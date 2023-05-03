Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Google I/O: Why It's So ImportantFinding Movers You Can TrustYour 'Sleep Language'Compare Refinance RatesBionic Eye to Restore VisionBest Gifts for MomVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Solar Batteries
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

It's Not Too Late! Grab One of These Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Out of time? Don't panic. There's still a little time left to order these great Mother's Day gifts.

img-2733
img-2733
Desiree DeNunzio Editor
Desiree DeNunzio is the gift guide editor for CNET's Commerce team. When she's not writing and editing, she's either hiking through the redwoods or curled up with a good book and a lazy dog.
Expertise Desiree has been a writer and editor for the past two decades, covering everything from top-selling Amazon deals to apparel, pets and home goods. Credentials
  • Desiree's previous work has appeared in various print and online publications including Search Engine Land, PCWorld, Wired magazine and PBS MediaShift.
See full bio
Desiree DeNunzio
4 min read
$58 at Walmart
nutribullet
Nutribullet Personal Blender
For the health-conscious mama
$58 at Walmart
$44 at Amazon
now diffuser
Now Ultrasonic Real Bamboo Essential Oil Diffuser
Give her an aromatherapy boost
$44 at Amazon
$30 at Walmart
cheese kit
Fermentaholics Fresh Cheese Making Kit
For the DIY mom
$30 at Walmart
$24 at Amazon
cnet-image-size-listicle-1.png
Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
For her beauty sleep
$24 at Amazon
$40 at Amazon
81oyv5orgbl-ac-sl1500.jpg
Wise Owl Portable Hammock
For the outdoorsy mom
$40 at Amazon
CNET logo white on red background
NEW! CNET Shopping Extension
Get the lowest price on everything
Add CNET Shopping
$96 at Walmart
Eufy RoboVac 25C
Eufy RoboVac 25C
Give the gift of time
$96 at Walmart
$34 at Amazon
fortnum-and-mason.png
Fortnum & Mason Famous Teas set
Delicious tea in gift-worthy packaging
$34 at Amazon
See at Audible
audible logo
Audible
For the book lover
See at Audible
$35 at Walmart
conair-infinitipro.png
InfinitiPro by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Smoothing Dryer Brush
For the perfect at-home blowout
$35 at Walmart
$52 at Amazon
A cold-brew coffee maker on a table
Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker
For the coffee snob
$52 at Amazon
$20 at Amazon
renpho smart jump rope
Renpho Smart Jump Rope
For the cardio-obsessed mom
$20 at Amazon
See at The Bouqs Co.
bouqs
The Bouqs Co. flowers
Something more traditional
See at The Bouqs Co.
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Mother's Day (May 14) is almost here. Whether you're a procrastinator or the big occasion somehow just slipped your mind, now it's crunch time. But don't go into full-on panic mode just yet. There are plenty of great last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can order online, and they'll still get there in time. All of the gift options here should arrive on Mom's doorstep in two days or less. (Note that for Amazon items, it helps if you have a Prime membership, or you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.) 

Whether Mama is into fitness, skincare, cooking, the great outdoors or cool gadgets to make her life easier, you're sure to find something that she'll love on this list -- and you'll still be her favorite kid since she'll never know you waited until the last minute. And if you're really short on time, check out our recommendations for the best gift cards to give for Mother's Day. Just print one out, pop it in a card, and you're all set.

nutribullet
NutriBullet

Nutribullet Personal Blender

For the health-conscious mama

$58 at Walmart$58 at Amazon

This is one of my all-time favorite Mother's Day gifts. If your mom is a fan of smoothies, or even if she's trying to pack more fruits and veggies into her daily diet, you can't go wrong with the Nutribullet blender. It's easy to use, powerful and involves way less cleanup than a standard blender. And it comes with a flip-top lid so Mom can take her smoothie on the go.

$58 at Walmart$58 at Amazon
now diffuser
Now Foods

Now Ultrasonic Real Bamboo Essential Oil Diffuser

Give her an aromatherapy boost

$44 at Amazon

Keep Mom's home smelling amazing for hours. This ultrasonic diffuser from health brand Now is CNET's top choice for the best essential oil diffuser. Just add water and five drops of essential oil, and it will run for up to 14 hours intermittently or up to 7 hours continuously. She'll love the sleek bamboo design, and it covers up to 400 square feet of space, so it works well for nearly any area.

$44 at Amazon
cheese kit
Amazon

Fermentaholics Fresh Cheese Making Kit

For the DIY mom

$30 at Walmart$30 at Amazon

If your mom enjoys making things from scratch, she'll get a kick out of trying her hand at homemade cheese. With this DIY cheese kit, she can make her own mozzarella, ricotta, cottage cheese and more. It includes everything you need to make easy fresh cheeses, including microbial rennet tablets, citric acid, cheese salt, cheesecloth and a handy recipe book.

$30 at Walmart$30 at Amazon
cnet-image-size-listicle-1.png
Amazon

Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

For her beauty sleep

$24 at Amazon

If there's one thing Mom deserves for Mother's Day, it's a good night's sleep. This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase from Zimasilk is a game-changer when it comes to your sleep routine. And it's amazingly durable, too. That's why it's our top pick for the best silk pillowcase out there. Some beauty pros swear that using a silk pillowcase works wonders for your skin and hair. But our favorite thing about this pillowcase is that you won't wake up with "pillow face." (Yes, that's a thing.)

$24 at Amazon
81oyv5orgbl-ac-sl1500.jpg

Wise Owl Portable Hammock

For the outdoorsy mom

$40 at Amazon

If your mom is a fan of camping and the great outdoors, this portable hammock will take her next adventure to the next level. It's super-packable, lightweight and extremely easy to set up. And it's so comfortable, she might just end up using it to lounge around in the backyard.

$40 at Amazon
Eufy RoboVac 25C
Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 25C

Give the gift of time

$96 at Walmart

My robo vacuum is hands-down the best Mother's Day gift I've ever received. The Eufy RoboVac does a great job of picking up pet hair and crumbs on both hardwood floors and carpets. It can be connected to a wireless network and accepts commands via smartphone or voice when paired with a smart home speaker and touch. And right now, you can get it at Walmart for just $96. Read our Eufy RoboVac 25C review.

$96 at Walmart
fortnum-and-mason.png

Fortnum & Mason Famous Teas set

Delicious tea in gift-worthy packaging

$34 at Amazon

If Mum appreciates a soothing cup of tea, she's probably familiar with Fortnum & Mason, the official tea supplier for the British royal family. This elegant box comes packed with 60 tea bags. She can choose from 10 varieties, including Classic Earl Grey, Smoky Earl Grey, Breakfast Blend, Afternoon Blend, Royal Blend and Queen Anne Blend.

$34 at Amazon
audible logo

Audible

For the book lover

See at Audible

If you have a mother whose library rivals the one in Beauty and the Beast, then you know she is a bookworm. If she enjoys listening to audiobooks too, then Audible will be a great fit for her. If she's already an Audible member, you can offer her Audible credits starting at $15. And even if she isn't an Audible member, she can receive one free credit each month and have access to the catalog's thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original material.

conair-infinitipro.png
Conair

InfinitiPro by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Smoothing Dryer Brush

For the perfect at-home blowout

$35 at Walmart$42 at Target

If your mom loves getting a salon blowout, look no further. With the InfinitiPro by Conair The Knot Dr. dryer brush, Mom can achieve a salon-quality blowout at home. CNET's Sarah Mitroff calls it the "only hair dryer brush you'll ever need." It has a silicone paddle to improve texture and shine and help smooth frizzy hair. And if she wants different styles, it's easy to buy attachments to swap in.

$35 at Walmart$42 at Target
A cold-brew coffee maker on a table

Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker

For the coffee snob

$52 at Amazon

A lot of people are obsessed with cold brew -- and for good reason. It's refreshing and has a far smoother taste than regular coffee. This Oxo Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker is CNET's top pick for the best cold brew maker. It's easy to use and makes consistently strong and delicious cold brew.

Read our Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker review.

$52 at Amazon
renpho smart jump rope
Amazon

Renpho Smart Jump Rope

For the cardio-obsessed mom

$20 at Amazon

If Mom likes doing cardio workouts but is tired of her Peloton, give her another worthy option: a smart jump rope. Renpho's Smart Jump has an LCD screen on the handle that lets you track your time and total number of skips. It also connects to an app (both iOS and Android) that allows you to track your goals, calories burned, the duration of your workout and more.

$20 at Amazon
bouqs
Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. flowers

Something more traditional

See at The Bouqs Co.

Still struggling to find the perfect Mother's Day gift? You can never go wrong with flowers. We're big fans of Bouqs' online flower delivery service, thanks to its creative designs and a wide range of options. And the best part is it even offers same-day or next-day delivery on many of its bouquets. Right now, you can get $20 off select deluxe Bouqs floral arrangements using the code 2XBLOOMS.

More for moms