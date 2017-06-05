After years without an official Amazon Video app, Apple TV is finally jumping into the river.

Apple Monday confirmed rumors that an official app for the popular Amazon Video service will be available later this year on its $150 Apple TV streaming and gaming box, which debuted in October 2015.

Apple/Screenshot by David Katzmaier/CNET

The announcement was a quick mention during the WWDC keynote by Apple CEO Tim Cook. CNET has reached out to Apple for more details, and we'll update this article if we hear back.

Until now Apple TV lacked an app that allows streaming of Amazon video, which is available on Apple's iPhones and iPads. Even there, however, the Amazon Video app is a stripped-down version that doesn't allow purchases.

Shortly after Apple TV's debut, Amazon stopped selling the device, along with Google's Chromecast. An Amazon spokesperson said the change had to do with its Prime Video service, which wasn't easily available on the devices.

Currently the only way to buy and rent TV shows and movies to watch on Apple TV is by using Apple's own iTunes service. Competitor Roku has sold devices with an Amazon app since 2011, and CNET's review of the Apple TV cited lack of Amazon in "The Bad" section.

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.

