Pixel 5, Chromecast with Google TV, Nest Audio: Everything Google just announced

Juan Garzon/CNET

Google's big Launch Night In event Wednesday was the latest in a flurry of September tech announcements. The virtual event, which saw the unveiling of the Pixel 5 and Google's first entry into the 5G space, followed its unveiling of the Pixel 4A budget phone in August. That event confirmed the existence of Google's next flagship phone, the Pixel 5, and the Pixel 4A 5G. Both new phones were launched at Google's September event, along with a new Chromecast and a new Nest-branded smart speaker, the Nest Audio. There were few surprises, however, other than the Hold for Me phone feature, which puts those awful you're-on-hold-forever calls in Google Assistant's hands.

The Pixel 5 announcement, as with Google's previous flagship phones, has been leakier than ancient plumbing (or perhaps, as CNET's Lynn La suspects, the "leaks" are part of Google's marketing strategy).

Google takes its midrange phone up to 5G starting at $499 (£499, AU$799). Read our Pixel 4A 5G first take.

