Best Internet Providers in Morgantown, West Virginia

What is the best internet provider in Morgantown?

A fiber internet connection is highly preferred for its speed and reliability, so when a leading internet service provider can deliver fiber service to an entire location, like Breezeline in Morgantown, it’s often the best ISP in the area. Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband) offers fiber internet throughout nearly all of Morgantown, with speeds ranging from 200 to 1,000 megabits per second.

Frontier is another prominent fiber provider in Morgantown and holds the title of fastest local ISP, with speeds reaching up to 5,000Mbps. The multigigabit plan, along with other Frontier Fiber plans, is an excellent value considering the speeds you get, but it’s certainly not the cheapest. Xfinity’s cable internet service offers the cheapest internet in Morgantown, starting at $25 per month for download speeds up to 200Mbps.

Fiber and cable internet connections cover Morgantown residents, but if you’re looking for an alternative, fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet, Verizon 5G Home Internet or US Cellular may be available. Among the potential options, T-Mobile will likely be your best choice for availability, speed and overall value.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Morgantown across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Morgantown. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Morgantown, West Virginia

4 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $60 per month Breezeline Best internet provider in Morgantown, WV Our take - With competitively priced speed tiers of 200, 500 and 1,000Mbps, Breezeline offers a plan to meet the needs of virtually every Morgantown household. Introductory pricing and free equipment rental are good for two years. After that, rates and rental fees increase to the “current retail price,” so keep an eye on your bill for any changes after 24 months of service. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 612-6313 Check with Breezeline Compare Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $60 per month Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts Compare Check with Breezeline Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Fastest internet provider in Morgantown, WV Our take - When Frontier Fiber rolled out its 2 and 5Gbps plans, it did so across its entire footprint, which includes about half of Morgantown households. Both tiers likely offer more speed than the average household needs, but Frontier Fiber also has 500Mbps and 1Gbps plans starting at $45 and $60 per month, respectively. All plans include free equipment rental and unlimited data. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 536-4810 Check with Frontier Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Pros and Cons Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee Compare Check with Frontier Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet bundles in Morgantown, WV Our take - If you want to bundle internet, TV and other services, cable providers are often the way to go. Xfinity is Morgantown's main cable internet provider and offers various bundle options. Best of all, Xfinity applies a discount of $10 per month for each service you add to your bundle. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Morgantown, WV Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet’s main appeal is its simplicity. For the flat rate of $60 per month (less for qualifying mobile customers), the service comes with max speeds of 72 to 245Mbps and includes free equipment rental and unlimited data with no contract requirements. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Morgantown, West Virginia, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Breezeline Fiber $30-$60 200-1,000Mbps None for 24 months, varies after None None N/A Frontier Fiber Fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 US Cellular Fixed Wireless $50 25-100Mbps Varies 25GB, unlimited available None N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $25-$80 200-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB or unlimited 1 year (optional) 7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Morgantown? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect More $25 200Mbps $15 (optional) Breezeline 200 $30 200Mbps None for 24 months, varies after Xfinity Fast $35 400Mbps $15 (optional) Breezeline 500 $40 500Mbps None for 24 months, varies after Frontier Fiber 500 $45 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Morgantown

The best internet deals and top promotions in Morgantown depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Morgantown internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or promotions for a limited time. Many, however, including Breezeline and Frontier Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Morgantown

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Morgantown, West Virginia, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Morgantown? Breezeline is the best internet service provider in Morgantown. The provider, formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, offers the best local fiber internet coverage and a variety of plans ranging from 200 to 1,000Mbps. Each plan includes a two-year price guarantee, free equipment rental for two years, unlimited data and no contract requirements.

Is fiber internet available in Morgantown? Morgantown is one of the few locations where fiber internet is available to virtually every household. Over 99% of Morgantown residences are serviceable for fiber internet, according to the most recent FCC data. Breezeline is the largest fiber internet provider in Morgantown, though Frontier Fiber also has a decent fiber presence in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Morgantown? Xfinity has the cheapest introductory monthly rate for internet in Morgantown at $25 for download speeds up to 200Mbps. Other Xfinity plans are also competitively priced, but service may come with an additional $15 equipment fee if you rent a router from Xfinity.