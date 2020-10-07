Deal Savings Price



Amazon Prime Day

Just last week, Amazon announced two brand-new Eero mesh routers, the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6. Like the names suggest, each one adds in full support for Wi-Fi 6, plus a Zigbee hub for connecting with things like smart lights and smart locks. And while Prime Day doesn't officially start until Oct. 13, preorder deals on both of the new Eero 6 systems are already live.

In both cases, the overall prices for the systems are unchanged, but Amazon is throwing in some free devices to sweeten the pot.

Amazon The cost for a three-piece Eero 6 system with the router and two range-extending satellite devices is $279. That system won't hit stores until early November, but if you're willing to preorder, you can currently get it bundled with a free Echo Dot and two free Philips Hue bulbs. Total cost: still $279, which is a heck of a deal. Thanks to that new Zigbee hub in the Eero router, you'll be able to pair those Hue bulbs directly with your home network, and with Alexa, which is where that free Echo Dot comes in. From there, you'll be able to turn the lights on and off, adjust the brightness and color temperature, or trigger your favorite smart lighting scenes with a quick voice command to Amazon's assistant. A few things to keep in mind, though. First, while this deal nets you the new, Wi-Fi 6 version of Eero's mesh router, it doesn't get you the newest Echo Dot with its new spherical design. Instead, you get the previous, puck-shaped model from 2018. No biggie there. Second, the two Hue bulbs are Hue White Ambiance LEDs. That means that they can change color temperatures on the white light spectrum, with shades ranging from a yellowy, candle-like glow to hotter, more bluish-white daylight tones. They cannot change colors on the RGB spectrum, however -- so no greens, blues, pinks, purples, reds or anything like that. That's a bit of a bummer, but at least the new Eero routers make it so you don't need a Hue Bridge if you're just going to control them via the Alexa app.