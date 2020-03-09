CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Game of Thrones actor dies at 90 Call of Duty leak Black Widow trailer Robinhood outage Coronavirus updates Full worm supermoon
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

How to watch the Big 12 tournament without cable

Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia are just some of the big-name schools looking for final tune-ups before the NCAA tournament.

gettyimages-1211025275

Center Udoka Azubuike of the Kansas Jayhawks gestures "thumbs up" to the crowd during the second half of the college basketball game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on March 07, 2020.

 Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The most exciting time in college basketball has begun. This week marks the start of college basketball conference tournaments featuring many of the biggest schools. In a whirlwind season that has seemingly had several top-25 teams lose every week, the conference games provide a chance for teams that are near-locks for next week's March Madness a time to tighten up before the big event and for bubble teams, a chance to prove that they are worth a ticket to the dance. 

The Big 12 tournament features two potential regional no. 1 seeds in next week's tournament in Kansas and Baylor, according to CBS Sports' latest bracket predictions. Both have spent time atop the AP's top 25 this year with Kansas the current top seed overall. A strong showing by Baylor should boost its resume to get a no. 1 seed while West Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech are hoping good performances this week will ensure that they get invites to next week's dance. 

If you've cut the cord and want to watch the Big 12 tournament, here's what you need to know.

When are the games? 

The Big 12 tournament tips off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11 and runs through Saturday, March 14. 

Two games will take place Wednesday. Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State at 7 p.m. ET followed by TCU vs. Kansas State at 9 p.m. ET. 

Where are the games held? 

The tournament is taking place at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.  

What networks are airing the games? 

ESPNU will have the first two games on Wednesday, with ESPN and ESPN 2 airing the rest of the tournament throughout the week. The championship at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday will be on ESPN. 

How can I watch? 

ESPN netwoks are available from several streaming services including AT&T TV and TV Now, YouTube TV ($50 at YouTube TV), Vidgo, Sling TV ($280 at Amazon) and Hulu with Live TV

Some, like Hulu, Vidgo, and YouTube TV include ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNU with their base packages. Others, like Sling TV and AT&T's TV and TV Now, require a step up to a pricier plan to get ESPNU. Most have free trials that let you use them for the week and have apps that allow for streaming on TVs, phones and tablets

Other things to keep in mind:

  • You'll need a solid internet connection.
  • You can watch most of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch most on your TV using a media streamer such as a RokuFire TVApple TV or Chromecast
  • You can also watch on iPhones, Android phonestablets and computer browsers.
  • You can sign up and cancel any time, no contract required except for AT&T TV.
  • Nearly all of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange packages include ESPN and ESPN 2. Those who also want ESPNU will need its Sports Extra add-on that runs $10 per month.  Read CNET's Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all three ESPN networks.  Read CNET's YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes all three ESPN networks. Read CNET's Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu with Live TV

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now costs $80 per month for the Max package that includes all three ESPN networks.  Read CNET's AT&T TV Now review.

See at AT&T TV Now

Vidgo

Vidgo's $40 Core package includes all three ESPN networks. 

See at Vidgo


CNET's Matt Elliot contributed to this story. 