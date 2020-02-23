Speakers can take many forms -- from a personal Bluetooth speaker, to a smart speaker with Amazon Alexa to a full Dolby Atmos system -- but no matter what we all want the best performance for our money. In this list we cover a multitude of different speakers from $50 all the way up to $2,500, all of them the best in their category, and including budget products such as the excellent Vizio SB3621n-E8 soundbar. Most of these systems are powered, but the list also includes passive loudspeakers like the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 -- just add a great AV receiver.
The Vizio SB3621n-E8 is the best budget soundbar we've ever heard, and it's super easy to set up. It may not have cutting edge features -- no voice assistant or HDMI here -- but it does offer excellent value. Read more.
With great sound, a compact size and the option of either Google Assistant or Alexa, the Sonos One reaffirms its place as the best smart speaker for the money. Read our Sonos One review.
The Yamaha YAS-209 is one of the most fully featured soundbars the company has ever offered -- especially at the price. With Amazon Alexa, HDMI connectivity and a wireless subwoofer this soundbar isn't wanting for anything. It sounds great too. Read our Yamaha YAS-209 review.
If you're looking to set up a dedicated hi-fi or home cinema setup on a budget, the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 bookshelf is where I'd start. Build quality and sonic performance this fine shouldn't be as affordable as this. Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.
There are plenty of cheaper Bluetooth speakers, but none of them sound as good as the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus. It offers a portable, sturdy design and sonics which will reach every corner of your next cookout. Read our Bose SoundLink Revolve+ review.
While it's since been replaced by the Wonderboom 2, you can still find the original on sale. It offers a compact build, waterproof casing and a bass-rich frequency response. Read CNET's Wonderboom review.
If you're looking at a full surround set it usually costs a lot for full-size speakers, but not so for the Pioneer SP-PK52FS. With proper floorstanding speakers at the front and a dedicated subwoofer, the Pioneer system offers home theater power that the smaller systems just can't match. Read CNET's review.
If you want the most realistic Dolby Atmos surround sound from a single speaker, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is the best there is. And for $2,500, it'd better be. Read CNET's review of the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar.
