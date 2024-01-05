Best Internet Providers in Summerville, South Carolina

What is the best internet provider in Summerville?

AT&T Fiber is the top internet service provider in Summerville, South Carolina. The area’s largest fiber internet provider, AT&T, offers a wide selection of competitively priced plans, including the fastest in Summerville, with speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second. Service includes free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements, perks that aren’t all available from other wired ISPs in Summerville.

If AT&T Fiber is unavailable, or you’re looking for a cheaper internet service, you may have a choice of multiple cable ISPs. Spectrum, WideOpenWest (WOW) and Xfinity are all available to some extent in Summerville, and each is worth considering. Spectrum has the greatest availability, while Xfinity and WOW have the lowest starting price on internet service in Summerville at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps and 100Mbps, respectively.

For an alternative to traditional fiber and cable connections, consider fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet. The latter has slightly better coverage in Summerville, but Verizon 5G Home Internet has potentially faster speeds and two plans. Both are decent options and both currently offer mobile bundle discounts.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Summerville across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Summerville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Summerville, South Carolina

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Summerville, SC Our take - It’s not the cheapest ISP in Summerville, but AT&T Fiber arguably delivers the best value. Plans come with symmetrical upload and download speeds, an advantage not available with cable internet, plus unlimited data and no equipment fees. There is also no set price increase -- unlike Spectrum, WOW and Xfinity, which all increase in price after the first year or two. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet coverage in Summerville, SC Our take - Nine out of ten Summerville households are serviceable for Spectrum, according to the Federal Communication Commission. Speeds of 100 to 1,000Mbps are available throughout the coverage area, and all plans come with unlimited data and no contracts. Your modem is also included at no additional cost, but renting a router will run you $5 monthly. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Summerville, SC Our take - There’s a lot to like about Verizon 5G Home Internet, but the overall value will depend on the speeds you can get. Service starts at $50 or $70 per month (lower for qualifying Verizon mobile customers) and includes unlimited data, free equipment rental and no contracts. Speeds can vary widely by address, from 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, depending on your chosen plan. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 634-4339 Check with Verizon Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,200 Mbps Price range $20 - $95 per month WideOpenWest Best cheap internet in Summerville, SC Our take - WOW and Xfinity have similar pricing on comparable speeds, but WOW offers more data and has a lower equipment rental fee. Additionally, you don’t have to sign a contract to get the best pricing, whereas select Xfinity plans may require a one- or two-year term agreement. Read full review . . . Call to Learn More (888) 909-0248 Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,200 Mbps Price range $20 - $95 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the most competitive pricing you'll find for a cable ISP

No contracts, no fear about cancellation fees or being tied to an unwanted plan

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Limited availability, just six states Key Info Good promo prices

no contracts

unlimited data on some plans Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet for bundling in Summerville, SC Our take - If you want internet and TV together, Xfinity is the best option. You’ll have more TV package options than WOW (though WOW has a decent YouTube TV bundle) and a discount of $10 for each bundled Xfinity service. AT&T and Spectrum also offer bundle packages, but there is no discount for bundling TV and internet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details

Summerville, South Carolina, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $30-$90 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 WideOpenWest Cable $20-$95 100-,1000Mbps $10 (optional) Varies, 1.5TB to unlimited None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$80 75-1,200Mbps $15 (optional, included with select plans) 1.2TB Optional 7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Summerville

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Summerville depend on discounts available during a given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Summerville internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including AT&T Fiber, Spectrum and WOW, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Summerville

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Summerville FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Summerville, South Carolina? AT&T Fiber’s local fiber coverage, plan variety and straightforward pricing help make it the best internet provider in Summerville. The ISP has a record of high customer satisfaction ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, J.D. Power scored AT&T Fiber among the top ISPs in the South region in 2023, second only to Google Fiber.

Is fiber internet available in Summerville? Fiber internet is available to roughly 43% of Summerville households, according to the FCC. Serviceability is greatest around the Salisbury Acres, Chandler Lakes and White Gables communities, although fiber service can be found in random neighborhoods throughout Summerville. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in Summerville.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Summerville? WideOpenWest and Xfinity share the lowest starting price for internet in Summerville at $20 per month, but WOW offers a slightly higher maximum speed at 100Mbps compared to 75Mbps from Xfinity. Additionally, WOW has a cheaper equipment rental fee ($10 versus $15, but equipment rental is optional with both ISPs) and a higher data cap than Xfinity. While both providers have a decent selection of cheap internet plans, WOW is the better choice for cheap internet in Summerville.