Best speakers for 2020: Bose, Sonos, Yamaha, Vizio and Elac

Whether you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker, a soundbar or a full surround set for your home theater, these are the best speakers for the money.

Speakers can take many forms -- from a personal Bluetooth speaker, to a smart speaker with Amazon Alexa to a full Dolby Atmos system -- but no matter what we all want the best performance for our money. In this list we cover a multitude of different speakers from $50 all the way up to $2,500, all of them the best in their category, and including budget products such as the excellent Vizio SB3621n-E8 soundbar. Most of these systems are powered, but the list also includes passive loudspeakers like the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 -- just add a great AV receiver.

Best soundbar for the money

Vizio SB3621n-E8
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Vizio SB3621n-E8 is the best budget soundbar we've ever heard, and it's super easy to set up. It may not have cutting edge features -- no voice assistant or HDMI here -- but it does offer excellent value.  Read more.

$131 at Amazon

Best sounding smart speaker

Sonos One

With great sound, a compact size and the option of either Google Assistant or Alexa, the Sonos One reaffirms its place as the best smart speaker for the money. Read our Sonos One review.

$199 at Amazon
$200 at Best Buy
$199 at Crutchfield

Best smart soundbar

Yamaha YAS-209
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Yamaha YAS-209 is one of the most fully featured soundbars the company has ever offered -- especially at the price. With Amazon Alexa, HDMI connectivity and a wireless subwoofer this soundbar isn't wanting for anything. It sounds great too. Read our Yamaha YAS-209 review.

$350 at Amazon
$300 at Walmart
$350 at Abt Electronics

Best bookshelf speakers

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking to set up a dedicated hi-fi or home cinema setup on a budget, the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 bookshelf is where I'd start. Build quality and sonic performance this fine shouldn't be as affordable as this.  Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

$280 at Amazon
$350 at Walmart
$350 at Best Buy

Best Bluetooth speaker

Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus
Sarah Tew/CNET

There are plenty of cheaper Bluetooth speakers, but none of them sound as good as the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus. It offers a portable, sturdy design and sonics which will reach every corner of your next cookout. Read our Bose SoundLink Revolve+ review.

$299 at Amazon
$299 at Walmart
$299 at Dell

Best budget Bluetooth speaker

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
Sarah Tew/CNET

While it's since been replaced by the Wonderboom 2, you can still find the original on sale. It offers a compact build, waterproof casing and a bass-rich frequency response. Read CNET's Wonderboom review.

See at Amazon

Best budget surround package

Pioneer SP-PK52FS
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking at a full surround set it usually costs a lot for full-size speakers, but not so for the Pioneer SP-PK52FS. With proper floorstanding speakers at the front and a dedicated subwoofer, the Pioneer system offers home theater power that the smaller systems just can't match. Read CNET's review.

See at Amazon

Best high-end soundbar

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you want the most realistic Dolby Atmos surround sound from a single speaker, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is the best there is. And for $2,500, it'd better be. Read CNET's review of the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar.

See at Crutchfield