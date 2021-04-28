3 unbeatable gifts for Mother's Day, starting at $12

Still shopping for Mom? I got you. Start with our complete Mother's Day gift guide, which includes some great ideas for under $50, under $25 and so on.

Today, I bring you three additional ideas that, unlike most of the products in those guides, are available only for a limited time and while supplies last. Check 'em out:

Tacklife Amazon seller: Household-us Price: $12 with 8%-off coupon and promo code UBXTBD98 Replace that junk-drawer full of odd screwdrivers with this handy, compact kit. It includes 10 magnetic bits and a charging cord; the screwdriver's battery is good for around 200 jobs, according to Tacklife. The driver also has a front-facing LED work light. The only thing missing here is any kind of carrying case, but the unit itself is so small, it should have no trouble finding a home in that drawer. You just need to keep track of the bits.

Minifg Amazon seller: MINIFG US Price: $30 with promo code 47NYTE83 No less than a year ago, one of these mini massagers would have cost you $100 or more. But lately I've seen a zillion knockoffs hit the market, and they're all pretty similar -- and all pretty good. This one comes with four interchangeable heads, which is common, and a carrying case, which is less common. It runs at four different speeds and can last for up to five hours on a charge. Trust me: Mom will dig it.

Juan Garzon/CNET Amazon seller: Roborock Technology This is the lowest price on record for Roborock's S6 (which, incidentally, was recently succeeded by the S7 -- but no matter, because this sucker is still superb). The best deal prior to this was $402. (Note: This deal is on the black version of the S6, not the white one shown above. That model is actually showing a $360 price tag, but without Prime shipping. The delivery range is May 6-13, meaning it may arrive too late for Mother's Day (May 9). But if you feel like gambling, you stand to save an extra $20.) The S6 is not only a powerful smart-vac, able to navigate floors with aplomb, it's also a mop. In other words, all your floors will get clean, probably more often than they do now, and Mom won't have to lift a finger. (Hey, would it kill you to empty the dustbin?) Read ZDNet's Roborock S6 review to learn more.

Hit the comments and tell me what you're getting for Mom this year.

