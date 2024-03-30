Comporium Home Internet: Pricing, Speeds and Availability Compared

Unavailable in Provider unavailable in 90001 Edit . . . See at Comporium Or call: Or call to learn more: Comporium rating 7.0 /10 CNET Score We score internet providers for speed, value and customer care. Our data sources include the FCC, J.D. Power, The American Customer Satisfaction Index and extensive in-house research. Read more How we calculated our rating 7.0 / 10 SCORE Speed 7.5/10 Value 7/10 Customer Care 6.5/10 Pros Competitive introductory pricing

For most people living in the Carolinas, cable internet is offered by two providers: Spectrum and Comporium. Each internet service provider has its own territory, so it’s likely only one of these providers will serve your location. However, Spectrum offers nationwide coverage, whereas Comporium is limited to North Carolina and South Carolina.

Still, Comporium’s lightning-fast connectivity and variety of tiers make it a top contender for service. Many NC and SC addresses can access Comporium’s cable plans, ranging in download speed from 100 megabits per second up to 1,000Mbps. Select households may also be serviceable for Comporium’s fiber network, which comes with symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps. In late 2022, Comporium widened its fiber offerings to more rural parts of South Carolina, giving “customers in that area access to internet speeds up to 1 gigabit per second,” according to the company.

If you’re serviceable for Comporium’s fiber internet, it’s a compelling option -- symmetrical speeds, unlimited data and free equipment on all plans. Plus, the two highest tiers (2Gbps and 5Gbps) have no introductory pricing, meaning your bill won’t increase after the promo period ends.

As a South Carolinian myself, Comporium is one of the only ISPs available at my location, and I’ve been decently happy with the bandwidth I get for the price I pay each month.

So, how does this local provider rank on speed, affordability and overall value? Let’s dive in.

Comporium is a broadband, TV and mobile provider that serves select addresses in North and South Carolina.

Comporium internet availability

Comporium offers its services only to North and South Carolina addresses, with no future plans to expand beyond those two states.

According to the US Federal Communications Commission, Comporium is available to almost 8% of South Carolina homes, serving those in Lancaster, York, Fort Mill, Indian Land and Rock Hill. Comporium is also available to many residents in Lexington, Wagener, Ridge Spring and Chesnee.

In North Carolina, Comporium isn’t recognized as one of the Top 10 internet providers. Select households near Charlotte, Pineville, Waxhaw, Lake Wylie and Brevard may be serviceable, but you’ll have to input your details on Comporium’s website to check.

Comporium's DSL, cable and fiber coverage in North and South Carolina. FCC; screenshot by CNET

Comporium internet speeds and pricing

Comporium offers a few different speed tiers, but it's important to know whether you’re eligible for its cable or fiber offerings. While these plans and prices are relatively the same, Comporium’s fiber network comes with symmetrical download and upload speeds and bandwidth up to 5,000Mbps -- compared with 1,000Mbps from its cable service.

But be sure to watch out for a price jump after the promo period ends. Most of these introductory prices are good for 12 months, but Comporium’s lowest tier (100Mbps) lasts only for three.

If you want to avoid a bill increase, Comporium’s fiber 2-gigabit and 5-gigabit connections come with flat-rate pricing. Those rates are pretty competitive, too. The same symmetrical speeds are available for $135 compared with the $225 monthly fee for AT&T Fiber's 5 gigabit plan.

We’ve gathered all the details to help you compare Comporium’s plans and prices. Here are the specifics.

Comporium’s cable plans Plan Max download speeds Max upload speeds Starting monthly cost Regular monthly cost Contract Data cap Essential Internet 100Mbps 5Mbps $40 $50 None None Standard Internet 400Mbps 10Mbps $50 $79 None None Ultra Internet 600Mbps 20Mbps $60 $89 None None Zipstream Internet 1,000Mbps 50Mbps $76 $105 None None Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Comporium’s fiber plans Plan Max download speeds Max upload speeds Starting monthly cost Regular monthly cost Contract Data cap Essential Internet 100Mbps 100Mbps $30 $50 None None Standard Internet 400Mbps 400Mbps $50 $79 None None Ultra Internet 600Mbps 600Mbps $60 $89 None None Zipstream Internet 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $76 $105 None None Zipstream 2 Gig 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps $120 $120 None None Zipstream 5 Gig 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps $135 $135 None None Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Comporium equipment, fees and service details

Unlike Cox Communications and Xfinity, Comporium doesn’t enforce any data caps or contracts -- and this ISP isn’t shy about letting customers know it. Many small and local providers tend to bury service details within their websites, but Comporium makes sure to provide all the information as soon as you enter your address.

Download and upload speeds, regular monthly costs and additional fees are listed directly on Comporium's website. Comporium; screenshot by CNET

Unlimited data means no overage fees, so you can stream, browse or game to your heart’s content. Comporium also won’t throttle your bandwidth or purposely slow down your connection once you hit a certain threshold.

Additional costs to consider

You won't be charged a modem rental fee with any Comporium cable or fiber plan: Equipment is included in the monthly service cost. But if you want to extend your Wi-Fi to all corners of your home, you can rent a whole-home Wi-Fi system for an additional $10 monthly through Comporium.

Installation is also free (which is pretty uncommon for most broadband providers), but an activation fee of $50 is required upon purchase.

What do customers think of Comporium?

Comporium is too small of a provider to snag an individual ranking on The American Satisfaction Index or J.D. Power’s broadband satisfaction study, but much like the rest of the broadband industry, it continues to miss the mark on the Better Business Bureau's site.

Ranking an average score of 1.31 out of 5, Comporium has received 38 complaints in the last three years. Comporium does seem to resolve many of these complaints, putting it at a “B” rating and accreditation, but it continues to fall behind other ISPs like Spectrum and AT&T (both rated an “A”).

A Reddit discussion about Comporium’s services also hints at some issues, including constant crashes and high prices. A few users mention switching providers altogether, saying that T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet offer better costs and speeds.

Personally, I’ve had Comporium’s cable service for over seven months and haven’t had any problems. Since I live in an apartment complex, I deal with a lot of network congestion and slow Wi-Fi at peak usage hours, but I haven’t noticed a drastic difference in my connectivity.

The bottom line on Comporium internet service

Though we tend to recommend fiber providers above all others, Comporium’s competitive rates and fast plans make it an enticing choice for residential broadband. Besides satellite providers like Hughesnet, Viasat and Starlink, Comporium is also one of the only ISPs that services rural areas of North and South Carolina.

Of course, if you’re serviceable for Comporium’s fiber network, its symmetrical speeds make those steep price hikes (almost) worth it. Plus, you shouldn’t face any unexpected charges since Comporium comes with unlimited data, free equipment and no early termination fees.

Comporium internet FAQ

Who owns Comporium? Comporium, originally known as Rock Hill Telephone Company, was sold to E.L. and Mary Sanders Barnes in early 1912. Today, Comporium is still in the family, run by the descendants of E.L. and Mary.

Is Comporium or Spectrum better? Ultimately, which provider is better for you will come down to what’s available at your address. Many households will be served only by Comporium or Spectrum, not both. If both ISPs do service your location, you should consider your speed needs and each provider's service details before committing to one.

Does Comporium offer any deals or promotions for signing up? Unfortunately, Comporium doesn’t offer any perks besides free installation when you sign up for residential broadband.