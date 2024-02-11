Best Internet Providers in Rock Hill, South Carolina

What is the best internet provider in Rock Hill?
Comporium is Rock Hill's best internet service provider, mostly by default, as it's essentially the only high-speed ISP available. That said, Rock Hill residents shouldn't feel "stuck" with Comporium. Speeds, pricing and overall value are decent, especially if your address is eligible for the fiber-optic side of the service. There's also the convenience and pleasantness of dealing with a local company.
There’s a lack of competition, sure, but Comporium has both the cheapest internet and fastest speeds available in Rock Hill. Service starts at $30 to $40 per month for download speeds up to 100 megabits per second, and those eligible for fiber internet service can now get speeds up to 2,000Mbps.
If you’re eager for alternatives, fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet may be available. Each service is decent in its own right, as you’ll find T-Mobile to have slightly better availability, while Verizon has lower intro pricing and faster max speeds.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Rock Hill across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Rock Hill. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Comporium
Best internet provider in Rock Hill, SC
Our take - As a Comporium (fiber) customer, I’ve had consistent speeds and few issues, if any, over six years of service. Even better, my bill has increased by only about $15. Not everyone will have the same experience, of course, but I’m pleased enough with my service to genuinely recommend it.
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Rock Hill, SC
Our take - With a simple setup and straightforward pricing, Verizon 5G Home Internet offers speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, depending on your chosen plan. The overall value will depend on available speeds, but there are no contract requirements, so you can try it out risk-free to see what speeds you can get.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless coverage in Rock Hill, SC
Our take - Verizon is cheaper and potentially faster, but T-Mobile Home Internet has the availability advantage in Rock Hill. Roughly 60% of the city is eligible for home internet service, according to recent FCC data, making it the most widely available alternative to Comporium in the area.
Rock Hill, South Carolina, internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|Comporium
|Cable, fiber
|$30-$120
|100-2,000Mbps
|$10 Premium Wi-Fi (optional)
|None
|None
|N/A
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What's the cheapest internet plan in Rock Hill?
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Comporium Essential
|$30-$40
|100Mbps
|$10 Premium Wi-Fi (optional)
|Comporium Standard
|$50
|400Mbps
|$10 Premium Wi-Fi (optional)
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)
|300Mbps
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Rock Hill
The best internet deals and the top promotions in Rock Hill depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Rock Hill internet providers, such as Comporium or T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Rock Hill
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|Comporium Zipstream 2 Gig
|$120
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Comporium Zipstream
|$76
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps fiber, 50Mbps cable
|None
|Cable, fiber
|Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
|Comporium Ultra Internet
|$60
|600Mbps
|600Mbps fiber, 20Mbps cable
|None
|Cable, fiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Rock Hill
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Rock Hill, South Carolina, FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Rock Hill?
Comporium is Rock Hill's best internet service provider, mostly because it’s the only wired ISP available. Still, the provider stands out for its selection of fast speeds, competitive pricing, unlimited data and no contract requirements.
Is fiber internet available in Rock Hill?
Around 16% of Rock Hill residences, or 6,200 homes, are eligible for fiber internet service, according to recent FCC data. Serviceability is greatest in neighborhoods along Dave Lyle Blvd, but fiber internet can be found in random pockets throughout the city. Comporium is the area’s sole fiber internet provider.
What is the cheapest internet provider in Rock Hill?
Comporium has the lowest introductory pricing of any Rock Hill ISP, starting at $30 or $40 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Wi-Fi is included at no extra cost, but upgrading to Premium Wi-Fi will add $10 to your bill, plus $5 for every mesh pod you add.
Which internet provider in Rock Hill offers the fastest plan?
Comporium’s new fiber Zipstream 2 Gig plan is the fastest available in Rock Hill, with symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 2,000Mbps. In areas where fiber service is unavailable, Comporium offers cable internet with max download speeds of 1,000Mbps, though upload speeds are much slower at 50Mbps.
