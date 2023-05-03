It's Not Too Late! Grab One of These Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts

Out of time? Don't panic. There's still a little time left to order these great Mother's Day gifts.
Mother's Day (May 14) is almost here. Whether you're a procrastinator or the big occasion somehow just slipped your mind, now it's crunch time. But don't go into full-on panic mode just yet. There are plenty of great last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can order online, and they'll still get there in time. All of the gift options here should arrive on Mom's doorstep in two days or less. (Note that for Amazon items, it helps if you have a Prime membership, or you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.)
Whether Mama is into fitness, skincare, cooking, the great outdoors or cool gadgets to make her life easier, you're sure to find something that she'll love on this list -- and you'll still be her favorite kid since she'll never know you waited until the last minute. And if you're really short on time, check out our recommendations for the best gift cards to give for Mother's Day. Just print one out, pop it in a card, and you're all set.
This is one of my all-time favorite Mother's Day gifts. If your mom is a fan of smoothies, or even if she's trying to pack more fruits and veggies into her daily diet, you can't go wrong with the Nutribullet blender. It's easy to use, powerful and involves way less cleanup than a standard blender. And it comes with a flip-top lid so Mom can take her smoothie on the go.
Keep Mom's home smelling amazing for hours. This ultrasonic diffuser from health brand Now is CNET's top choice for the best essential oil diffuser. Just add water and five drops of essential oil, and it will run for up to 14 hours intermittently or up to 7 hours continuously. She'll love the sleek bamboo design, and it covers up to 400 square feet of space, so it works well for nearly any area.
If your mom enjoys making things from scratch, she'll get a kick out of trying her hand at homemade cheese. With this DIY cheese kit, she can make her own mozzarella, ricotta, cottage cheese and more. It includes everything you need to make easy fresh cheeses, including microbial rennet tablets, citric acid, cheese salt, cheesecloth and a handy recipe book.
If there's one thing Mom deserves for Mother's Day, it's a good night's sleep. This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase from Zimasilk is a game-changer when it comes to your sleep routine. And it's amazingly durable, too. That's why it's our top pick for the best silk pillowcase out there. Some beauty pros swear that using a silk pillowcase works wonders for your skin and hair. But our favorite thing about this pillowcase is that you won't wake up with "pillow face." (Yes, that's a thing.)
If your mom is a fan of camping and the great outdoors, this portable hammock will take her next adventure to the next level. It's super-packable, lightweight and extremely easy to set up. And it's so comfortable, she might just end up using it to lounge around in the backyard.
My robo vacuum is hands-down the best Mother's Day gift I've ever received. The Eufy RoboVac does a great job of picking up pet hair and crumbs on both hardwood floors and carpets. It can be connected to a wireless network and accepts commands via smartphone or voice when paired with a smart home speaker and touch. And right now, you can get it at Walmart for just $96. Read our Eufy RoboVac 25C review.
If Mum appreciates a soothing cup of tea, she's probably familiar with Fortnum & Mason, the official tea supplier for the British royal family. This elegant box comes packed with 60 tea bags. She can choose from 10 varieties, including Classic Earl Grey, Smoky Earl Grey, Breakfast Blend, Afternoon Blend, Royal Blend and Queen Anne Blend.
If you have a mother whose library rivals the one in Beauty and the Beast, then you know she is a bookworm. If she enjoys listening to audiobooks too, then Audible will be a great fit for her. If she's already an Audible member, you can offer her Audible credits starting at $15. And even if she isn't an Audible member, she can receive one free credit each month and have access to the catalog's thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original material.
If your mom loves getting a salon blowout, look no further. With the InfinitiPro by Conair The Knot Dr. dryer brush, Mom can achieve a salon-quality blowout at home. CNET's Sarah Mitroff calls it the "only hair dryer brush you'll ever need." It has a silicone paddle to improve texture and shine and help smooth frizzy hair. And if she wants different styles, it's easy to buy attachments to swap in.
A lot of people are obsessed with cold brew -- and for good reason. It's refreshing and has a far smoother taste than regular coffee. This Oxo Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker is CNET's top pick for the best cold brew maker. It's easy to use and makes consistently strong and delicious cold brew.
If Mom likes doing cardio workouts but is tired of her Peloton, give her another worthy option: a smart jump rope. Renpho's Smart Jump has an LCD screen on the handle that lets you track your time and total number of skips. It also connects to an app (both iOS and Android) that allows you to track your goals, calories burned, the duration of your workout and more.
Still struggling to find the perfect Mother's Day gift? You can never go wrong with flowers. We're big fans of Bouqs' online flower delivery service, thanks to its creative designs and a wide range of options. And the best part is it even offers same-day or next-day delivery on many of its bouquets. Right now, you can get $20 off select deluxe Bouqs floral arrangements using the code 2XBLOOMS.