How to transform new Moto Razr into the original with Retro Razr mode

Motorola's much-anticipated revamped foldable Razr phone finally hit stores Thursday. If you're one of the 50 million people who bought the original Moto Razr V3 between 2004 and 2006 and are feeling nostalgic for that sleek metal keyboard, I have good news: The new Razr phone has a hidden "Retro Razr" mode that turns your modern touchscreen into the user interface of the Razr V3 of days past.

Retro Razr mode offers more than just a sight gag -- it actually functions, to a degree. Type in a phone number and hit that green call button, and the phone will redirect you to the phone app. Tap the key for Messaging, and it will prompt you to open your text or other messaging app. The circular control pad will take you to your contacts, settings, Bluetooth or sound options -- pixelated versions of which all appear on the top half of the screen.

It isn't as tactile an experience as actually touching the silver buttons, but it's about as close as you can get in the era of touchscreen phones. Overall, it's a fun nod to the Razr's popular past, as the phone moves into the now-cutting-edge era of foldable phones.

To access Retro Razr mode on your new Motorola Razr, swipe down from the top of the phone screen to open your quick settings menu. Swipe down again to see that menu expanded. At the bottom, you'll see an icon for Retro Razr. Tap it to open the interface.

If you want to move Retro Razr to your quick settings menu for easier access, tap the pencil icon at the bottom right corner of the expanded quick settings screen to edit those options. Drag the Retro Razr icon into one of the top six slots, and it will appear in the initial quick settings menu.

An extra bonus? When you open Retro Razr, you'll see the old "Hello Moto" opening screen, fading into the Motorola logo and your phone's screen. To exit Retro Razr mode, swipe down from the top of the screen again, and you'll see your home button appear at the bottom.

If you want to see how the new Razr holds up to being flipped open and slammed shut, watch as we try to fold the Motorola Razr 100,000 times. We're hoping it does better than its predecessor did in terms of durability. But in the meantime, just enjoy that satisfying flip open and that throwback secret screen.