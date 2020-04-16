The Last Dance: How to watch the Michael Jordan documentary without cable

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

After Magic Johnson and Larry Bird ruled the 1980s and ushered in the modern NBA, Michael Jordan took over in the 1990s, winning six titles and becoming not just the greatest basketball player of all time but one of the most thrilling athletes in any sport ever. And now you can relive his sixth and final championship season with the Chicago Bulls in The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary that starts Sunday, April 19 on ESPN.

The highly anticipated saga was originally scheduled to debut in June around the time of the NBA Finals, but with sports and everything else at a standstill due to coronavirus, ESPN moved up its release. Two episodes will air each Sunday evening, from April 19 to May 17. The Last Dance will be shown on ESPN for US viewers and Netflix for those outside the US.

The documentary is directed by Jason Hehir, who is no stranger to 1990s basketball icons. He helmed The Fab Five documentary about the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team that started five freshmen in the 1991-92 season.

The Last Dance will combine present-day interviews with archival footage from the 1997-98 NBA season that's never been seen. Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, head coach Phil Jackson and Jordan agreed to let an NBA Entertainment crew film the team during the season, which turned out to be the last season of the Bulls' dynasty. In addition to Jordan, the 1997-98 team featured Hall of Famers Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, as well as key reserve Steve Kerr, who is now the head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Broadcast schedule for The Last Dance

Two episodes will be shown on ESPN each Sunday evening for the next five weeks, with the previous two episodes getting replayed each Sunday before the two new episodes air. Here's the ESPN broadcast schedule:

Sunday, April 19

Episode 1: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) Episode 2: 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT)

Sunday, April 26

Episode 1 (rebroadcast): 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)

Episode 2 (rebroadcast) : 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

Episode 3: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) Episode 4: 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT)

Sunday, May 3

Episode 3 (rebroadcast): 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)

Episode 4 (rebroadcast) : 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

Episode 5: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) Episode 6: 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT)

Sunday, May 10

Episode 5 (rebroadcast): 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)

Episode 6 (rebroadcast) : 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

Episode 7: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) Episode 8: 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT)

Sunday, May 17

Episode 7 (rebroadcast): 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)

Episode 8 (rebroadcast) : 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

Episode 9: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) Episode 10: 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT)

For viewers outside of the US, each episode will be available to stream on Netflix five hours after it's shown on ESPN each week, beginning at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT). Here's the Netflix schedule:

Monday, April 20

Episodes 1 and 2

Monday, April 27

Episodes 3 and 4

Monday, May 4

Episodes 5 and 6

Monday, May 11

Episodes 7 and 8

Monday, May 18

Episodes 9 and 10

How to watch The Last Dance

In addition to watching on TV, you can also watch The Last Dance after each episode airs on ESPN.com or the ESPN app, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a pay TV subscription, you can watch the documentary with a live-TV streaming service.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes ESPN. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid Internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

How can I get these services on my TV?

These services are widely available on game consoles and smart TVs, but if you need to add them to an older TV, add-on options like Roku and Fire TV start for as little as $30.