Super Bowl 2020 in 4K: Everything you need to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers in UHD for free

It's almost time. The stage is officially set for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, where the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. While there are plenty of ways to stream the Fox-broadcast game if you cut the cord, 2020 brings a new twist: Watching the Big Game in 4K Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution and high dynamic range (HDR). While the improvement in picture quality won't be as big of a leap as HD -- which debuted way back in Super Bowl 34, 20 years ago -- 4K and HDR should deliver better color, contrast and a clearer picture when you watch on a 4K TV.

Here's how you can catch the action in that glorious 4K resolution, as well as what you'll need and what you'll want to keep in mind.

What exactly is going to be in 4K?



Fox will be starting its 4K broadcast at 2 p.m. ET with its Fox NFL Kickoff pregame show and continue broadcasting in 4K throughout the night. This includes not just the game but also the Pepsi halftime show that stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Super Bowl commercials, meanwhile, will likely still be broadcast in HD, though those on the 4K stream will still be able to watch them.

If you're counting, note that the game itself isn't a "native" 4K stream. Instead, it will be produced in 1080p with HDR and then upconverted to 4K HDR. It should still look better than the standard HD stream, but it's not true 4K.

What you'll need to watch in 4K

Here's the basic list of requirements:

A 4K TV

Service that carries the 4K version of the game

Device that lets you watch the 4K version

For streaming, enough bandwidth to handle the 4K stream

The 4K TV is the easiest part. Nearly every TV sold today can handle 4K resolution, and they start at a couple hundred dollars for the cheapest ones. And the Super Bowl sales are going strong already.

Now for the hard part: making sure you can actually watch the game in 4K on your 4K TV. For that you'll need one of a handful of services that will carry the game in 4K, as well as a 4K device -- namely a 4K set-top (cable or satellite) box, a 4K media streamer to plug into that TV or a smart TV with a compatible app. You have three basic options.

Stream in 4K for free on TVs with the Fox Sports app

Cord cutters who want to enjoy the game in 4K without paying for a subscription can stream it for free via the Fox Sports app (not to be confused with the Fox Sports Go app). TV devices that allow you to watch the Fox Sports app's 4K stream of the Super Bowl include:

All of the devices above will let you watch game in 4K HDR via the Fox Sports app, with the exception of the Apple TV 4K, which will deliver Fox's stream in 4K resolution and standard dynamic range (SDR).

Stream in 4K with a Fubo TV subscription

If you're a cable TV cord cutter you can also stream the game in 4K on Fubo TV. It's the only live TV streaming service that will carry the Super Bowl in 4K.

Like all such services Fubo's local channels -- in this case, Fox -- aren't available everywhere. To watch the Super Bowl on Fubo you'll need to make sure it carries your local Fox station. Here's a Fubo's list of local Fox stations. You'll also to be watching on one of Fubo's list of 4K compatible devices.

The service starts at $55 per month but there is a way to watch the Super Bowl for free: Just sign up for the free seven-day trial a week or less before Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 2) and cancel immediately afterward without having to pay anything.

Watch the Super Bowl in 4K via cable or satellite

Traditional satellite and cable companies that carry the 4K version of the game include:

AT&T's DirecTV

Altice's Optimum

Comcast Xfinity

Verizon Fios

To watch the game you'll need a compatible 4K set-top box, and you'll need to be watching the 4K channel itself. Check with your provider for details.

What kind of internet speed do I need?

To stream in 4K HDR Fox recommends an internet connection of at least 25Mbps or higher, in line with what Netflix recommends for those who want to stream 4K movies and TV shows on its Premium plan.

If your data provider has a data cap you will want to be mindful since 4K streams are more data-intensive than traditional HD footage. In this case, you may want to stream in HD, not 4K.

Fox's regular Super Bowl broadcast in HD will be available to stream on FoxSports.com as well as the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps for free without authentication. You can also watch in HD on live TV streaming services that carry your local Fox station (see below), as well as via antenna, cable or satellite. Here's all the details.

What about delays?

Nearly all television broadcasts have a live-delay to ensure the broadcasts remain family-friendly, in part because of the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show that starred Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

Whereas this is usually a few-second delay on traditional cable, satellite or over-the-air broadcasts the gap is a bit wider due to latency on streaming services. Given that it depends on a number of factors including your internet connection, the delay could be 10 seconds or more.

If you plan to watch the game while having Twitter open or while using a sports betting app, you may want to look for a traditional cable, antenna or satellite broadcast to make sure you're following in as close to real-time as possible to avoid having things spoiled.