Best Internet Providers in Oregon

What is the best internet provider in Oregon?

Xfinity is the best internet provider overall for most households in Oregon because of its availability and broad choice of plans. That being said, Xfinity isn’t available everywhere in Oregon, so CenturyLink or Ziply Fiber are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest price or fastest speed. The cheapest widely available internet plan in Oregon is Xfinity's 75 megabits per second connection for $20 a month. The fastest internet speed in Oregon comes from Ziply Fiber. Ziply offers up to 50 gigabits a second within its limited fiber footprint. Keep an eye out for local ISPs if you live in a small town or rural area. There are more providers in Oregon than we've listed in this guide.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Oregon across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Oregon. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Oregon

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Oregon Our take - Xfinity’s availability is limited to a portion of the state from Portland south to Eugene, but that still covers a lot of people. Xfinity is second only to CenturyLink in reaching the most homes in the state with wired internet. That coverage area, plus a variety of cable internet plans and decent download speeds, earns Xfinity the top spot in this guide. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Xfinity’s stomping grounds include the Portland, Salem, Albany, Corvallis and Eugene metro areas. Consider Xfinity as a faster option than CenturyLink DSL, its primary competitor. However, if it’s down to Xfinity or Quantum Fiber, it’s tougher to choose because fiber offers much faster upload speeds. Plans and pricing Xfinity has one of the cheapest internet options in Oregon, with its 75Mbps plan for $20 per month when you commit to a one-year contract. Equipment is not included. If that’s not fast enough, look at the 200Mbps plan for $35 per month. There are plenty of other options, too, topping out at $85 per month for the 1,200Mbps Gigabit Extra plan. Fees and service details Most of Xfinity’s plans in Oregon don’t require a contract. You may face a 1.2TB data cap, but some faster plans include unlimited data. Equipment costs vary, too. Some plans include Wi-Fi gear. The $20 plan comes with the choice to add a gateway for $15 per month or provide your own. Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Show more details Show more details

Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month CenturyLink Broadest coverage in Oregon Our take - The best internet provider for you will depend on your location. No single ISP dominates the state of Oregon, but CenturyLink has the widest geographic reach across the state. A lot of that coverage is through its DSL network, however. CenturyLink’s sibling company, Quantum Fiber, is a superior option if you can get it. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 731-3490 Check with CenturyLink Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Availability Look for Quantum Fiber in Portland and scattered around Salem, Corvallis, Eugene, Bend and Medford. CenturyLink’s DSL network stretches across those metro areas and around Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Roseburg and Bend. It may be one of the few wired options for some rural areas of the state. Plans and pricing CenturyLink DSL typically maxes out at 100Mbps, though speeds may be significantly slower depending on location. The DSL plan runs $55 per month. Quantum Fiber has two main plans: 500Mbps for $50 per month or 940Mbps for $75. Fees and service details There are no contracts or data caps with CenturyLink or Quantum Fiber. The DSL plan has an optional $15-per-month equipment rental, or you can provide your own gear. Quantum Fiber has no equipment costs. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 10,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $300 per month Ziply Fiber Fastest internet in Oregon Our take - How about 50,000Mbps internet? That’s not a typo. That’s the top speed you can get through Ziply Fiber in Oregon. Ziply cranked its speeds up across its fiber markets in 2023, rocketing past its previous 10,000Mbps offering. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (888) 715-8633 Check with Ziply Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 10,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $300 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 10,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward, competitive pricing

No data caps, contracts or credit checks

Dedication to fiber expansion, even in rural areas Cons Lots of room to grow fiber service Availability Ziply also operates a legacy DSL network, but we’re here for the fiber. You’ll find it scattered around Coos Bay, Silverton and in communities around the Portland metro area. Plans and pricing You can go affordable, or you can go nuts. Ziply plans start at $20 per month for 100Mbps and go up (way up) to $900 per month for 50,000Mbps. That top-level plan comes with a $600 installation fee. If you slow it down and opt for the $300-per-month 10,000Mbps plan, you’ll face a $300 installation fee. Or skip the extra fees and go with 5,000Mbps for $120 monthly. For a bargain deal that’s still plenty fast, check out the $60-per-month 1,000Mbps plan. Fees and service details Pricing may increase after the introductory period, depending on your chosen plan. There’s an optional $10 equipment lease. There are no contracts or data caps. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

fast rural internet connection Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best 5G home internet in Oregon Our take - While T-Mobile gets a shoutout here for availability and a straightforward plan, be sure to compare with Verizon 5G Home Internet. Verizon offers up to gig speeds in some areas, notably in parts of Portland. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile's 5G Ultra Capacity network can be found around the state's most populous areas. T-Mobile's map gives a detailed view of its coverage. Even if you land in an Ultra Capacity zone, that doesn't automatically mean a home internet slot is open. You'll need to run your address to find out. Plans and pricing T-Mobile has only one home internet plan. It's $50 per month for typical speeds of 72-245Mbps. Your mileage may vary with location, network demand and placement of the modem/router. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to get your home internet for as low as $30 per month. Fees and service details T-Mobile Home Internet features unlimited data and no contracts. Expect a $35 service fee when you sign up. Watch for special offers, like a free security camera or reward card. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Oregon internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Cable/fiber $25-$80 100-2,000Mbps None None None 7 CenturyLink DSL DSL $55 3-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Hunter Communications Fiber $60-$120 500-2,5000Mbps None None None N/A TDS Cable/fiber $45-$80 300-1,000Mbps Varies None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Spectrum Cable $30-$60 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional)) None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$85 75-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB with some plans Varies 7 Ziply Fiber Fiber/DSL $20-$900 15-50,000Mbps $10 (optional) None None 7.2 Show more (6 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Rural internet options in Oregon

Alyrica : Alyrica covers rural areas around Salem, Albany, Corvallis and Eugene primarily through a fixed wireless network. Here’s how fixed wireless stacks up against other connection types. Basic plans range from $60-$100 per month, though Alyrica doesn’t advertise the specific speeds you’ll get for those prices. Some customers may be able to get up to 400Mbps downloads, though. There’s a $99 installation fee, and router rental is optional. Alyrica also has a small fiber footprint, topping at $100 monthly for gig speeds.

: Alyrica covers rural areas around Salem, Albany, Corvallis and Eugene primarily through a fixed wireless network. Here’s how fixed wireless stacks up against other connection types. Basic plans range from $60-$100 per month, though Alyrica doesn’t advertise the specific speeds you’ll get for those prices. Some customers may be able to get up to 400Mbps downloads, though. There’s a $99 installation fee, and router rental is optional. Alyrica also has a small fiber footprint, topping at $100 monthly for gig speeds. CenturyLink : CenturyLink still relies heavily on its legacy DSL network for coverage, and it may be one of the few wired options available to many rural homes in Oregon. You’ll find it across the state, minus the southeast corner. Speeds typically top out at 100Mbps but may be much slower depending on location. The plan costs $55 per month. You can bring your own equipment or purchase or lease gear from CenturyLink.

: CenturyLink still relies heavily on its legacy DSL network for coverage, and it may be one of the few wired options available to many rural homes in Oregon. You’ll find it across the state, minus the southeast corner. Speeds typically top out at 100Mbps but may be much slower depending on location. The plan costs $55 per month. You can bring your own equipment or purchase or lease gear from CenturyLink. FireServe : FireServe reaches across part of southern Oregon with mostly fixed wireless but also some fiber. Fiber can be found in Merrill, Malin and Bonanza. Pricing varies with location. If you’re in the Klamath Basin, fixed wireless plans range from $40 to $80 monthly for 10 to 30Mbps service. Yes, that’s slow, but rural residents may have few other options. Typical fiber plans top out at $99 per month for 1,000Mbps service.

FireServe reaches across part of southern Oregon with mostly fixed wireless but also some fiber. Fiber can be found in Merrill, Malin and Bonanza. Pricing varies with location. If you’re in the Klamath Basin, fixed wireless plans range from $40 to $80 monthly for 10 to 30Mbps service. Yes, that’s slow, but rural residents may have few other options. Typical fiber plans top out at $99 per month for 1,000Mbps service. Hunter Communications : Hunter reaches rural areas via fixed wireless and also provides fiber in some towns, including parts of Medford, Eugene and Klamath Falls. Fixed wireless reaches into multiple counties, including Benton, Clackamas and Yamhill. Hunter doesn’t advertise its fixed wireless plan speeds or pricing, so you must check your address or contact Hunter about availability. There are no data caps.

: Hunter reaches rural areas via fixed wireless and also provides fiber in some towns, including parts of Medford, Eugene and Klamath Falls. Fixed wireless reaches into multiple counties, including Benton, Clackamas and Yamhill. Hunter doesn’t advertise its fixed wireless plan speeds or pricing, so you must check your address or contact Hunter about availability. There are no data caps. PEAK Internet : PEAK reaches remote spots in the Mid-Willamette Valley with its fixed wireless offering. It’s not cheap. Prices range from $40 to $140 per month for speeds of 3 to 30Mbps. Compare with satellite internet as an alternative. PEAK also offers some fiber.

: PEAK reaches remote spots in the Mid-Willamette Valley with its fixed wireless offering. It’s not cheap. Prices range from $40 to $140 per month for speeds of 3 to 30Mbps. Compare with satellite internet as an alternative. PEAK also offers some fiber. TNET : TNET’s fixed wireless service reaches parts of southern Oregon, notably the area around Lakeview. Residential plans start at $38 per month for 25Mbps and go up to $68 per month for 40Mbps. There’s a $70 installation fee.

: TNET’s fixed wireless service reaches parts of southern Oregon, notably the area around Lakeview. Residential plans start at $38 per month for 25Mbps and go up to $68 per month for 40Mbps. There’s a $70 installation fee. Yellowknife Wireless : Yellowknife brings fixed wireless to rural central Oregon. Download speeds don’t quite meet the Federal Communications Commission’s standards for broadband (at least 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up), but the service is aimed at homes with few or no other options for getting online. Speeds top out at 22Mbps. Plans range from $50 to $100, with data caps on some options.

: Yellowknife brings fixed wireless to rural central Oregon. Download speeds don’t quite meet the Federal Communications Commission’s standards for broadband (at least 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up), but the service is aimed at homes with few or no other options for getting online. Speeds top out at 22Mbps. Plans range from $50 to $100, with data caps on some options. Satellite internet: When wired internet doesn’t reach your home and fixed wireless isn’t working out (or is too slow or expensive), it’s time to check into satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or HughesNet. Satellite can be pokey and pricey, but it may be your best bet for getting online. Of the three, take a close look at Starlink. There’s a $600 upfront equipment cost, but it comes with a 30-day trial and no contract requirement, so you can test out the service to see how well it works for you.

Francesco Vaninetti Photo/Getty Images

Internet breakdown by city in Oregon

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of an entire state and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Oregon. We tackle details such as internet connection types, max speeds and cheapest providers. Check back later if you don’t find the city you’re looking for below. We’re working to add more locations every week.

Cheap internet options in Oregon

For widely available bargain-basement introductory deals, check in with Xfinity. The cable provider offers a $20-per-month 75Mbps plan, but you’ll need to lease or buy equipment and commit to a one-year contract. For a better value, look at Xfinity’s 200Mbps plan for $35 per month with equipment included and no contract required. That pricing is good for two years on the 200Mbps plan. If you fall in Ziply Fiber’s coverage zone, look for a $20-per-month 100Mbps fiber plan.

T-Mobile and Verizon customers can check into bundling an eligible phone plan to earn substantial savings on home internet. The right combo can get you T-Mobile Home Internet for as low as $30 per month or Verizon 5G Home Internet for $35 monthly. That can be a nice deal if you’re in a good location for 5G home internet. Also, check into the federal Affordable Connectivity Program if you’re in a low-income household. The ACP provides free or cheap internet for participants.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Oregon? Plan Starting monthly price Max download speed (Mbps) Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Ziply Fiber 100 $20 100Mbps $10 (optional) Astound 100 $25 100Mbps None Spectrum 100 $30 100Mbps $5 (optional) TDS 300 $45 300Mbps Varies Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None CenturyLink DSL $55 100Mbps $15 (optional) Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Oregon

The best internet deals and top promotions in Oregon depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Oregon internet providers, such as Xfinity and Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Oregon broadband?

A recent Ookla speed test ranking of US states placed Oregon in the 32nd position with a median fixed internet download speed of nearly 183Mbps. Xfinity checks in as the state’s fastest provider. Compare that to the top state in the ranking: Florida’s median download speed was 240Mbps. While a few Oregonians have access to the fastest residential internet in the nation (Ziply’s 50,000Mbps plan), most residents can expect to find cable or fiber providers with gig-level (or slightly higher) plans. Rural residents will likely find slower DSL, fixed wireless or satellite as their main options.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Oregon

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Oregon?

No single ISP dominates Oregon. CenturyLink has wide coverage, but most is due to the ISP’s outdated DSL network. Xfinity also covers a lot of homes but doesn’t reach beyond the northwest corner of the state. Xfinity is a solid choice for most Oregonians, but look for Spectrum, Astound or TDS if you’re outside Xfinity’s zone. If you fall within a fiber footprint from Quantum Fiber, Ziply Fiber or a local ISP like Hunter Communications, check into that first. Speedy fiber uploads are a worthwhile perk.

Internet providers in Oregon FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Oregon? You’ll be hard-pressed to find a cheaper internet plan than Xfinity’s 75Mbps deal for $20 per month. There are a few catches. That rate requires a one-year contract, and pricing is only good for a year. The non-contract rate is $51 per month. You’ll also need to provide your own equipment or lease Xfinity’s gateway for $15 per month. Compare with faster plan options. You may come out in better shape with a slightly pricier plan.

Which internet provider in Oregon offers the fastest plan? Ziply Fiber blows the competition out of the water with a 50,000Mbps plan. It’ll cost you $900 monthly with a $600 installation fee. Ziply has a selection of more affordable (but still plenty fast) fiber plans. The biggest downside is Ziply’s limited coverage area within Oregon.

Is fiber internet available in Oregon? Fiber is available in some areas of Oregon, though cable and DSL networks are more widespread across the state. Quantum Fiber service reaches parts of Portland, Salem, Eugene, Bend and Medford. Ziply Fiber provides blistering speeds up to 50,000Mbps in some places. Also, watch for smaller local ISPs with limited fiber networks.