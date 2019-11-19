CNET también está disponible en español.

Fifth Democratic primary debate: How to watch the candidates live without cable

Biden, Warren, Sanders and seven other presidential hopefuls take the stage on Wednesday. You can watch for free on NBC News and The Washington Post apps.

With less than three months before the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, time is running out for Democratic presidential hopefuls to make their case to the American public. Ten candidates will take the stage on Wednesday for the fifth Democratic primary debate. Front-runners Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will be centerstage, flanked by Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang and four others. 

The debate takes place Wednesday, November 20 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) and will be shown on MSNBC. Here's how to watch even if you don't have cable.

When and where is the fifth Democratic debate?

Hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, the debate will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Which candidates are in debate?

Ten candidates have qualified for the fifth debate:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
  • Sen. Kamala Harris of California
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
  • Billionaire Tom Steyer
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

There will be two fewer candidates on stage in this debate than in the last. Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro failed to qualify this time, and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke dropped out of the race. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick just announced he's running for president but too late to qualify for this debate.

To qualify for the fifth debate, candidates had to hit 3% in four approved polls or 5% in two early-state polls plus bring in money from at least 165,000 unique donors, including 600 individual donors from 20 states.

Who is moderating the debate?

Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Kristen Welker and Ashley Parker will be your moderators.

How can I livestream the Democratic primary debate?

The debate starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be shown on MSNBC. You'll also be able to stream it for free on MSNBC.com and washingtonpost.com as well as the NBC News and The Washington Post mobile apps

Cord cutters can also watch the debate with a live TV streaming service. Each of the major services below offers MSNBC.

Other things to know about live TV streaming services:

Originally published earlier this year and updated with current information.

