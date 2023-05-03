It's Not Too Late! Grab One of These Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Mother's Day (May 14) is almost here. Whether you're a procrastinator or the big occasion somehow just slipped your mind, now it's crunch time. But don't go into full-on panic mode just yet. There are plenty of great last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can order online, and they'll still get there in time. All of the gift options here should arrive on Mom's doorstep in two days or less. (Note that for Amazon items, it helps if you have a Prime membership, or you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.)

Whether Mama is into fitness, skincare, cooking, the great outdoors or cool gadgets to make her life easier, you're sure to find something that she'll love on this list -- and you'll still be her favorite kid since she'll never know you waited until the last minute. And if you're really short on time, check out our recommendations for the best gift cards to give for Mother's Day. Just print one out, pop it in a card, and you're all set.

Amazon Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase For her beauty sleep $24 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase If there's one thing Mom deserves for Mother's Day, it's a good night's sleep. This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase from Zimasilk is a game-changer when it comes to your sleep routine. And it's amazingly durable, too. That's why it's our top pick for the best silk pillowcase out there. Some beauty pros swear that using a silk pillowcase works wonders for your skin and hair. But our favorite thing about this pillowcase is that you won't wake up with "pillow face." (Yes, that's a thing.) $24 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Wise Owl Portable Hammock For the outdoorsy mom $40 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Wise Owl Portable Hammock If your mom is a fan of camping and the great outdoors, this portable hammock will take her next adventure to the next level. It's super-packable, lightweight and extremely easy to set up. And it's so comfortable, she might just end up using it to lounge around in the backyard. $40 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Wise Owl Portable Hammock

Amazon Eufy RoboVac 25C Give the gift of time $96 at Walmart You're receiving price alerts for Eufy RoboVac 25C My robo vacuum is hands-down the best Mother's Day gift I've ever received. The Eufy RoboVac does a great job of picking up pet hair and crumbs on both hardwood floors and carpets. It can be connected to a wireless network and accepts commands via smartphone or voice when paired with a smart home speaker and touch. And right now, you can get it at Walmart for just $96. Read our Eufy RoboVac 25C review. $96 at Walmart You're receiving price alerts for Eufy RoboVac 25C

Fortnum & Mason Famous Teas set Delicious tea in gift-worthy packaging $34 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Fortnum & Mason Famous Teas set If Mum appreciates a soothing cup of tea, she's probably familiar with Fortnum & Mason, the official tea supplier for the British royal family. This elegant box comes packed with 60 tea bags. She can choose from 10 varieties, including Classic Earl Grey, Smoky Earl Grey, Breakfast Blend, Afternoon Blend, Royal Blend and Queen Anne Blend. $34 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Fortnum & Mason Famous Teas set

Audible For the book lover See at Audible If you have a mother whose library rivals the one in Beauty and the Beast, then you know she is a bookworm. If she enjoys listening to audiobooks too, then Audible will be a great fit for her. If she's already an Audible member, you can offer her Audible credits starting at $15. And even if she isn't an Audible member, she can receive one free credit each month and have access to the catalog's thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original material. See at Audible

Amazon Renpho Smart Jump Rope For the cardio-obsessed mom $20 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Renpho Smart Jump Rope If Mom likes doing cardio workouts but is tired of her Peloton, give her another worthy option: a smart jump rope. Renpho's Smart Jump has an LCD screen on the handle that lets you track your time and total number of skips. It also connects to an app (both iOS and Android) that allows you to track your goals, calories burned, the duration of your workout and more. $20 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Renpho Smart Jump Rope

