system at this price: support for three external monitors, including one with G-Sync support, and a removable battery. In addition to discounting the system by more than $200 for Cyber Monday, the company is also throwing in some extras with some configurations: A digital copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

A digital Steam key for SCUM

A free Star Trek: Online Gamma Vanguard starter pack and Tier 6 Archon Class Assault Cruiser This deal is available now. See at Origin PC Read the CNET review

Dell Alienware Aurora desktop PC (with Liquid Cooled Intel Core i7-8700K, GeForce RTX 2080) for $1,599 (save $650) The Alienware Aurora can accommodate two graphics cards in its relatively small case -- and Amazon is including the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 with this configuration. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

HP Pavilion gaming laptop with Nvidia GTX 1050Ti for $599 ($230 off) Walmart has a solid markdown of over $200 on a 15.6-inch laptop from HP. You get a respectable collection of entry-level gaming components, including an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Razer Blade Pro 17.3-inch gaming laptop for $3,900 ($1,100 off) OK, so it's not a "bargain" necessarily, but if you were looking for a slim big-screen laptop for gaming or content creation you can save yourself some serious coin with this Blade Pro deal. At this price, you're getting a lot of processing and graphics performance, along with extras including a color-accurate 4K-resolution touchscreen and a mechanical keyboard. (Note that Newegg is also offering this deal.) See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Chromebooks



HP Chromebook with 14-inch display and Intel Celeron CPU for $210 ($40 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Chromebooks are often so inexpensive that retailers have a difficult time marking them down more -- even during Black Friday. We haven't reviewed this particular 14-inch Chromebook by HP but the specs look decent at this price. Deal available now through Dec. 1. See at Staples

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $160 ($60 off) This is some dirt-cheap Cyber Monday business. This HP machine is a basic one: You get an 11.6-inch display, a dual-core Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For $160. See at Office Depot Read the CNET review

Monitors



Dell 24-inch UltraSharp LED monitor for $120 ($180 off) Dell Staples' discount -- 60 percent off the retail price -- makes this perfectly serviceable 24-inch LED monitor a great deal. This deal is back in stock. See at Staples

27-inch HP curved LED monitor for $160 ($120 off) Staples offers up a worthy deal for this curved 27-inch LED monitor. Solid specs include a 1,920 by 1,080-pixel resolution, LED backlight and 1800R curvature. This deal is available only for in-store pick up at select locations, not online. See at Staples

HP 22-inch FHD monitor for $80 ($30 off) Straight up: This may be the least expensive 22-inch monitor we've ever seen. Thanks, Office Depot. This deal is available only for in-store pick up at select locations, not online. See at Office Depot

Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor for $300 ($70 off) The Dell UltraSharp 27 is bright, with good general-purpose resolution and color quality -- and Costco has it for the lowest price we've seen. For Costco members only; deal available through Nov. 26, online only. See at Costco Read the CNET review

