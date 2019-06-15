Sarah Tew/CNET

We're four years into the existence of live TV streaming as an option for cable TV cord cutters, and it feels like we're entering the awkward teen phase. While the technology is generally more stable now than ever, the pricing model is still working itself out. Most services are constantly ratcheting up their prices, including YouTube TV's recent jump from $40 to $50 per month.

YouTube TV is definitely one of the best live TV streaming experiences you can buy. The interface is easy to use, slick and fast on a variety of devices, and supports up to six separate family member profiles. Its cloud DVR is the best in the business, with unlimited storage and pretty much all the capabilities of a hardware DVR like TiVo. And its channel selection is top-notch, including numerous cable stables and coverage of all four local networks (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC) in most markets nationwide (note that CBS is the parent company of CNET and Showtime).

The catch? Given the $50 price tag, it may not actually save you much money over cable TV. Let's dive in.

What do you get?

YouTube TV is completely separate from YouTube, the free video service with more than two billion users a month. YouTube TV offers a cable-TV-like experience through a variety of devices including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, numerous smart TVs, phones, tablets and web browsers. The only major streaming platform that doesn't have a YouTube TV app is Amazon Fire TV, which will get YouTube and YouTube TV apps later this year.

The service operates in much the same way as competitors -- there's a program guide, a DVR and dozens of channels. But what really separates YouTube TV from other premium (over $40/month) services like DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV?

Services compared Premium services YouTube TV DirecTV Now Hulu with Live TV FuboTV Base price $50/month for 70+ channels $50/month for 45+ channels $45/month for 60+ channels $55/month for 100+ channels Total number of popular (top 100) channels 63 45 58 62 ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC channels Yes Yes markets Yes Only CBS, Fox and NBC (no ABC) Record shows for later (cloud DVR) Yes (keep for 9 months) Yes (20GB, keep for 30 days) Yes Yes (30GB, 500GB for $10 a month Step-up packages with more channels No Yes No Yes Simultaneous streams per account 3 2 ($5 option for 3) 2 ($15 option for unlimited) 2 ($6 option for 3) Fast-forward through or skip commercials with cloud DVR Yes Yes No (Yes with $15 option) Yes

YouTube TV's channel selection is excellent, with more from our list of 100 top channels than any other competitor at 63. I've said this before, but more channels doesn't mean better: some services such as Fubo lean heavily on sports while others are more wide-ranging. It's best to check the list at the end of this article to make sure you're getting the channels you want.

Like Hulu, YouTube TV doesn't offer any add-on channel packages, although it does have a handful of single-channel add-ons like Showtime and Epix. Significantly, HBO is not offered, though now that we're in a post-Game of Thrones world this may not be as important. And of course you could always stream HBO from somewhere else, like the HBO Now app, the Apple TV app or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

What's it like to use?

YouTube TV's user interface is fairly simple. There are three top-level tabs broken into Library, Home and Live. Library is where your DVR content lives. Home is where featured and live thumbnails appear. The Live tab is a familiar-looking program grid which shows currently-playing and upcoming shows. Users are able to search from the top of any page, which makes it relatively easy to jump straight to the content you want.

The service's tie in to YouTube proper is welcome -- with YouTube originals included -- though it could be more tightly integrated, especially on set top boxes. For example, a content page appears when you press the "Go To" button on a show, and Related on YouTube item appears at the bottom. It would be helpful to have thumbnails of related interviews and trailers appear more prominently on this page without having to delve into menus.

The DVR works very well, including the ability to rewind and fast-forward freely through recordings, even ones that aren't yet completed. The Roku interface offers a 15-second skip by default while the Apple TV's control system is even better. Utilizing the touch pad, the ability to scroll through content is glorious -- it's so much fun and thumbnails make it relatively easy to hone into the part you want.

On the downside, YouTube TV replaces DVR content with the on-demand version if it's available, so you'll lose the ability to skip commercials on shows when that happens. Additionally, YouTube TV's DVR is not truly unlimited as there is still a time limit, though it is a lot longer than the 30 days of most rivals at 9 months.

Will YouTube TV actually save you money?

At $40 YouTube TV was a much better value, but the $50 monthly price makes it that much tougher to save compared to cable. If you pay around $50 for just Internet service, that's a total of $100 per month. Many cable TV providers will give you a TV+Internet bundle for around the same price.

Prices vary widely of course, and with cable you probably have to pay rental equipment fees, taxes and other extras. And cable providers usually reserve the best bundle pricing for people who sign a contract. YouTube TV (and other streaming services) are contract-free so you can cancel anytime, and have other advantages over cable, for example being easier to watch on phones and tablets. At $50 per month, however, you'll have to be coming from a relatively expensive cable bill to realize substantial savings with YouTube TV.

Should you get it?

Price no object, YouTube TV is one of my favorite live streaming services, but the value proposition will be tough for a lot of people. If you don't want to be beholden to a traditional cable company -- and can get a good broadband-only Internet package on the cheap -- YouTube TV is very attractive. For serious cord cutters on a budget, however, an option like AT&T Watch TV or Sling TV is a better bet, especially when paired with an antenna.

Channel lineups compared Channel Hulu with Live TV ($45) PS Vue ($45) YouTube TV ($50) DirecTV Now ($50) Total channels: 58 47 63 45 ABC Yes Yes Yes Yes CBS Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Yes Yes Yes Yes NBC Yes Yes Yes Yes PBS No No No No CW Yes No Yes Yes MyNetworkTV Yes Yes Yes Yes









A&E Yes No No No AMC No Yes Yes No Animal Planet Yes Yes Yes No BBC America No Yes Yes No BBC World News No $ Yes No BET No No No Yes Big Ten Network Yes $ Yes $ Bloomberg TV No No No No Boomerang Yes $ No Yes Bravo Yes Yes Yes Yes Cartoon Network Yes Yes Yes Yes CBS Sports Network Yes $ Yes $ Cheddar Yes Yes Yes No Cinemax $ $ No $ CMT No No No $ CNBC Yes Yes Yes Yes CNN Yes Yes Yes Yes Comedy Central No No No Yes Cooking Channel No $ No No C-SPAN No No No No Destination America No Yes No No Discovery Channel Yes Yes Yes No Disney Channel Yes Yes Yes Yes Disney Junior Yes Yes Yes Yes Disney XD Yes Yes Yes Yes DIY No $ No No E! Yes Yes Yes Yes EPIX No $ $ No ESPN Yes Yes Yes Yes ESPN 2 Yes Yes Yes Yes ESPNEWS Yes $ Yes $ ESPNU Yes $ Yes $ Food Network Yes Yes Yes No Fox Business Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox News Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Sports 1 Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Sports 2 Yes Yes Yes $ Freeform Yes Yes Yes Yes FX Yes Yes Yes Yes FX Movie Channel Yes $ Yes Yes FXX Yes Yes Yes Yes Golf Channel Yes $ Yes $ Hallmark No $ No Yes HBO $ $ No Yes HGTV Yes Yes Yes No History Yes No No No HLN Yes Yes Yes Yes IFC No $ Yes No Investigation Discovery Yes Yes Yes No Lifetime Yes No No No Lifetime Movie Network No No No No Motor Trend Yes $ Yes No MLB Network No $ Yes No MSNBC Yes Yes Yes Yes MTV No No No Yes MTV2 No No No No National Geographic Yes Yes Yes Yes Nat Geo Wild Yes $ Yes Yes NBA TV No $ Yes No NBC Sports Network Yes Yes Yes Yes Newsy No No Yes No NFL Network No $ No No NFL Red Zone No $ No No NHL Network No No No No Nick Jr. No No No Yes Nickelodeon No No No Yes Nicktoons No No No No OWN No Yes No No Oxygen Yes Yes Yes Yes Paramount Network No No No $ Science No Yes No No SEC Network Yes $ No $ Showtime $ $ $ $ Smithsonian Yes No Yes No Starz No No $ $ Sundance TV No $ Yes No Syfy Yes Yes Yes Yes Tastemade No $ Yes No TBS Yes Yes Yes Yes Telemundo Yes Yes Yes Yes Tennis Channel No $ Yes No TLC Yes Yes Yes No TNT Yes Yes Yes Yes Travel Channel Yes Yes Yes No TruTV Yes Yes Yes Yes Turner Classic Movies Yes $ Yes Yes TV Land No No No $ Univision No No No No USA Network Yes Yes Yes Yes VH1 No No No Yes Viceland Yes No No No WE tv No Yes Yes No Weather Channel No No No No