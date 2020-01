TV's make a 'splash' at CES 2020. (Geddit... it's a wave?)

Whether you're lusting over the literal wall of Samsung's 292-inch MicroLED or bathing in the eye-popping visuals of OLED, CES 2020 is the center of the TV universe.

LG always makes a splash with amazing OLED TV visuals at its booth, and The Wave, an array of curved screens at the entrance, is the latest example.