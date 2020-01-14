Getty Images

And then there were six. After needing two nights with 10 candidates on stage each evening for the first two debates, the field has shrunk for the seventh Democratic presidential primary debate. Six candidates have qualified for the debate, which is the first debate of 2020 -- and also the last debate before the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

The debate will take place in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT) and will be shown live on CNN. Here's what you need to know and how to watch even if you don't have cable.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

Which candidates are in the debate?



Six candidates have qualified for the debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Andrew Yang participated in the last debate, but he failed to qualify this time around. To qualify for the seventh debate, candidates had to hit 5% in four approved polls or 7% in two early-state polls, plus bring in money from at least 225,000 unique donors, including 1,000 individual donors from 20 states.

Who is hosting and moderating the debate?

Hosted by CNN and The Des Moines Register, the debate will take place at Drake University in Des Moines. Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip from CNN and Brianne Pfannenstiel from The Des Moines Register will moderate.

How can I livestream the debate?

The debate starts at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) and will be broadcast on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International. You'll also be able to stream it on CNN.com and desmoinesregister.com without authentication for fee. You can stream the debate on mobile devices via CNN and The Des Moines Register apps for iOS and Android, as well as the CNNgo app for Apple TV ( ), Roku, Amazon Fire ( ), Chromecast ( ) and Android TV.

Cord cutters can also watch the debate with a live TV streaming service. Each of the major services below offers CNN, but only Hulu with Live TV offers both CNN en Español and CNN International. FuboTV also offers CNN International.

AT&T Watch TV costs $15 a month -- or free for certain AT&T wireless subscribers -- and includes CNN, but not CNN International or CNN Español.

Both the Sling TV Blue and Orange plans include CNN but neither offers CNN International or CNN en Español. The plans cost $30 a month but are discounted to $20 for the first month.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CNN but not CNN International or CNN en Español.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CNN and CNN International, and the Español Add-on pack for $5 a month includes CNN en Español.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes CNN but not CNN en Español. The $6-a-month Fubo Extra add-on includes CNN International.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes CNN but not CNN International or CNN en Español.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer a free trial, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated for the current debate.