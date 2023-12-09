Best Internet Providers in Oregon

What is the best internet provider in Oregon?
Xfinity is the best internet provider overall for most households in Oregon because of its availability and broad choice of plans. That being said, Xfinity isn’t available everywhere in Oregon, so CenturyLink or Ziply Fiber are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.
We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest price or fastest speed. The cheapest widely available internet plan in Oregon is Xfinity's 75 megabits per second connection for $20 a month. The fastest internet speed in Oregon comes from Ziply Fiber. Ziply offers up to 50 gigabits a second within its limited fiber footprint. Keep an eye out for local ISPs if you live in a small town or rural area. There are more providers in Oregon than we've listed in this guide.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Oregon across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Oregon. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Oregon
Xfinity
Best internet provider in Oregon
Our take - Xfinity’s availability is limited to a portion of the state from Portland south to Eugene, but that still covers a lot of people. Xfinity is second only to CenturyLink in reaching the most homes in the state with wired internet. That coverage area, plus a variety of cable internet plans and decent download speeds, earns Xfinity the top spot in this guide.
CenturyLink
Broadest coverage in Oregon
Our take - The best internet provider for you will depend on your location. No single ISP dominates the state of Oregon, but CenturyLink has the widest geographic reach across the state. A lot of that coverage is through its DSL network, however. CenturyLink’s sibling company, Quantum Fiber, is a superior option if you can get it.
Ziply Fiber
Fastest internet in Oregon
Our take - How about 50,000Mbps internet? That’s not a typo. That’s the top speed you can get through Ziply Fiber in Oregon. Ziply cranked its speeds up across its fiber markets in 2023, rocketing past its previous 10,000Mbps offering.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best 5G home internet in Oregon
Our take - While T-Mobile gets a shoutout here for availability and a straightforward plan, be sure to compare with Verizon 5G Home Internet. Verizon offers up to gig speeds in some areas, notably in parts of Portland.
Oregon internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|Astound
|Cable/fiber
|$25-$80
|100-2,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7
|CenturyLink DSL
|DSL
|$55
|3-100Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|None
|None
|6.7
|Hunter Communications
|Fiber
|$60-$120
|500-2,5000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|N/A
|TDS
|Cable/fiber
|$45-$80
|300-1,000Mbps
|Varies
|None
|None
|N/A
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|Quantum Fiber
|Fiber
|$50-$75
|500-940Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.7
|Spectrum
|Cable
|$30-$60
|100-1,000Mbps
|$5 (optional))
|None
|None
|7.2
|Xfinity
|Cable
|$20-$85
|75-1,200Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|1.2TB with some plans
|Varies
|7
|Ziply Fiber
|Fiber/DSL
|$20-$900
|15-50,000Mbps
|$10 (optional)
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
Rural internet options in Oregon
- Alyrica: Alyrica covers rural areas around Salem, Albany, Corvallis and Eugene primarily through a fixed wireless network. Here’s how fixed wireless stacks up against other connection types. Basic plans range from $60-$100 per month, though Alyrica doesn’t advertise the specific speeds you’ll get for those prices. Some customers may be able to get up to 400Mbps downloads, though. There’s a $99 installation fee, and router rental is optional. Alyrica also has a small fiber footprint, topping at $100 monthly for gig speeds.
- CenturyLink: CenturyLink still relies heavily on its legacy DSL network for coverage, and it may be one of the few wired options available to many rural homes in Oregon. You’ll find it across the state, minus the southeast corner. Speeds typically top out at 100Mbps but may be much slower depending on location. The plan costs $55 per month. You can bring your own equipment or purchase or lease gear from CenturyLink.
- FireServe: FireServe reaches across part of southern Oregon with mostly fixed wireless but also some fiber. Fiber can be found in Merrill, Malin and Bonanza. Pricing varies with location. If you’re in the Klamath Basin, fixed wireless plans range from $40 to $80 monthly for 10 to 30Mbps service. Yes, that’s slow, but rural residents may have few other options. Typical fiber plans top out at $99 per month for 1,000Mbps service.
- Hunter Communications: Hunter reaches rural areas via fixed wireless and also provides fiber in some towns, including parts of Medford, Eugene and Klamath Falls. Fixed wireless reaches into multiple counties, including Benton, Clackamas and Yamhill. Hunter doesn’t advertise its fixed wireless plan speeds or pricing, so you must check your address or contact Hunter about availability. There are no data caps.
- PEAK Internet: PEAK reaches remote spots in the Mid-Willamette Valley with its fixed wireless offering. It’s not cheap. Prices range from $40 to $140 per month for speeds of 3 to 30Mbps. Compare with satellite internet as an alternative. PEAK also offers some fiber.
- TNET: TNET’s fixed wireless service reaches parts of southern Oregon, notably the area around Lakeview. Residential plans start at $38 per month for 25Mbps and go up to $68 per month for 40Mbps. There’s a $70 installation fee.
- Yellowknife Wireless: Yellowknife brings fixed wireless to rural central Oregon. Download speeds don’t quite meet the Federal Communications Commission’s standards for broadband (at least 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up), but the service is aimed at homes with few or no other options for getting online. Speeds top out at 22Mbps. Plans range from $50 to $100, with data caps on some options.
- Satellite internet: When wired internet doesn’t reach your home and fixed wireless isn’t working out (or is too slow or expensive), it’s time to check into satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or HughesNet. Satellite can be pokey and pricey, but it may be your best bet for getting online. Of the three, take a close look at Starlink. There’s a $600 upfront equipment cost, but it comes with a 30-day trial and no contract requirement, so you can test out the service to see how well it works for you.
Internet breakdown by city in Oregon
It’s hard to cover the broadband options of an entire state and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Oregon. We tackle details such as internet connection types, max speeds and cheapest providers. Check back later if you don’t find the city you’re looking for below. We’re working to add more locations every week.
Cheap internet options in Oregon
For widely available bargain-basement introductory deals, check in with Xfinity. The cable provider offers a $20-per-month 75Mbps plan, but you’ll need to lease or buy equipment and commit to a one-year contract. For a better value, look at Xfinity’s 200Mbps plan for $35 per month with equipment included and no contract required. That pricing is good for two years on the 200Mbps plan. If you fall in Ziply Fiber’s coverage zone, look for a $20-per-month 100Mbps fiber plan.
T-Mobile and Verizon customers can check into bundling an eligible phone plan to earn substantial savings on home internet. The right combo can get you T-Mobile Home Internet for as low as $30 per month or Verizon 5G Home Internet for $35 monthly. That can be a nice deal if you’re in a good location for 5G home internet. Also, check into the federal Affordable Connectivity Program if you’re in a low-income household. The ACP provides free or cheap internet for participants.
What’s the cheapest internet plan in Oregon?
|Plan
|Starting monthly price
|Max download speed (Mbps)
|Monthly equipment fee
|Xfinity Connect
|$20
|75Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|Ziply Fiber 100
|$20
|100Mbps
|$10 (optional)
|Astound 100
|$25
|100Mbps
|None
|Spectrum 100
|$30
|100Mbps
|$5 (optional)
|TDS 300
|$45
|300Mbps
|Varies
|Quantum Fiber 500
|$50
|500Mbps
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)
|245Mbps
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)
|300Mbps
|None
|CenturyLink DSL
|$55
|100Mbps
|$15 (optional)
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Oregon
The best internet deals and top promotions in Oregon depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Oregon internet providers, such as Xfinity and Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
How fast is Oregon broadband?
A recent Ookla speed test ranking of US states placed Oregon in the 32nd position with a median fixed internet download speed of nearly 183Mbps. Xfinity checks in as the state’s fastest provider. Compare that to the top state in the ranking: Florida’s median download speed was 240Mbps. While a few Oregonians have access to the fastest residential internet in the nation (Ziply’s 50,000Mbps plan), most residents can expect to find cable or fiber providers with gig-level (or slightly higher) plans. Rural residents will likely find slower DSL, fixed wireless or satellite as their main options.
Fastest internet plans in Oregon
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speeds
|Max upload speeds
|Connection type
|Ziply Fiber 50 Gig
|$900
|50,000Mbps
|50,000Mbps
|Fiber
|Ziply Fiber 10 gig
|$300
|10,000Mbps
|10,000Mbps
|Fiber
|Ziply Fiber 5 Gig
|$120
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|Fiber
|Hunter Communications
|$120
|2,500mbps
|2,500Mbps
|Fiber
|Ziply Fiber 2 Gig
|$70
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|Fiber
|Astound 2000
|$80
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|Fiber
|Astound 1500
|$80
|1,500Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|Fiber
|Astound 1500
|$80
|1,500Mbps
|50Mbps
|Cable
|Xfinity Gigabit Extra
|$85
|1,200Mbps
|35Mbps
|Cable
|Spectrum Internet Gig
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|Cable
|TDS Telecom 1Gig
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|20Mbps cable/1,000Mbps fiber
|Cable/fiber
|Xfinity Gigabit
|$75
|1,000Mbps
|20Mbps
|Cable
|Ziply Fiber Gig
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|Fiber
|Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
|$70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|Fixed wireless
|Astound 1 Gig
|$65
|940Mbps
|940Mbps
|Fiber
|Astound 1 Gig
|$65
|940Mbps
|10Mbps
|Cable
|Quantum Fiber Gig
|$75
|940Mbps
|940Mbps
|Fiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Oregon
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
What’s the final word on internet providers in Oregon?
No single ISP dominates Oregon. CenturyLink has wide coverage, but most is due to the ISP’s outdated DSL network. Xfinity also covers a lot of homes but doesn’t reach beyond the northwest corner of the state. Xfinity is a solid choice for most Oregonians, but look for Spectrum, Astound or TDS if you’re outside Xfinity’s zone. If you fall within a fiber footprint from Quantum Fiber, Ziply Fiber or a local ISP like Hunter Communications, check into that first. Speedy fiber uploads are a worthwhile perk.
Internet providers in Oregon FAQs
Who is the cheapest internet provider in Oregon?
You’ll be hard-pressed to find a cheaper internet plan than Xfinity’s 75Mbps deal for $20 per month. There are a few catches. That rate requires a one-year contract, and pricing is only good for a year. The non-contract rate is $51 per month. You’ll also need to provide your own equipment or lease Xfinity’s gateway for $15 per month. Compare with faster plan options. You may come out in better shape with a slightly pricier plan.
Which internet provider in Oregon offers the fastest plan?
Ziply Fiber blows the competition out of the water with a 50,000Mbps plan. It’ll cost you $900 monthly with a $600 installation fee. Ziply has a selection of more affordable (but still plenty fast) fiber plans. The biggest downside is Ziply’s limited coverage area within Oregon.
Is fiber internet available in Oregon?
Fiber is available in some areas of Oregon, though cable and DSL networks are more widespread across the state. Quantum Fiber service reaches parts of Portland, Salem, Eugene, Bend and Medford. Ziply Fiber provides blistering speeds up to 50,000Mbps in some places. Also, watch for smaller local ISPs with limited fiber networks.
What internet provider has the best coverage in Oregon?
Not counting satellite providers, CenturyLink has the broadest geographic coverage across Oregon. The FCC’s National Broadband Map shows CenturyLink reaches nearly 59% of the state’s households. Xfinity comes in very close to that number, but its reach is limited to a populated stretch of the state from Portland down to Eugene.
Home Internet Guides
Internet Providers by City
- Best Internet Providers in Los Angeles
- Best Internet Providers in New York City
- Best Internet Providers in Chicago
- Best Internet Providers in San Francisco
- Best Internet Providers in Seattle
Internet Providers and Services
Internet Routers
Helpful Internet Resources