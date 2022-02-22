Frontier Launches Multi-Gig Service Across Entire Fiber Network

Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications announced today that it will now offer a 2-gig plan, available immediately to all households within its fiber footprint. The new Frontier FiberOptic plan features symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 2 gigabits per second, starting at $150 a month.

This announcement doesn't make Frontier the first provider to offer a multi-gigabit plan. AT&T, Google Fiber, Verizon Fios, Xfinity and Ziply Fiber, and other smaller providers have all unveiled similar plan tiers. But Frontier does become the first major ISP to roll out multi-gig service across an entire network, which covers approximately four million households across 19 states, at once. Frontier President and CEO Nick Jeffery noted the significance of the event, stating in a press release, "We are thrilled to become the first and only major ISP to deliver network-wide 2-gig internet service, as we unleash the power of our fiber network."

Frontier introduces the plan on 'Twosday'

Frontier chose a fitting day to reveal the new 2-gig plan -- Feb. 22, 2022, or 2/22/22 -- and is celebrating the occasion with a special "Twosday" event in Venice, California. Attendees and passers-by can catch demonstrations of the new service, while those who live in a Frontier fiber-supported area can sign up on the spot and get two months of the 2-gig service for, you guessed it, $2.

The $2 deal is only available on location, but anyone within Frontier's fiber-optic service area can sign up now. The first 1,000 customers to order will receive a 43-inch Amazon Fire TV and Logitech Webcam.

Everyone else will have to settle for standard pricing and conditions, which isn't a bad deal on its own. Though $150 is higher than we've seen for most 2-gig plans so far (Google Fiber is the lowest at $100 while others, excluding Xfinity, fall in the $110 to $120 range), the monthly price includes a Wi-Fi 6E rental, unlimited data, a voice line, premium tech support and free multi-device security. There's also no activation fee or contract requirements for signing up.

The need for speed

With the new plan, Frontier joins several other providers who have recently added multi-gig services to keep up with the increasing broadband demands of the rising number of smart devices in the home and, of course, the ongoing pandemic. "The last two years have fundamentally shifted how we use the internet and what customers expect from their connectivity partner," said John Harrobin, Frontier's EVP, Consumer, in a press release for the event.

Whether or not home internet speeds of 2Gbps are necessary, at least for now, it's apparent with Frontier's new offering that the trend of multi-gig services will continue to grow. We'll keep you updated on similar offerings from Frontier and other major providers as they continue to emerge.