UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero -- start time, how to watch and full fight card

Israel Adesanya is arguably the biggest rising star in the UFC since Conor McGregor. He's a big deal, and if he keeps winning he could be an even bigger deal. When he knocked out previous champ Robert Whittaker in definitive fashion at UFC 243 (after the best walk-in in UFC history) you could almost hear the ka-ching of cash registers roll up in Dana White's eyeballs. Adesanya is special. He's charismatic, quick-witted, has a powerful social media game and he might be the most futuristic striker in the game. He's Anderson Silva for a brand new generation.

But his next matchup is a test and a half.

At UFC 248, Adesanya is facing off against Yoel Romero, a dangerous fight for anyone. Romero is a tank disguised in human flesh. En route to winning a razor tight decision against him, Whittaker broke multiple bones punching and kicking him. Another previous opponent, Luke Rockhold, is on record stating "that man is made of steel."

Every second you're in the cage with Romero you're in danger of being savagely and violently knocked out.

But Adesanya vs. Romero isn't the only title fight on the UFC 248 fight card. Weili Zhang, the newly crowned UFC women's strawweight, is facing off again the legendary Joanna Jędrzejczyk, probably the greatest female strawweight of all time. That contest is a fascinating battle of power versus speed. Zhang is a huge hitter for the division, but Jędrzejczyk is lightning fast, technical and extremely defensively sound. The UFC could have a superstar on their hands with Zhang, the UFC's first Chinese champion in any weight class, but beating Jędrzejczyk is a massive, massive challenge.

How to watch

This year the UFC entered a new partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. If you live in the US especially.

In the US, you can only watch UFC 248 on PPV through ESPN+. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options, according to ESPN's site.

Existing yearly ESPN+ subscribers can buy the event for $65.

Existing monthly ESPN+ subscribers will be able to either upgrade to an annual plan and purchase UFC PPV for $85 OR purchase the UFC PPV for $65 by itself.

New ESPN+ subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN+ annual recurring subscription for $85. The ESPN+ annual subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN+ annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 248 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 248 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation 4 or using the UFC app on your Xbox One.

Start time

UFC 248 takes place on Saturday March. 7 in the US.

Here are the start times by region.

United States

The Main Card starts at 10 p.m. (ET)

The Prelims start at 8 p.m. (ET)

The Early Prelims start at 6:15 p.m. (ET)

United Kingdom

(Note in the UK UFC 248 runs through into Sunday March 8.)

The Main Card starts at 3 a.m. (GMT)

The Prelims start at 1 a.m. (GMT)

The Early Prelims start at 11:15 p.m. (GMT)

Australia

(Note in Australia UFC 248 starts on Sunday, March 8.)

The Main Card starts at 2 p.m. (AEDT)

The Prelims start at 12 p.m. (AEDT)

The Early Prelims start at 10:15 a.m. (AEDT)

Who's fighting?

Main card

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Yoel Romero

Weili Zhang (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Prelims

Sean O'Malley vs. Jose Quinones

Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Early Prelims

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Movsar Evolev

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

Is it worth watching?

Absolutely. This is a bumper card. Adesanya is always worth watching, and the co-main featuring Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will represent the absolute highest quality in women's mixed martial arts.

Outside those two big fights there are a few interesting matches on the undercard. Sean O'Malley headlines the prelims and is a rising star in every sense of the word. There're highlight reel fighters throughout the PPV as well: Jingliang, Oliveira, Klose... so many great fighters. So many good matchups. This is a good one.