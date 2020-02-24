Getty Images

Elections 2020

After duking it out on stage in Nevada and seeing Sen. Bernie Sanders win the state handily, seven Democratic presidential hopefuls head to South Carolina for the 10th Democratic primary debate. Former Vice President Joe Biden has bet big on South Carolina and needs a strong debate performance to make his case to voters ahead of the state's primary on Saturday. Biden and Sanders are neck and neck atop the latest polls for the state, but billionaire Tom Steyer isn't far behind. After missing the cut in Nevada, Steyer qualified for the South Carolina debate at the last minute on the strength of a CBS News/YouGov poll.

Meanwhile the other billionaire in the democratic race, Michael Bloomberg, drew fire from each of the other five candidates during his debate debut in Las Vegas and struggled to parry their attacks. Will Bloomberg fare better in his second effort?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will look to keep the momentum going from Las Vegas where she went on the offensive and had her strongest debate performance to date. Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar will try to carve out support for moderate voters in the last debate to be held before the all-important vote on Super Tuesday.

The South Carolina debate will take place in Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET (5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on CBS, BET and Twitter. (Disclosure: CNET is a division of ViacomCBS.) Here's how to watch for free, even if you don't have cable.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

Which candidates are in the debate?



Six candidates have qualified for the debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg



Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Businessman Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Who is hosting and moderating the debate?

The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston. Here are your moderators:

Norah O'Donnell, CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor

Gayle King, CBS This Morning co-host

Margaret Brennan, Face the Nation moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent

Major Garrett, chief Washington correspondent

Bill Whitaker, 60 Minutes correspondent

How can I watch or stream the debate for free?

The debate starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS and BET. You'll be able to stream it on the CBS News website, the CBS News app and on Twitter at @CBSNews. As with the previous debates, you can watch for free without authentication, which means you won't have to sign in at all, just start streaming.

Any other ways to livestream the debate?

Cord cutters who subscribe to a live TV streaming service can also watch the debate. All five major services, listed below, offer CBS or BET or both. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

Sling TV does not include CBS, but its $30-a-month Blue plan includes BET. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CBS, but not BET. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, but not BET. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS and BET. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes CBS and BET. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer a free trial, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Originally published last year. Updated for the current debate.