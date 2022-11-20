This Is the Only Hair Dryer Brush You'll Ever Need

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

There's a reason why salons dedicated to giving you the perfect blowout exist... because doing it yourself is hard. The process requires two arms, a round brush, a hair dryer and a lot of practice. Enter hair dryer brushes, which make it dead simple to achieve a salon-quality blowout at home.

While has gotten a lot of attention in recent years, I wanted a product that was more versatile. After some Amazon window shopping, I found the , which has attachments you can swap out to get different styles.

Why it's a great gift: For $40, you get the hair dryer itself, plus a ceramic-coated round brush attachment for blowouts and a comb attachment that lets you get close to your roots to dry them and add volume. I particularly love the comb attachment when I wear my hair curly, as my roots take the longest to dry and often get flat under the weight of my hair.

The round brush has flexible bristles to help detangle your hair as you dry it, without tearing out your hair.

What sets this product apart from others like it is that you can swap out the attachments and purchase additional ones, such as a paddle brush, a diffuser and three different sized round brushes.

I didn't jump on the hair dryer brush bandwagon until this year, and I don't know why I waited so long. Years ago, when I exclusively wore my hair straight, I'd spend literal hours blow drying, round brushing and flat ironing my thick curls to get the style I wanted. With a hair dryer brush, I can get smooth, shiny and straight in 45 minutes or less.

What you'll pay: The list price for the InfinitiPro by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Smoothing Dryer Brush is $55, but you'll likely never pay that. The version that comes with a round brush and root comb is $40 on , and the model that just includes a .

The separate attachments range in price from $12 to $20 each.

