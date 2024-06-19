X

Best Internet Providers in Charles Town, West Virginia

Written by  Lara Vukelich
Article updated on Jun 19, 2024
Charles Town, West Virginia, is just a 64-mile drive west of Washington, DC. While it may not enjoy the same fast lifestyle as the nation's capital, it has some fast internet. Fiber, even. If you live in the eastern corner of West Virginia, you can choose between multiple internet providers that make streaming and gaming easy. 

According to the latest Ookla data, West Virginia ranks 43rd in the nation regarding internet speeds. As a state, its median download speed is just over 171 megabits per second. That being said, Charles Town is above average. Multiple plans promise at least 1 gigabit per second download speed. 

Internet options in Charles Town range from satellite to fiber. The most recent Federal Communications Commission data put Comcast's Xfinity internet service close to the top of the leaderboard when it comes to residential coverage in Charles Town. However, you'll also find good speed from Shentel and Frontier. Today, Frontier's fiber plan is the fastest. The best internet plan for you will depend on your budget and how you use the internet. 

Best internet providers in Charles Town

For a small town, Charles Town delivers impressive high-speed internet and many plans. The best provider for our money is Xfinity, which promises fast speeds without an astronomical price. 

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

Internet providers in Charles Town overview

ProviderInternet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
Frontier
Read full review		 DSL/fiber$30-$130200-5,000MbpsNoneNoneNone6.3
HughesNet
Read full review		 Satellite$50-$6550-100Mbps$15 None24 months5.7
Shentel Cable$70-$205150Mbps-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNoneN/A
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$50-$70 72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Viasat  Satellite$70-$30012-150Mbps$15 None24 months6.1
Xfinity
Read full review		 Cable$20-$120150Mbps-2,000Mbps$15 (skippable)NoneNone7
All available Charles Town residential internet providers

Other internet service providers in Charles Town exist besides Xfinity, Frontier and T-Mobile. Depending on your budget or speed requirements, you may also want to consider one of the following companies. 

  • HughesNet: HughesNet is another satellite internet provider in Charles Town. Plans start at $50 per month for 50Mbps speed. More expensive plans don't offer faster download speeds but do offer more data usage before you slow down.
  • Shentel: This company has speeds up to 1Gbps at $205 per month, but you can also get 150Mbps speeds for $70 per month if Shentel is available at your address. The company covers about 58% of Charles Town as of early 2024.
  • Viasat: Viasat offers satellite internet, which may be right for rural customers who are not within range of other providers. Plans start at $70 per month. 
Historic downtown Charles Town, West Virginia.
L. Toshio Kishiyama/Getty Images

Pricing info on Charles Town home internet service

You can expect to pay at least $50 per month for internet in Charles Town, though the fastest plans go for well over $100 monthly. A more expensive plan is often worth it if you have multiple users or want to play video games. 

Cheap internet options in the Charles Town metro area

With Xfinity offering a plan at just $20 per month, you can get quality service at a low price in Charles Town. T-Mobile and HughesNet also come in at under $60 per month, but T-Mobile requires no contract and has no additional equipment fee.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Charles Town?

ProviderStarting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment feeContract
Xfinity Connect
Read full review		 $20 150MbpsNone ($15)None
Xfinity Connect
Read full review		 $30 300MbpsNone ($15)None
Frontier Fiber 200
Read full review		 $30 200MbpsNoneNone
Frontier Fiber 500
Read full review		 $45 500MbpsNoneNone
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 $50 245MbpsNoneNone
HughesNet  $50 50Mbps$15 None
Fastest internet providers in Charles Town

Charles Town has surprisingly fast speeds for West Virginia, where the median download speed for the state is approximately 149Mbps. Fiber options in this part of the state are the best way to guarantee that you'll enjoy fast downloads and uninterrupted streaming. 

Frontier and Xfinity have the fastest plans in Charles Town. Frontier has two multigig internet plans, and the provider also throws in a free router. 

What are the fastest internet plans in Charles Town?

ProviderMax download speedMax upload speedStarting priceData capContract
Frontier Fiber 5 Gig
Read full review		 5,000Mbps5,000Mbps$130 NoneNone
Frontier Fiber 2 Gig
Read full review		 2,000Mbps2,000Mbps$100 NoneNone
Frontier Fiber 1 Gig
Read full review		 1,000Mbps1,000Mbps$65 NoneNone
Xfinity Gigabit X2
Read full review		 2,000Mbps200Mbps$120 NoneNone
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Read full review		 1,200Mbps200Mbps$80 NoneNone
Shentel 1,000Mbps10Mbps$205 3.25TBNone
What's the final word on internet providers in Charles Town?

If you need fast internet in Charles Town, look no further than Frontier plans. If price is top of mind, the cheapest Xfinity plan will leave a budget for streaming platforms. It's worth noting that while 5Gbps plans are impressive, most casual internet users won't require that type of speed to be satisfied with their service. 

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Charles Town

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication. 

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions: 

  • Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? 
  • Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? 
  • Are customers happy with their service? 

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. 

To explore our process in more depth, visit our How We Test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Charles Town FAQs

Is fiber internet available in Charles Town?

Yes. Internet provider Frontier offers fiber internet in Charles Town.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Charles Town?

Xfinity offers the cheapest plan in Charles Town, with a $20 monthly price tag for 150Mpbs speed. This plan is recommended for use in households that only need support for about five devices at once, depending on your activity.

Which internet provider in Charles Town offers the fastest plan?

Frontier has the fastest internet plans in Charles Town. Its top tier features 5Gbps speed, ample for use with many devices simultaneously. 

