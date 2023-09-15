As a lifelong resident of the Carolinas, I know firsthand the benefits of living in South Carolina. We've got some of the lowest taxes in the South, the best beaches on the East Coast, and the top schools in academics and athletics in the nation. Internet service isn't half bad either, depending on where you live in the state.

The best internet provider for your home will depend on your needs and what's available in your area, but Spectrum is CNET's pick as the best ISP for most South Carolinians. The cable internet giant boasts the best broadband coverage of any wired provider in the state, offering fast speeds and favorable service terms to over a million South Carolina homes.

AT&T also has a large presence in the Palmetto State and may prove to be the better choice for speed and overall value, particularly if a fiber-optic connection is available at your address. Other national ISPs including Xfinity, Kinetic and WideOpenWest also serve South Carolina and are worth considering along with the many regional providers that offer service throughout the state.

If you’re shopping for internet in the state capital or South Carolina’s largest city, check out our best ISP picks for Columbia and Charleston.

Best internet providers in South Carolina

CNET considers availability, speed, pricing, service terms, customer satisfaction and other factors when determining the best internet providers in an area. After evaluating the most prevalent ISPs in South Carolina, I’ve landed on the following providers as the ones I’d recommend most. They may not be the only providers in your area however, so it’s always important to explore all your available options before choosing an internet provider for your home.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

All prices listed on this page reflect available discounts for setting up paperless billing. If you decide not to go with automatic monthly payments, your price will be higher.

Spectrum Best internet provider overall Check availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 361-3842 Product details Price range $40 - $70 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Spectrum has the best availability of any wired internet provider in South Carolina, but the cable ISP also deserves recognition for its straightforward plans and pricing. Availability: You’ll find Spectrum throughout much of the Upstate, including Gaffney and the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson metro area. Other key metro areas serviceable for Spectrum are Columbia, Florence, Sumter and Orangeburg. Spectrum is also the primary cable internet provider at many of South Carolina’s popular beaches like Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and Pawleys Island. However, Xfinity has a hold on the Charleston area. Plans and pricing: Spectrum plans and pricing can vary slightly depending on the local competition, but most customers can anticipate three speed tiers to choose from: 300Mbps, 500Mbps and gig service (around 1,000Mbps) starting at $50, $70 and $90 per month, respectively. Fees and service details: Your cable modem is included at no additional cost, but renting a Wi-Fi router through Spectrum costs $5 per month. Service includes unlimited data and requires no contract. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 361-3842

AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet provider Check availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (866) 431-6052 Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T Fiber impresses with its fast speeds, competitive pricing and industry-leading customer satisfaction, not to mention the advantages of a 100% fiber-optic connection. Availability: Fiber internet providers largely stick to metro areas, and that’s true of AT&T Fiber in South Carolina. Those in Columbia, the Upstate, Charleston, Florence or the Carolina suburbs of Augusta are most likely to be serviceable for AT&T Fiber. Plans and pricing: AT&T Fiber recently introduced 2- and 5-gigabit internet plans (and more recently raised the prices of those plans) in select areas. Check those plans out if they’re available, but I’d recommend sticking to one of the provider’s lower and more reasonably priced speed tiers: 300Mbps (starting at $55 per month), 500Mbps ($65 per month) and 1,000Mbps ($80 per month). Fees and service details: There are no equipment rental fees, data caps or contracts with AT&T Fiber internet service. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (866) 431-6052

T-Mobile Home Internet Best 5G home internet coverage Check availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 687-6988 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile Home Internet doesn’t quite have the speed and reliability to rival most cable and fiber internet services yet. Still, the low pricing makes it a tempting alternative to consider. Availability: T-Mobile’s home internet coverage reaches over 80% of South Carolina households, according to the FCC. That’s higher than total cable and fiber coverage throughout the state, so T-Mobile may be a decent option for broadband if you’re in a rural area. However, it is possible that 5G home internet may not be available, even if you can get 5G on your phone. Check the T-Mobile internet eligibility page to see if your address qualifies for service. Plans and pricing: You’ll have just one option from T-Mobile Home Internet: $50 per month (or $30 for qualifying Magenta Max customers) for the fastest download speeds available, generally between 72 and 245Mbps. Fees and service details: There are no equipment rental fees, data caps or contracts with T-Mobile Home Internet. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 687-6988

HughesNet Best for satellite internet Check availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 400-0131 Product details Price range $50 - $150 per month Speed range 25Mbps Connection Satellite Key Info No hard data cap, nationwide availability Satellite internet isn’t particularly desirable, but in some parts of South Carolina, it may be the only way to get a broadband connection. If that’s your situation, I’d recommend HughesNet for its (comparatively) low pricing and speed consistency. Availability: If you’ve got a clear view of the southern sky on your property, you’re all but guaranteed to be serviceable for HughesNet in South Carolina. Plans and pricing: All HughesNet plans come with max speeds of 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up, the standard of what’s considered “broadband” internet. Your monthly data allowance will determine your rate with plans ranging from 15GB of data starting at $65 per month up to 100GB of data starting at $125 per month. Service details: Once you’ve reached your monthly data allowance, which is certainly possible if you use your internet for streaming, HughesNet may slow your speeds significantly for the rest of your billing cycle. You can purchase more data any time or take advantage of the “Bonus Zone” -- an extra pool of 50GB each month between 2 and 8 in the morning. Service also comes with a two-year contract and the choice of paying $15 per month for equipment or purchasing upfront for $450. Read our HughesNet internet review. Check HughesNet availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 400-0131

Xfinity Best internet coverage in Charleston Check availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 498-5506 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Spectrum steals the cable internet show in South Carolina just about everywhere except for Charleston. If you’re moving to or around Charleston, expect Xfinity to be one of your internet options. Availability: Aside from Charleston and Mount Pleasant, Xfinity covers much of Beaufort, Newberry and Walterboro, along with parts of Aiken and the greater Augusta area. Plans and pricing: Xfinity plans vary from region to region, but those in the Charleston area will see five or six plan options, with download speeds ranging from 75Mbps to 1,200Mbps and starting pricing between $20 and $85 per month. Fees and service details: Again, the fine print can vary from one region to another. Your equipment costs may be included in the price depending on where you live and your chosen plan. Or, it could add $15 to $25 to your monthly bill should you rent your router and opt for whole-home Wi-Fi. Contract requirements and data caps depend on your region and the plan you choose. A one-year contract may be required to qualify for the lowest pricing, and a 1.25TB per month data cap may apply with potential fees for going over. Read our Xfinity Internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: Or call to order: (877) 498-5506

All South Carolina internet providers

The above internet providers do a decent job of covering South Carolina, but they aren’t the only ones you may encounter depending on where you live. Here’s a look at all potential internet options throughout the Palmetto State.

An overview of other South Carolina ISPs

AT&T Internet: AT&T’s copper-based service has a broader customer base in South Carolina than AT&T Fiber, but speeds are slower for the same starting price. Consider it if no other wired connection types are available at your address.

Comporium: Primarily a cable provider with some fiber-to-the-home mixed in, Comporium serves Rock Hill and Lancaster along with select areas north of Spartanburg and west of Columbia. Pricing and speeds are on par with other local providers. I have Comporium, and I have no complaints.

Horry Telephone Cooperative: The go-to for fiber internet in Myrtle Beach. HTC offers fast, symmetrical speeds (500Mbps, 750Mbps and 1Gbps) at reasonable rates. Check them out if you’re moving to or around the Grand Strand.

Kinetic by Windstream: You’ll find Kinetic service around Lexington, Kershaw, Saint Matthews and in the northwesternmost part of the state. The fiber service is more desirable, but DSL is also a decent option, with rural internet speeds faster than most.

Starlink: Like other satellite internet services, Starlink is available throughout South Carolina. But unlike other satellite internet services, speeds can reach up to 200Mbps or higher, and latency is estimated to be much lower at 25 to 60ms or over 100ms in “certain remote locations,” according to Starlink’s service description.

Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon’s home internet service advertises faster max speeds than T-Mobile for around the same monthly price ($50 for 50-300Mbps, $70 for 85-1,000Mbps), but service is currently limited to parts of Columbia and Greenville.

Viasat: Satellite internet from Viasat is a bit more expensive than HughesNet, but you may get faster speeds and a higher monthly data allowance for the extra cost. Compare HughesNet and Viasat plans closely if satellite is your only broadband option.

West Carolina Rural Telephone: Serving the Clemson/Seneca area and communities along the Georgia border down to Augusta, West Carolina Tel offers fiber-optic service with speeds ranging from 250Mbps to 1Gbps for $50 to $80 per month with no contracts or data caps.

WideOpenWest: A leader in low introductory pricing, WideOpenWest, or WOW, adds some cable internet competition to the Charleston and Mount Pleasant areas.

Getty Images

What’s the best rural internet in South Carolina?

I’ve driven 77 and 85 (and Highway 521 down past Lancaster and Highway 9 to the beach) enough times to know South Carolina has some beautiful but remote areas. What’s the best way to get internet in these rural areas?

5G home internet: T-Mobile’s home internet service covers over 80% of South Carolina households, according to the FCC. 5G may not be available to the entire coverage area (T-Mobile still relies on its 4G LTE network sometimes), but the potential speeds, pricing and service terms could be the best you’ll find in rural areas.

DSL: AT&T and Kinetic are the main DSL providers in South Carolina. Speeds are slower than you’d get with cable or fiber internet, but DSL may serve as a workable broadband solution in rural areas where such connections are unavailable.

Satellite internet: It’s nearly always an option wherever you are, but satellite internet speeds are low while data caps and prices are high compared to other types of internet. I’d recommend exploring other potential options before settling on satellite service.

How much is internet in South Carolina?

What you pay for internet each month will depend on where you live and the provider and plan you choose, but you can expect to pay at least $20 to $30 per month for home internet, plus taxes and fees. In many areas throughout South Carolina, home internet plans start at $50 to $55 per month, and if you’re in a rural area, the cheapest internet plans could cost $65 to $120 per month, depending on the provider you go with.

Cheapest internet plans in South Carolina Plan Starting monthly price Max download speeds (Mbps) Equipment fee WOW Just the Basics $20 100 $14 (optional) Xfinity Connect $20 75 $15 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $30 (with qualifying mobile discount) 72-245 None Comporium Internet Essential $30 100 None, $10 for Premium Wi-Fi Verizon 5G Home Internet $35 (with qualifying mobile discount) 50-300 None Kinetic 200 $40 200 $10 (optional) HTC Tier 1 $50 500 None Spectrum Internet $50 300 $5 (optional) WCTel 250Mbps Package $50 250 $8 (optional) AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300 None AT&T Internet $55 100 None Show more (7 items) Shop Providers

Internet options for low income households in South Carolina

All South Carolina residents can apply to the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a credit of $30 per month ($75 on tribal lands) to help pay for home internet service. See CNET’s ACP guide for more information, including how to apply.

Select South Carolina internet providers like AT&T, Spectrum and Xfinity also offer a separate internet plan for qualifying low-income households. Such plans typically cost $30 or less -- for a net monthly cost of $0 when combined with the ACP credit -- and offer speeds ranging from 30 to 100Mbps.

South Carolina internet speeds

Broadband speeds, defined as at least 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up, are available to 100% of South Carolina households, according to the FCC. Satellite internet inflates that number a bit as only 90% can get those speeds over a wired connection such as DSL, cable or fiber. Faster speeds are available to most residents with 86% of the state eligible for download speeds of 250Mbps or higher and upload speeds of 25Mbps or higher.

Recent Ookla speed test data ranks South Carolina 17th among US States for fastest median download speeds at 203Mbps. That’s slightly slower than the national average (207Mbps) and our northern neighbor (North Carolina clocked 215Mbps, good for seventh overall), but faster than nearby Georgia (178Mbps, 31st).

Spectrum recorded the fastest median download speeds in South Carolina at around 237Mbps. The provider also logged the fastest speeds nationwide in Q2 2023 at 243Mbps.

Fastest internet plans in South Carolina Plan Max download speeds (Mbps) Starting monthly price AT&T Fiber 5000 5,000 $250 Xfinity Gigabit Extra 1,200 $85 WOW Internet 1.2 Gig 1,200 $95 Kinetic Gig 1,000 $70 HTC Tier 3 1,000 $75 WCTel 1Gbps Package 1,000 $80 Spectrum Internet Gig 1,000 $90 Comporium Zipstream 1,000 $76 Verizon 5G Home Plus 85-1,000 $70 Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

A fiber internet connection will be your best bet for fast speeds in South Carolina and comes with the added advantage of symmetrical (or close) download and upload speeds. Cable internet from providers such as Comporium, Spectrum, Xfinity and WOW is still plenty fast, but expect slower upload speeds, like in the 10 to 35Mbps range. Cable internet can also be more susceptible to slowed speeds due to network congestion during peak usage times.

Recap of home internet in South Carolina

Spectrum is CNET’s pick for the best internet provider in South Carolina due to its high availability, fast speeds and favorable service terms like low equipment fees and unlimited data.

AT&T Fiber, T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, along with regional providers like Comporium, HTC and WCTel, may be the best ISPs for your home, depending on your needs and your location.

Those in rural areas may want to consider DSL from AT&T or Kinetic and 5G from T-Mobile before resorting to satellite internet. If no such connections are available, look to HughesNet, Viasat or satellite newcomer Starlink for home internet service.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in South Carolina

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

South Carolina internet FAQs

Is internet in South Carolina any good? Broadband speeds (25Mbps down, 3Mbps up) are available to all South Carolina households, according to the FCC. Cable and fiber internet providers such as AT&T, Kinetic and Xfinity are available throughout much of the state. They are capable of much faster download speeds, up to 1,000Mbps or higher in some areas. Recent Ookla speed test data ranks South Carolina 17th among US states for fastest median download speeds at 203Mbps. Spectrum was the fastest provider in the state, with median download speeds of 237Mbps.

Does South Carolina have fiber internet? Yes. Fiber internet connections are available to approximately 39% of South Carolina households, per the most recent FCC data. AT&T is the largest fiber provider in the state, though some areas may be serviceable for fiber internet from Kinetic, HTC or WCTel.