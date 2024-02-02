Best Internet Providers in Spartanburg, South Carolina

What is the best internet provider in Spartanburg?

Not many internet providers serve this small South Carolina town, but CNET recommends Spectrum over all others in Spartanburg. Aside from its wide availability, Spectrum offers low home broadband pricing. AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also available in Spartanburg if Spectrum isn’t available at your address.

To simplify your shopping, we've compiled Spartanburg's top picks for speed and affordability. AT&T Fiber offers the fastest plan, costing $225 monthly for symmetrical speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second. If you're looking to save money on service each month, Spectrum offers two of the cheapest plans in the area: 30Mbps for $25 or 100Mbps for $30.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Spartanburg across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Spartanburg. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 2024

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Spartanburg, SC Our take - Its 89% coverage in the area -- based on recent FCC data -- isn't the only factor that brings Spectrum to the top. This cable giant offers plans as cheap as $25 and $35 per month and includes a modem and unlimited data for no extra fee. Plus, Spectrum won’t require you to sign a contract to get the lowest rates possible. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Compare Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Compare Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Spartanburg, SC Our take - AT&T Fiber’s symmetrical speeds and blazing-fast plans make it an ISP worth considering. Many Spartanburg addresses can get speeds as high as 5,000Mbps with plans priced between $55 and $225. Just be sure to avoid the provider’s DSL service, which may be the only network available under AT&T at your location. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Spartanburg, SC Our take - While this fixed wireless ISP can’t promise fast speeds like Spectrum or AT&T Fiber, its all-inclusive pricing makes it an enticing choice. With T-Mobile Home Internet, you can enjoy speeds up to 245Mbps, unlimited data and free equipment rental for $60 monthly. You won’t have to worry about promotional pricing, either. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Spartanburg internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Spartanburg

The best internet deals and top promotions in Spartanburg depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Spartanburg internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Kruck20/Getty Images

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Spartanburg

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Spartanburg FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Spartanburg? Spectrum has the best coverage in Spartanburg, but its cheap home internet prices make it the best. This cable ISP also provides a variety of plans that range in speed and price so customers can choose the best service for them.

Is fiber internet available in Spartanburg? AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Spartanburg, but Spectrum also has a small fiber presence in the area. However, fiber connectivity is available to only 26% of addresses, so availability is sparse.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Spartanburg? Spectrum Internet Assist costs only $25 per month for speeds up to 30Mbps. If you’re looking for more speed -- but still want to save money -- Spectrum Internet 100 costs $30 for 100Mbps of speed.