Getty Images

Schools are going virtual-only, companies like Google and Facebook are telling employees to work remotely and the immunocompromised population has been advised to stay home.

If the coronavirus continues to spread, we could all be spending more time at home than ever.

While the Center of Disease Control's (CDC's) current thinking is that the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 is low, the rapid spread of the virus in China and Italy suggest that more of us might choose -- or be forced to -- minimize our time outside of home with a quarantine or extreme social distancing.

What's the difference between quarantine, isolation and social distancing?

Social distancing, isolation and quarantine each have different goals, but all of these protocols are designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 (and other communicable diseases). In some cases, you'll see "self-" appended to quarantine or isolation, as in "self-quarantine," which further indicates that the individual is choosing, based on trusted advice or guidance, to follow the protocol.

Here's what each term means, according to US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the CDC:

Social distancing : Social distancing is used to limit close interactions among people. You can see this happening as conferences are canceled, gatherings are limited, and schools shut down. Individuals may also choose to distance themselves by avoiding public transportation or choosing to work remotely. Other social distancing practices include avoiding handshakes and remaining more than three feet from other people.



: Social distancing is used to limit close interactions among people. You can see this happening as conferences are canceled, gatherings are limited, and schools shut down. Individuals may also choose to distance themselves by avoiding public transportation or choosing to work remotely. Other social distancing practices include avoiding handshakes and remaining more than three feet from other people. Quarantine : To be quarantined is when a person who is well -- not sick or exhibiting symptoms -- separates themselves or drastically restricts their movement. It's used when a person has come in contact (or is suspected to have done so) with an infected person and needs to monitor their symptoms. Quarantine is also used with individuals who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and need to limit their exposure to potentially ill people.



: To be quarantined is when a person who is well -- not sick or exhibiting symptoms -- separates themselves or drastically restricts their movement. It's used when a person has come in contact (or is suspected to have done so) with an infected person and needs to monitor their symptoms. Quarantine is also used with individuals who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and need to limit their exposure to potentially ill people. Isolation: Isolation is used when a person that's ill is separated from those who are healthy to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In some cases, people might be isolated in a hospital, while those with manageable symptoms are isolated at home.



Who should follow these protocols?

Many US cities, like Seattle and San Francisco, are already exercising social distancing protocols by canceling community events and, in some cases, closing schools.

But the question many people are asking is: should I self-quarantine to prevent exposure to COVID-19?

The CDC currently advises all people over the age of 60 as well as the immunocompromised to practice strict social distancing and even suggests they "stay home as much as possible," but doesn't advise a full-on self-quarantine. Even still, individuals (like myself) who are immunocompromised may choose to self-quarantine or practice some kind of hybrid of social distancing and quarantine while the virus takes hold in their communities.

If the virus becomes as pervasive as some medical experts predict, however, we may all find ourselves in some version of a quarantine (like Italy's current protocol) or extreme social distancing.

How to prepare for a quarantine

There's a lot more to preparing for a quarantine than hoarding toilet paper and bottled water. Drawing from the advice of the CDC, HHS, World Health Organization (WHO) and experts CNET spoke with, this quarantine checklist will get you and your family prepared for spending a lot of time at home.

Note that we aren't providing exact quantities -- that'll vary depending on the size of your family. Quantities will also be influenced by how much quarantine time you want to be ready for (two weeks is a good minimum, but one month is better).

Finally, note that hoarding and preparation are two very different things -- we're not advocating for emptying Costco's shelves of toilet paper and those delicious little potstickers. The recommendation to get enough necessary supplies for a potential quarantine.

1. Get a flu shot

It needs to be said: if you or any family members have not gotten a flu shot and you're still healthy, go get one. The flu shot does not prevent people from contracting COVID-19, but it does help in a few important ways.

Getting a flu shot dramatically reduces the likelihood of getting the flu, which means fewer admittances to hospitals, freeing up healthcare providers to address patients with COVID-19 (and other illnesses.) By avoiding the flu, you're also helping your body's immune system stay strong, so it can fight off other communicable diseases, like COVID-19.

Finally, getting a flu shot is about empathy and responsibility for the community; by reducing your chances of getting the flu, you are especially helping those with weakened immune systems stay healthy and as protected as possible from COVID-19.

Getty Images

2. Stock up on these items (but don't hoard)

Many of us who work an 8-hour workday spend at least that much time outside of our homes. And during that time, we're relying on our employers or other businesses for essentials like toilet paper and meals.

After you've determined the amount of quarantine time you want to prepare for, grab the appropriate quantity of these items, as outlined by Ready.gov. This is certainly not an exhaustive list -- your needs will vary depending on the things you rely on every day.

Bath & hygiene

30-day supply of medication, including over-the-counter pain relievers, cough and cold medicine and electrolytes



Toilet paper (which you'll use more of while being at home full-time)



Feminine hygiene products



Hand soap (no, you don't really need hand sanitizer)



Laundry detergent (ideally the concentrated kind, which lasts longer)



Diapers, formula, baby wipes and other infant needs



Body wash, shampoo, conditioner and skincare needs



Food & kitchen

There is no definitive list of food items, but there are some food items that work better than others. You might also want to audit your kitchen toolkit, in case you find yourself prepping more meals from scratch while stuck indoors.

Pantry:

Dried beans, rice and other grains, like oatmeal



Canned fish, soup and stews



Essentials like oil, salt and pepper



Smoothie blends and protein powder



Coffee and tea

Snacks that have a longer shelf life, like dried fruit and nuts

Freezer:

Meat and poultry (ideally vacuum-sealed), like chicken, beef and pork



Avoid fish, which can spoil if not properly frozen



Vegetables and fruit



Other:

3. Get a better work-from-home setup

If you're lucky enough to continue working remotely, you'll want to make sure you have everything you need to work effectively. Justin Jaffe compiled this helpful list of work-from-home essentials, including standing desk and monitor recommendations. Also consider some of these best practices, based on my experience working remotely so far:

Get dressed and ready for work each day. Doing so will get you into a productive mindset, help you look presentable on video conferences

Doing so will get you into a productive mindset, help you look presentable on Avoid housework . This is a tough one, but working from home doesn't mean doing the laundry, washing the dishes and cleaning up throughout the day. To avoid any housework, make sure to clean up before you start the day or before bed.

. This is a tough one, but working from home doesn't mean doing the laundry, washing the dishes and cleaning up throughout the day. To avoid any housework, make sure to clean up before you start the day or before bed. Coordinate meeting schedules. If you're quarantined with someone else working remotely, you'll want to coordinate meetings so that you're not disrupting each other. Simply share calendars or connect briefly before the day begins. If you each have an office or designated area, this wouldn't apply to you.

If you're quarantined with someone else working remotely, you'll want to coordinate meetings so that you're not disrupting each other. Simply share calendars or connect briefly before the day begins. If you each have an office or designated area, this wouldn't apply to you. Take breaks and stop working. The hardest thing about working from home is setting boundaries. Be sure to schedule breaks when you can stretch, do an at-home workout

Read more: Skype vs. Zoom: Which is better for working from home?

Peloton

4. Change your routine



Losing your routine and being stuck indoors can put a strain on one's mental health. Here are some things to plan ahead for.

Medical appointments. If you need medical support that doesn't require immediate admittance, get to know your insurance provider's telemedicine -- or video appointment -- services. For instance, my insurance provider supports Doctor on Demand visits for a $10 co-pay. Depending on you or your family members' needs, the physician can prescribe medications, which you can often choose to have delivered.

Exercise. You don't need a Peloton to work out at home. Plenty of YouTube channels offer free workout videos and workout apps get you an experience on par with an in-studio class. If you're feeling ambitious, you might even consider creating a DIY Peloton. Here's our complete guide to working out at home.

Read more: The best at-home fitness equipment in 2020

What to do when you leave the house

If you're participating in a quarantine or self-quarantine that doesn't forbid you from leaving the house, there may be occasions when you'll go out into the world, such as to get groceries or visit a family member. When you do, follow these tips for avoiding exposure to COVID-19 and make sure to wash your hands thoroughly and often.

A word on face masks

Though the initial response to the novel coronavirus in the US was to go out and buy face masks, officials have since asked the public to stop buying them, unless someone is sick and needs to reduce the chances of transmitting COVID-19 to others. So, no, you don't need to stock up on face masks -- save them for healthcare workers and those who are ill.

More trusted resources

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.