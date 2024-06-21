Best Internet Providers in Warwick, Rhode Island

What is the best internet provider in Warwick?

For Warwick, CNET recommends Verizon Fios as the best internet service provider. As the largest fiber provider in this Rhode Island town, Verizon Fios is available to almost 90% of households in the area, meaning its fast and symmetrical speeds are a likely option wherever you're located.

Cox Communications is another ISP worth considering, especially if Verizon's network doesn't cover your home. If you're hunting for a fixed wireless connection instead of fiber or cable, Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet also serve select addresses in Warwick.

Cox offers some of the fastest download speeds in Warwick for those shopping for the speediest plan. Customers can reach speeds up to 2 gigabits -- or 2,000Mbps -- for $110 a month for the first two years. If you're looking for affordable home internet, Verizon and T-Mobile offer great discounts for eligible mobile customers.

Best internet in Warwick, Rhode Island, in 2024

Warwick internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Cox Communications

Read full review Cable $50-$110 100-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.25TB None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios

Read full review Fiber $50-$90 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6



What's the cheapest internet plan in Warwick? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Cox 100

Read full review $50 100Mbps $15 (optional) Fios 300 $50 300Mbps None Verizon 5G Home

Read full review $50 ($35 for eligible phone customers) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 for eligible phone customers) 245Mbps None



How to find internet deals and promotions in Warwick

The best internet deals and top promotions in Warwick depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Warwick internet providers, such as Cox, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, such as Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Warwick Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Cox 2 Gig

Read full review $110 2,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Cox 1 Gig

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus

Read full review $70 ($45 for eligible phone customers) 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Fixed Wireless Fios 1 Gig $90 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber



What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Warwick

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

The answer to those questions is often layered and complex, but the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Warwick FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Warwick? Verizon Fios is the best internet provider in Warwick, Rhode Island. This fiber provider offers speedy plans, simple service terms, flat-rate pricing and matched download and upload speeds.

Is fiber internet available in Warwick? Yes, and it's widely available. The FCC reports that almost 90% of Warwick households are eligible for fiber connectivity, with Verizon Fios offering the largest fiber network in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Warwick? Cox, Verizon Fios and Verizon 5G Home Internet all offer base plans for $50 a month. Select mobile customers under Verizon may be eligible for a monthly discount, bringing the cost down to only $35.