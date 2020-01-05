So you want a new device to connect to your TV and stream video, but not sure which one? We've got you covered.

We've reviewed all the major streaming media devices on the market today, from Roku to Amazon to Chromecast to Apple TV, along with every major smart TV system. With the exception of TVs that actually run Roku's or Amazon's software, tv streaming devices are better than the smarts built into your set. It has more apps, better search, more frequent updates and just more.

Most media streamer options are super-affordable, especially given how much you'll likely be using them -- like, every day, often for multiple hours at a time to watch movies and TV.

So if your current media streamer is getting long in the tooth, or you're looking for the best streaming device to go with that new 4K HDR TV, chances are you'll be more than happy with one of these.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite streaming system, with the most streaming apps, the simplest interface, the best search and a content-agnostic platform that doesn't push any one media streaming provider, like Amazon Prime Video or iTunes, over another. The Plus is one of the cheapest streaming TV options with 4K HDR, and even if your current TV doesn't support those formats, your next one probably will. Its accent on practical features, like a remote control that can control your TV's volume and power, seals the deal. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

The perfect foil to the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, the Apple TV costs over $100 more but is the better choice for people who can appreciate its advantages. Those include compatibility with Dolby Vision HDR, flexible upconversion, superior voice control features, a better remote and a smoother, slicker user interface. The Apple TV 4K is so good, its even makes sense if you're not an "Apple person." Read our Apple TV 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With Alexa, Amazon has done more than any other company to integrate voice commands into the ways we consume media. The Fire TV Stick 4K bakes Alexa right into the remote, and you can use voice control to search for Gremlins or turn on your Christmas tree. Or both at the same time. Throw in a massive selection of content with an easy-to-use menu and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K represents excellent value for money. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Chromecast is one of the cheapest ways to get video to stream on your TV, but unlike the other streamers here it doesn't come with a remote. Instead it works in combination with a phone or the Google Assistant for voice control and voice search. The latter method is great for calling up shows on Netflix or Disney Plus. Read our Google Chromecast 2018 review.

